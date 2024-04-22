Davey Jay's BBQ 599 W Lowndes Dr
Appetizers
- Pepper Jack Cheese Bites$9.00
Fried pepper jack cheese, served with ranch
- Fried Jalapenos$7.00
- Fried Pickles$7.00
- BBQ Nachos$11.00
Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken on a bed of corn chips topped with jalapenos and shredded cheese
- Granna's Nachos$11.00
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken, drizzled with queso and BBQ sauce
Salads
Combos
- Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Includes 1 side and a large drink
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Includes 1 side and a drink
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Includes 1 side and a drink
- Rib Sandwich$13.00
Includes 1 side and a drink
- Fried Pork Chop w/Bacon Sandwich$12.00
Includes 1 side and a drink
- 1/2 lb Cheeseburger$13.00
Includes 1 side and a drink
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
Includes 1 side and a drink
- 1/4lb All Beef Hotdog$10.00
Includes 1 side and a drink
- 1/4 lb Cheeseburger$10.00
- Country Fried Steak$12.00
Platters
- Beef Brisket Platter$17.00
Includes 2 sides and bread
- Pulled Pork Platter$12.00
Includes 2 sides and bread
- 1/2 Smoked Chicken Platter$14.00
Includes 2 sides and bread
- Pulled Smoked Chicken Platter$14.00
Includes 2 sides and bread
- Chicken Tenders Platter$14.00
Includes 2 sides and bread
- Smoked Sausage Platter$18.00
Includes 2 sides and bread
- Half Rack of Ribs Platter$18.00
Includes 2 sides and bread
- Whole Rack of Ribs Platter$25.00
Includes 2 sides and bread
- Choose 2 Meats Platter$22.00
Includes 2 sides and bread
- Pit Sampler (Pork, Brisket, Ribs, & Sausage) Platter$35.00
Includes 2 sides and bread
- Country Fried Steak Platter$14.00
Sides
Sandwich Only
Desserts
Drinks
