Day Line Oyster Bar + Kitchen 60 South River Street
Beverages
Liquor
- Grey Goose$12.00
- ALB$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$7.00
- Deep Eddy Orange$7.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$7.00
- Deep Eddy Straight$7.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Tito's Vodka$9.00
- Western Sons Strawberry$7.00
- Wheatley$8.00
- Chopin Rye$8.00
- Chopin Potato$8.00
- Chopin Wheat$8.00
- Breckenridge$6.00
- R ALB$8.00
- R Deep Eddy Lemon$9.00
- R Deep Eddy Lime$9.00
- R Deep Eddy Oramge$9.00
- R Deep Eddy Peach$9.00
- R Deep Eddy Straight$9.00
- R Ketel One$10.00
- R Tito's Vodka$11.00
- R Western Sons Strawberry$9.00
- R Wheatley$10.00
- R Chopin Rye$10.00
- R Chopin Potato$10.00
- R Chopin Wheat$10.00
- R Breckenridge$8.00
- MARTINI ALB$10.00
- MARTINI Deep Eddy Lemon$11.00
- MARTINI Deep Eddy Lime$11.00
- MARTINI Deep Eddy Orange$11.00
- MARTINI DEEP EDDY PEACH$11.00
- MARTINI Deep Eddy Straight$11.00
- MARTINI Ketel One$13.00
- MARTINI Tito's Vodka$14.50
- MARTINI Western Sons Strawberry$11.00
- MARTINI Wheatley$13.00
- MARTINI Chopin Rye$13.00
- MARTINI Chopin Potato$13.00
- MARTINI Chopin Wheat$13.00
- MARTINI Breckenridge$10.00
- Salcombe$9.00
- Suntory Roku$8.00
- Bombay Sapphire$9.00
- Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish$9.00
- Hendrick's$9.00
- St George Terroir$9.00
- Flora Adora$9.00
- Mermaid$8.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Breckenridge Distillery$9.00
- R Salcombe$12.00
- R Suntory Roku$12.00
- R Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- R Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish$12.00
- R Hendrick's$12.00
- R St George Terroir$12.00
- R Mermaid$12.00
- R Flora Adora$12.00
- R Tanqueray$12.00
- R Breckenridge Distillery$12.00
- MARTINI Bombay Sapphire$16.00
- MARTINI Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish$16.00
- MARTINI Hendrick's$16.00
- MARTINI St George Terroir$16.00
- MARTINI Suntory Roku$16.00
- MARTINI Mermaid$16.00
- MARTINI Flora Adora$16.00
- MARTINI Salcombe$16.00
- MARTINI Tanqueray$16.00
- MARTINI Breckenridge Distillery$16.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Bacardi Silver$7.00
- Cruzan Black Cherry$7.00
- Plantation Pineapple Stiggin's Fancy$9.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Avua Parta Cachca$9.00
- Gosling's Black$7.00
- R Captain Morgan$9.00
- R Bacardi Silver$9.00
- R Cruzan Black Cherry$9.00
- R Plantation Pineapple Stiggin's Fancy$12.00
- R Malibu$9.00
- R Avua Parta Cachca$12.00
- R Gosling's Black$8.00
- MARTINI Captain Morgan$12.00
- MARTINI Bacardi Silver$12.00
- MARTINI Cruzan Black Cherry$12.00
- MARTINI Plantation Pineapple Stiggin's Fancy$16.00
- MARTINI Malibu$12.00
- MARTINI Avua Parta Cachca$16.00
- MARTINI Gosling's Black$15.00
- 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus$8.00
- Astral Blanco$10.00
- Casa Migos Silver$11.00
- Don Julio 1949 Rosado$25.00
- Grand Mayan Extra Anejo$20.00
- Olmecca Altos Reposado$12.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Teramano Blanco$10.00
- Xicaru Mezcal Silver$10.00
- R 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus$10.00
- R Astral Blanco$12.00
- R Casa Migos Silver$15.00
- R Don Julio 1949 Rosado$33.00
- R Grand Mayan Extra Anejo$25.00
- R Olmecca Altos Repsado$14.00
- R Patron Silver$13.00
- R Teramano Blanco$12.00
- R Xicaru Mezcal Blanco$12.00
- MARTINI 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus$13.00
- MARTINI Astral Blanco$14.00
- MARTINI Casa Migos Silver$20.00
- MARTINI Don Julio 1949 Rosado$50.00
- MARTINI Grand Mayan Extra Anejo$48.00
- MARTINI Olmecca Altos Reposado$17.00
- MARTINI Patron Silver$20.00
- MARTINI Xicaru Mezcal Blanco$15.00
- Ancient Age$8.00
- Barman 1873$11.00
- Bulleitt Bourbon$8.00
- Bulleitt Rye$8.00
