a la carte

Fried Corn Mush

$4.00

Pancake

$4.00

Waffle

$4.00

Bacon

$3.50

Toast

$3.00

Cup Of Fruit

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Our Homemade Cinnamon Rolls (while supplies last)

Hashbrowns

$3.50

Sausage Links

$4.00

Real Syrup

$1.00

Breakfast

Stack

$12.00

Biscuits, hash browns, eggs, bacon or sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese smothered in gravy.

Breakfast Platter

$11.00

Two eggs any style, bacon and sausage links,home fries and toast.

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00+

Two biscuits underneath our homemade sausage gravy.

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Bacon or sausage patty, egg and cheese on a bagel or toast.

Waffles

$10.00

Two waffles with your choice of fruit.

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Crispy battered chicken on top of a belgian waffle. Served with real maple syrup

Daybreak Pancakes

$9.00

Two pancakes with your choice of fresh fruit.

Stuff French Toast

$11.00

Berry compote, cream cheese, layered between two pieces french toast

Sunrise Skillet

$14.00

Sweet potatoes or home fries, eggs any style, cheese, onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado. Served with toast.

Build Your Own Omelette

$10.00

Build Your Own Omelette served with home fries.

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Toast with mashed avocado and egg salad or fried egg on top

Florentine Benedict

$13.00

English muffin, canadian bacon, tomato, spinach, poached egg, hollandaise sauce

Tradition Benedict

$11.00

English muffin, canadian bacon, poached egg, hollandaise sauce.

Salmon Benedict

$14.00

English muffin, wild caught smoked salmon, poached egg, hollandaise sauce.

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Fresh berries, vanilla yogurt & granola.

Drinks

Fresh Juice

Kale Fusion

$6.00

Kale, apple, cucumber, lemon, ginger.

Golden Hour

$6.00

Oranges, pineapple, carrot, lemon.

Hard To Beet

$6.00

Beets, cucumber, orange, lemon, rosemary.

Sodas

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Coke 0

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lollipop Orange Sqeeze

$4.00

Lollipop Ginger Lemon

$4.00

Lollipop Classic Root Beer

$4.00

Lollipop Vintage Cola

$4.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Lunch

Lunch

Tradition Wings

$8.00+

Boneless Wing

$8.00+

Smash Burger

$13.00+

Strawberry Crunch

$12.00

Chick Caesar

$10.00

Grinder

$14.00

Reuben

$10.00

BLTA

$12.00

Ham Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Cup of Fruit

$4.00

Kids

Stuffed Toast

$5.00

Hungry Hip

$6.00

Piggy Pan

$6.00

Real Syrup

$1.00