Davinci Lounge and Bar 299 South Main Street
Appetizers
- Crawfish Dip$12.99
Served up nice hot with corn chips
- Coconut Shrimp$12.99
4 jumbo shrimp breaded with coconut served with mango chili pepper sauce
- Flash Fried Crab Claws$16.99
Served with remoulade sauce
- Gator Bites$15.99
Tender nuggets of marinated Louisiana alligator served fried. Topped with fried tobacco onions and fried jalapeño slices. Served with Davinchi's remoulade sauce
- Fried Dill Pickles$9.99
With homemade ranch dressing
- Fried Crawfish Tails$13.99
Served with Davinchi's remolaude sauce
- Sausage & Cheese Plate$14.99
Sausage, pepper Jack cheese, Cheddar cheese cubes, and banana peppers
- Stuffed Mushrooms$14.99
Mushroom caps stuffed with Davinchi's crab stuffing
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$14.99
Served with BBQ sauce
Davinchi's Famous Oysters
- ½ Dozen Louisiana Gulf Oysters "Raw"$13.99
Raw oysters served with spicy cocktail sauce
- 1 Dozen Louisiana Gulf Oysters "Raw"$26.99
Raw oysters served with spicy cocktail sauce
- Davinchi's Char-Grilled Oysters$24.99+
1/2 dozen. Topped with garlic chipotle sauce and Parmesan cheese
- Oysters Rockefeller$24.99+
1/2 dozen. Topped with creamed spinach and Parmesan cheese
- Flash Fried Oysters$16.99
Served with remoulade or cocktail sauce
- Garlic Parmesan Oysters$24.99+
1/2 dozen. Topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese a Gulf coast favorite!
Soup & Salad
- Cup Red Beans & Rice$7.99
Davinchi's secret recipe
- Bowl Red Beans & Rice$9.99
Davinchi's secret recipe
- Cup Louisiana Seafood Gumbo$8.99
Our homemade specialty
- Bowl Louisiana Seafood Gumbo$11.99
Our homemade specialty
- Side Salad$4.99
A smaller version of our house salad
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons
- House Salad$7.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, croutons, and cheese
- Spinach Salad$7.99
Red onion slices, mushrooms, sliced boiled eggs, Parmesan cheese, and Divinchi's warm andouille vinaigrette
Tacos
- 1 Taco Salmon Soft Shell$8.99
Choose grilled, fried, or blackened. Topped with pico de gallo, spring mix, sliced avocado, cheese and ranch. Served with rice pilaf
- 2 Tacos Salmon Soft Shell$14.99
Choose grilled, fried, or blackened. Topped with pico de gallo, spring mix, sliced avocado, cheese and ranch. Served with rice pilaf
- 1 Taco Chicken Soft Shell$8.99
Choose grilled, fried, or blackened. Topped with pico de gallo, spring mix, sliced avocado, cheese and ranch. Served with rice pilaf
- 2 Tacos Chicken Soft Shell$14.99
Choose grilled, fried, or blackened. Topped with pico de gallo, spring mix, sliced avocado, cheese and ranch. Served with rice pilaf
- 1 Taco Shrimp Soft Shell$8.99
Choose grilled, fried, or blackened. Topped with pico de gallo, spring mix, sliced avocado, cheese and ranch. Served with rice pilaf
- 2 Tacos Shrimp Soft Shell$14.99
Choose grilled, fried, or blackened. Topped with pico de gallo, spring mix, sliced avocado, cheese and ranch. Served with rice pilaf
- 1 Taco Salmon Hard Shell$8.99
Choose grilled, fried, or blackened. Topped with pico de gallo, spring mix, sliced avocado, cheese and ranch. Served with rice pilaf
- 2 Tacos Salmon Hard Shell$14.99
Choose grilled, fried, or blackened. Topped with pico de gallo, spring mix, sliced avocado, cheese and ranch. Served with rice pilaf
- 1 Taco Chicken Hard Shell$8.99
Choose grilled, fried, or blackened. Topped with pico de gallo, spring mix, sliced avocado, cheese and ranch. Served with rice pilaf
