Daybreak Bistro 1095 South Washington Street
Breakfast
Stack
Biscuits, hash browns, eggs, bacon or sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheese smothered in gravy.
Breakfast Platter
Two eggs any style, bacon and sausage links,home fries and toast.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two biscuits underneath our homemade sausage gravy.
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon or sausage patty, egg and cheese on a bagel or toast.
Waffles
Two waffles with your choice of fruit.
Chicken & Waffles
Crispy battered chicken on top of a belgian waffle. Served with real maple syrup
Daybreak Pancakes
Two pancakes with your choice of fresh fruit.
Stuff French Toast
Berry compote, cream cheese, layered between two pieces french toast
Sunrise Skillet
Sweet potatoes or home fries, eggs any style, cheese, onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado. Served with toast.
Build Your Own Omelette
Build Your Own Omelette served with home fries.
Avocado Toast
Toast with mashed avocado and egg salad or fried egg on top
Florentine Benedict
English muffin, canadian bacon, tomato, spinach, poached egg, hollandaise sauce
Tradition Benedict
English muffin, canadian bacon, poached egg, hollandaise sauce.
Salmon Benedict
English muffin, wild caught smoked salmon, poached egg, hollandaise sauce.
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait
Fresh berries, vanilla yogurt & granola.