Davy Crockett Restaurant
Breakfast
Food
- 2 Eggs Any Style$7.49
2 eggs any style with choice of bacon or sausage, choice of toast with grits or homemade biscuit & gravy
- Pork Tenderloin$8.99
2 eggs any style with pork tenderloin, choice of toast with grits or homemade biscuit & gravy
- Sugar Cured Ham$8.99
2 eggs any style with city ham, choice of toast with grits or homemade biscuit & gravy
- Country Ham$9.99
2 eggs any style with country ham, choice of toast with grits or homemade biscuit & gravy
- Country Boy Breakfast$10.99
2 eggs any style with fried potatoes, sliced tomato, biscuit & gravy or toast & jelly, and choice of meat
- Volunteer Platter$8.99
3 hot cakes with 2 eggs any style with choice of bacon or sausage
- Polly's Favorite$2.99
Pancake with choice of topping: plain, banana, cool strawberry, warm blueberry, or warm cinnamon apple with whipped topping
- Griddle Cakes$4.99
Waffle with choice of topping: plain, strawberry, blueberry, or cinnamon apple
- Vegetable Omelet$8.99
3 egg omelet filled with onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with toast or biscuit.
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$7.99
3 egg omelet filled with diced ham and cheese. Served with toast or biscuit.
- Western Omelet$9.99
3 egg omelet filled with diced ham, bacon, sausage, peppers, onions, and cheese. Served with toast or biscuit.
- Spanish Omelet$9.99
3 egg omelet filled with bacon, sausage, onions, mushrooms, cheese, and hot sauce. Served with toast or biscuit.
Sides
- 1pc Sausage$1.49
- 2pc Sausage$2.49
- 3pc Bacon$2.49
- 2pc Bacon 1pc Sausage$2.49
- Blueberry Muffin$2.99
- Bacon Biscuit$2.49
- Bacon Egg Biscuit$3.49
- Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit$3.99
- Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich$3.99
- Bacon Egg Sandwich$3.49
- Chicken Biscuit$3.99
- Egg Biscuit$2.19
- Egg and Cheese Biscuit$2.69
- Sausage Biscuit$2.49
- Sausage Egg Biscuit$3.49
- Sausage Egg Cheese Biscuit$3.99
- Sausage Egg Sandwich$3.49
- Tenderloin Biscuit$3.49
- Country Ham Biscuit$3.49
- Side Biscuit$1.25
- 1 Toast$0.50
- 2 Toast$0.99
- 2 Biscuits$2.49
- 1 Biscuit & Gravy$2.49
- 2 Biscuits & Gravy$3.49
- BLT Sandwich$3.49
- Egg Sandwich$3.49
- Side Egg$1.49+
- Oatmeal & Toast$4.49
- Side French Toast (1 pc)$2.49
- Side French Toast (2 pc)$3.99
- Side Hot Cake$0.99
- Side Pancake$2.99
- Fried Potatoes$2.49
- Fried Potato w. Onion$2.99
- Full Hashbrown$2.49
- Half Hashbrown$1.49
- Home Fries$2.49
- Skillet Potato$2.49
- Half Skillet Potato$1.49
- Tots$2.49
- Side Gravy$0.99
- Side Grits$2.49
- Side Oatmeal$2.99
- Sliced Tomato$0.30
- Side Salad$3.49