Dave’s Smoke & Tacos
Food
Tacos
- North Side Taco (1)$5.50
Topped with cheese, Lettuce, Pico, White Sauce
- South Side Taco (1)$5.50
topped with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with smokey salsa verde, spicy red salsa and a lime. Dairy Free unless specified Comes on flour tortillas unless specified
- North Side Tray (3)$15.00
3 tacos, choice of proteins (mix and match) topped with cheese, lettuce, pico and Dave's White Sauce Comes on flour tortillas unless specified
- South Side Tray (3)$15.00
three south side tacos, choice of protiens
Speciality Tacos
- Buffalo Chicken Taco (1)$5.50
Smokey buffalo sauce, cheese, honey garlic slaw, crispy jalapenos.
- Buffalo Cauliflower Taco (1)$5.50
- Smash Taco (1)$6.50
Seasoned and smashed burger patty, melty cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Smokey burger sauce on a toasted flour tortilla.
- Buffalo Tray (3 tacos)$15.00
topped with house-buffalo sauce, cheese, honey garlic slaw, and crunchy jalapeños (
Taste Tester
Foldies (quesadillas)
Chips
- Loaded Nachos$10.00
House made tortilla chips topped with local craft beer cheese, poblano corn and bean salsa, pico, and white sauce
- Fully Loaded Nachos$18.00
Choice of protien, guac and sour!
- Chips and Dips$10.00
house made chips with beer cheese and pico. Sub green salsa for pico for .50
- House-Made chips$4.00