- 2 Tacos Chicken Hard Shell$14.99
Choose grilled, fried, or blackened. Topped with pico de gallo, spring mix, sliced avocado, cheese and ranch. Served with rice pilaf
- 1 Taco Shrimp Hard Shell$8.99
Choose grilled, fried, or blackened. Topped with pico de gallo, spring mix, sliced avocado, cheese and ranch. Served with rice pilaf
- 2 Tacos Shrimp Hard Shell$14.99
Choose grilled, fried, or blackened. Topped with pico de gallo, spring mix, sliced avocado, cheese and ranch. Served with rice pilaf
Poboys & Sandwiches
Captain's Choice
- Grouper Platter$26.99
Grilled, blackened, or fried grouper fillet
- 7 Oz Ribeye Steak$23.99
Hand-cut USDA choice
- 14 Oz Ribeye Steak$32.99
Hand-cut USDA choice
- Pan-Roasted Tilapia$19.99
Served with sautéed shrimp and crawfish in a Creole cream sauce
- Surf N' Turf - 7 Oz$35.99
Ribeye and petite lobster tail
- Surf N' Turf - 14 Oz$47.99
Ribeye and petite lobster tail
- Bronzed Alaskan Salmon$22.99
Our special recipe for this Alaskan dish
- Broiled Seafood Platter$26.99
Blackened catfish, broiled scallops and stuffed shrimp
- Seafood Alfredo$14.99+
Steak
Shrimp & Other Favorites
- Sausage & Red Beans$14.99
Sausage and slow cooked red beans served over white rice
- Davinchi's BBQ Shrimp$15.99
Five jumbo shrimp hand-breaded and basted with our homemade chipotle BBQ sauce. Served with homemade, garlic mashed potatoes and fried spinach
- Shrimp & Grits$16.95
Served with muddy water broth, tasso ham and shoestring onions
- 1/2 Lb Peel N' Eat Shrimp$14.99
Chilled, easy to peel shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce
- 1 Lb Peel N' Eat Shrimp$21.99
Chilled, easy to peel shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce
- Grilled Shrimp Skewers$14.99
Two shrimp skewers served with rice and choice of one side
- Shrimp & Crab Bucket
Served with sausage, potatoes, and corn on the cob
- Snow Crab Legs
1 lb. Served with corn on the cob and drawn butter
- Davinchi's Shrimp Boil$18.99
1/2 lb. Hot and spicy! Served with corn, potatoes and andouille sausage
- Queen Crab Legs
1 lb. Served with corn on the cobb and drawn butter
- Davinchi's Booty Platter
A bountiful heap of steamed snow crab legs, shrimp, mussels, corn, potatoes and andouille sausage seasoned with old bay seasoning. A definite treasure for two!
Kid's Menu
- Cheese Pizza$7.99
Flatbread pizza topped with melted cheese and tomato sauce
- Shrimp$8.99
Choose grilled or fried served with french fries
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
Choose grilled or fried served with french fries
- Kid's Burger$7.99
Served with french fries
- Chicken Alfredo$9.99
Grilled chicken and pasta in Davinchi alfredo sauce
Desserts
Beverages
Specialty Cocktails
- Casa Grand Margarita
Casamicos reposado tequila sweet-n-sour and lime juice topped with Grand Marnier
- Hawaiian Volcano
Southern comfort, vodka, rum, and gin mixed with pineapple and orange juice splash of grenadine
- Bird Dog Punch
Bird dog blackberry, bird dog peach, cranberry, and orange juice with a splash of Sprite
- June Bug
Blue Chair Bay coconut rum, melon liqueur, and pineapple juice
- Ocean Water
Vodka, peach schnapps, blue Curaçao, pineapple, and orange juice
- Spicy Margarita
Ghost tequila, sweet-n-sour, and lime-juice
- Memphis Mule
Old Dominick vodka, ginger beer, and a splash of lime juice
- French 75
Bombay Day gin, lemon juice, and bar syrup topped with champagne