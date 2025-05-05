Dastoor Indian Eatery
Food
Small Plates
Mixed Vegetable Pakora (DF, GF)
chickpea battered mixed vegetable fritters$9.00
Paneer Pakora (GF)
chickpea battered paneer fritters$9.00
Amritsari Fish Pakora (DF, GF)
chickpea battered fish fritters$9.00
Vegetable Samosa (DF)
potato & pea stuffed golden crisp stuffed turnover$10.00
Gobi Manchurian (GF, DF)
crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a tangy, rich & sweet manchurian sauce$10.00
Stuffed Dates (GF)
pan-seared, gorgonzola & almond stuffed medjool dates$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Mediterranean Salad$10.00
Chicken Cocktail Samosa (DF)
chicken stuffed golden crisp stuffed turnover$10.00
Soup
Naan (Breads)
Kids Menu
Mains
Biryani (DF, GF)
Indian curried fried rice with potato$16.00
Tikka Masala (GF)
signature tomato based red creamy curry$16.00
Curry (DF, GF)
tomato-onion based brown curry$16.00
Korma (GF)
rich and flavorful creamy yellow curry$16.00
Coconut Curry (DF, GF)
creamy coconut milk yellow curry (house favorite)$16.00
Vindaloo (DF, GF)
brown Portuguese influenced potato & white vinegar curry$16.00
Mango Curry (GF)
mango chutney infused curry (house favorite)$16.00
Madras Masala (DF, GF)
onion based aromatic curry, dried chili, fresh ginger$16.00
Pomegranate Curry (GF)
sweet and tart pomegranate infused curry (house favorite)$16.00
Saag (DF, GF)
fresh leafy spinach and fenugreek curry$16.00
Aloo Saag (DF, GF)
potatoes in a creamy spinach curry$16.00
Chana Saag (DF, GF)
chickpeas in a creamy spinach curry$16.00
Jal Frazi (DF, GF)
stir fried tomato and onion based curry with vegetables$16.00
Chole Bhature (DF, GF)
chana masala served with bhatura bread$16.00
Mutter (GF, DF)
potato and pea curry$16.00
Aloo Mutter (GF, DF)
brown onion based pea curry with potato$16.00
Butter Chicken (GF)
creamy tomato based curry with white meat chicken$20.00
Malai Kofta (GF)
vegetable & paneer dumplings in a tomato based curry$18.00
Tharka Daal (GF. DF)
tempered yellow lentil curry$16.00
Daal Makhni (GF, DF)
buttery & creamy black lentils and kidney beans$16.00
Eggplant Bharta (GF, DF)
fire roasted smoky eggplant curry$16.00
Aloo Gobi (GF, DF)
potato and cauliflower curry$16.00
Chana Masala (GF, DF)
garbanzo bean curry with tomatoes, onions and herbs$16.00
Paneer Shahi (GF)
cheese in a rich & creamy tomato gravy$20.00
Bhindi Masala (DF, GF)
stir fried okra tossed in a tomato onion masala$16.00
Tandoori (BBQ)
Tandoori Chicken (On the Bone) (GF)
juicy & flavorful bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt & spice$22.00
Tandoori Chicken Tikka (Dark Meat) (GF)
boneless dark meat chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic$24.00
Tandoori Chicken Tikka (White Meat) (GF)
boneless white meat chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic$24.00
Chicken Malai Tikka (GF)
cheese and sour cream marinated, grilled boneless chicken pieces$24.00
Sides
Raita
house yogurt dip with vegetables$6.00
Mango Pickle
pickled mixed vegetables and mango$4.00
House Mint/Cilantro Chutney$1.00
House Tamarind Chutney$1.00
Basmati Rice$6.00
Sauteed Vegetables
Medley of broccoli, cauliflower, potatoes, carrots, onions and zucchini$5.00
Sweet Mango Chutney$4.00
Crispy Papadum Trio (DF, GF)
chickpea flour crisp cracker with tamarind & mint-cilantro chutney$8.00
Family Combos
Biryani Tray (serves 6-8)
Our house famous Biryani served family style for all to enjoy! Served with Raita$49.99OUT OF STOCK
Tandoori Chicken Tray (serves 6-8)
Combination of Bone-in Tandoori Chicken, Boneless Chicken Tikka, One Skewer Lamb Kabab, One Skewer Chicken Kabab, Lamb Boti Served on a bed of Basmati Rice, 2 Butter Naan, House Spring Salad side, House Chutney's (served family style)$58.99OUT OF STOCK
Butter Chicken Tray (serves 6-8)
Served with Basmati Rice Family Style$58.99OUT OF STOCK
Tikka Masala Tray (serves 6-8)$49.99OUT OF STOCK