- Calmut 8yr$10.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Five Trail Barrel Proof$14.00
- Five Trail Small Batch$14.00
- Five Trail Whiskey$12.00
- Hudson Bright Lights Bourbon$11.00
- Jack Daniel's Black$7.00
- Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Maker's Mark$7.00
- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$7.00
- Springbrook Rye$11.00
- Taconic Founder's Rye$11.00
- Wild Turkey 101$7.00
- Wild Turkey Rye 101$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$8.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$11.00
- Four Roses Small Batch$8.00
- Yellowstone$11.00
- Sagamore Spirit Straight Rye$11.00
- Sagamore Spirit Double Oak$14.00
- Breckenridge Bourbon$8.00
- R Ancient Age$8.00
- R Barmen 1873$13.00
- R Bulleitt Bourbon$10.00
- R Bulleitt Rye$10.00
- R Calmut 8yr$12.00
- R Crown Royal$9.00
- R Five Trail Barrel Proof$18.00
- R Five Trail Small Batch$15.00
- R Five Trail Whiskey$16.00
- R Hudson Bright Lights Bourbon$12.00
- R Jack Daniel's Black$9.00
- R Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire$9.00
- R Jim Beam$9.00
- R Maker's Mark$9.00
- R Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$9.00
- R Springbrook Rye$13.00
- R Taconic Founder's Rye$13.00
- R Wild Turkey 101$9.00
- R Wild Turkey Rye 101$9.00
- R Woodford Reserve$10.00
- R Four Roses Single Barrel$13.00
- R Four Roses Small Batch$10.00
- R Yellowstone Distilling$13.00
- R Sagamore Spirit Straight Rye$12.00
- R Sagamore Spirit Double Oak$15.00
- R Breckenridge Bourbon$10.00
- MARTINI BARMAN 1873$18.00
- MARTINI Bulleitt Bourbon$12.00
- MARTINI Bulleitt Rye$12.00
- MARTINI Calmut 8yr$15.00
- MARTINI Crown Royal$11.00
- MARTINI Five Trail$18.00
- MARTINI Five Trail Barrel Proof$21.00
- MARTINI Five Trail Small Batch$21.00
- MARTINI Hudson Bright Lights Bourbon$15.00
- MARTINI Jack Daniel's Black$11.00
- MARTINI Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire$11.00
- MARTINI Jim Beam$11.00
- MARTINI Maker's Mark$11.00
- MARTINI Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$11.00
- MARTINI Springbrook Rye$17.00
- MARTINI Taconic Founder's Rye$15.00
- MARTINI Wild Turkey 101$11.00
- MARTINI Wild Turkey Rye 101$11.00
- MARTINI Woodford Reserve$12.00
- MARTINI Ancient Age$13.00
- MARTINI Four Roses Single Barrel$18.00
- MARTINI Four Roses Small Batch$12.00
- MARTINI Yellowstone Distilling$17.00
- MARTINI Sagamore Spirit Straight Rye$15.00
- MARTINI Sagamore Spirit Double Oak$21.00
- MARTINI Breckenridge Distillery$12.00
- Bushmills Malt 10yr$13.00
- Chivas Regal 12$10.00
- Dewar's White Label$8.00
- Glenmorangie 10yr$11.00
- Hennessy VS$12.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$10.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$7.00
- Lagavulin 16yr$15.00
- Macallan 12$15.00
- Oban 14$12.00
- Proper 12$7.00
- Proper 12 Irish Apple$7.00
- Redbreast 12yr$13.00
- Roe & Coe Irish$8.00
- Shanky's Whip$11.00
- Tullamore Dew$7.00
- Tullamore Dew Cider Cask$8.00
- West Cork Bourbon Cask$9.00
- R Bushmills Malt 10yr$10.00
- R Chivas Regal 12$10.00
- R Dewar's White Label$10.00
- R Hennessy VS$14.00
- R Jameson$10.00
- R Jameson Black Barrel$12.00
- R Jameson Orange$10.00
- R Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- R Johnnie Walker Red$8.00
- R Lagavulin 16yr$20.00
- R Macallan 12$20.00
- R Oban 14$14.00
- R Proper 12$9.00
- R Proper 12 Irish Apple$9.00
- R Redbreast 12yr$10.00
- R Roe & Coe Irish$10.00
- R Shanky's Whip$13.00
- R Tullamore Dew$9.00
- R Tullamore Dew Cider Cask$10.00
- MARTINI Bushmills Malt 10yr$16.00
- MARTINI Chivas Regal 12$13.00
- MARTINI Dewar's White Label$13.00
- MARTINI Glenmorangie 10yr$13.00
- MARTINI Hennessy VS$21.00
- MARTINI Jameson$12.00
- MARTINI Jameson Black Barrel$14.00
- MARTINI Jameson Orange$13.00
- MARTINI Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- MARTINI Johnnie Walker Red$11.00
- MARTINI Lagavulin 16yr$22.00
- MARTINI Macallan 12$30.00
- MARTINI Oban 14$13.00
- MARTINI Proper 12$11.00
- MARTINI Proper 12 Irish Apple$11.00
- MARTINI Redbreast 12yr$13.00
- MARTINI Roe & Coe Irish$13.00
- MARTINI Shanky's Whip$15.00
- MARTINI Tullamore Dew$11.00
- MARTINI Tullamore Dew Cider Cask$13.00
- MARTINI West Cork Bourbon Cask$13.00
- Amaro D'ell Etna$5.00
- Campari$8.00
- Conciere Amartto$5.00
- Conciere Coffee Liqueur$5.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Lyre's American Malt$7.00
- Lyre's Blanco Spirit$7.00
- Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur$5.00
- Marie Brizard Curacao$5.00
- Marie Brizard Elderflower$5.00
- Marie Brizard Orange$5.00
- Marie Brizard Peach$5.00
- Marie Brizard Triple Sec$5.00
- Marie Brizard Watermelon$5.00
- Toconic Bourbon Cream$5.00
- Wild Moon Birch$5.00
- R Amaro D'ell Etna$7.00
- R Campari$10.00
- R Conciere Amartto$7.00
- R Conciere Coffee Liqueur$7.00
- R Grand Marnier$11.00
- R Lyre's American Malt$9.00
- R Lyre's Blanco Spirit$9.00
- R Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur$7.00
- R Marie Brizard Curacao$7.00
- R Marie Brizard Elderflower$7.00
- R Marie Brizard Orange$7.00
- R Marie Brizard Peach$7.00
- R Marie Brizard Triple Sec$7.00
- R Marie Brizard Watermelon$7.00
- R Toconic Bourbon Cream$7.00
- R Wild Moon Birch$7.00
- MARTINI Amaro D'ell Etna$9.00
- MARTINI Conciere Amartto$9.00
- MARTINI Conciere Coffee Liqueur$9.00
- MARTINI Grand Marnier$14.00
- MARTINI Lyre's American Malt$11.00
- MARTINI Lyre's Blanco Spirit$11.00
- MARTINI Lyre's Orange Spirit$11.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur$9.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Elderflower$9.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Orange$9.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Peach$9.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Triple Sec$9.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Triple Sec$9.00
- MARTINI Marie Brizard Watermelon$9.00
- MARTINI Toconic Bourbon Cream$9.00
- MARTINI Wild Moon Birch$9.00
- MARTINI CAMPARI$12.00
Cocktails
Beer
- HH Prosecco$8.00
- HH Rose$8.00
- HH Pinot Grigio$8.00
- 16oz Downeast Cider Seasonal$8.00
- 16oz Sloop Juice Bomb$8.00
- 16oz Sam Adams$8.00
- 16oz Fiddlehead IPA$8.00
- 16oz Peroni$8.00
- Day Liner Pilsner$8.00
- BTL Miller Lt$5.00
- BTL Heineken$6.00
- BTL Heineken 0.0$5.00
- BTL Modelo$6.00
- CAN Katerskill Krush IPA$7.00
- CAN Common Roots Dragon Fruit Tangerine$7.00
- CAN Fiddlehead IPA$7.00
- CAN Gennesse Cream Ale$4.00
- CAN Nine Pin Cider$7.00
- CAN Return Satin Jacket$7.00
- CAN White Claw Cherry$7.00
- CAN Athletic NA IPA$4.00
- CAN Comeback Kolsch$7.00
- CAN Chatham Farmers Daughter RyePA$7.00
- CAN Whiteclaw VS Peach$5.00
- CAN Whiteclaw VS Watermelon$5.00
N/A Beverages
- Soda Water$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Gosling's Ginger Beer$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- N/A Marg$8.00
- N/A Malted Mule$8.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Elderflower Tonic$5.00
- Saratoga Sparkling$8.00
- Saratoga Still$8.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Cappucino$6.00
Wine by the Glass
- DP Chardonnay$9.00
- DP Pinot Noir$9.00
- St Julian Cabernet$12.00
- Zardetto Prosecco$10.00
- Stella Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Selbach Riesling$10.00
- Stolpman Rose$14.00
- Brundlmayer Gruner$10.00
- Flysch Txakolina$13.00
- Chateau Chesnale Muscadet$10.00
- Charels Le Bel Champagne$19.00
- Piper Sonoma Rose$13.00
- Von Winning Sauv Blanc$14.00
- Verdicchio Marche$13.00
- Max Caz Blanc$12.00
- Domaine De La Madone$12.00
- La Solitude Cotes du Rohne$12.00
- Domaine Fichet Chardonay$15.00
Wine by the Bottle
Food
Raw Bar
Mains
Sides
Desserts
Features
Dayline Location and Ordering Hours
(518) 719-9804
Closed • Opens Monday at 8AM