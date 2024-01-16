DC Cafe 7485 Polk Lane
Lunch
- Chips, Salsa, Queso.$2.49+
Chips Salsa and Queso! Choose from chips and salsa, to chips and queso, to both chips, salsa, and queso!
- Ham Sub$5.99
Black Forest Ham on a 6" or 12" Hoagie Roll dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, and White American Cheese.
- Turkey Sub$5.99
Roasted Turkey on a 7" Hoagie Roll. Dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, and White American Cheese.
- Combo Sub Ham & Turkey$6.49
Black Forest Ham and Roasted Turkey on a 6" or 12" Hoagie Roll dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, and White American Cheese.
- Kung Fu Wings$5.99+
Small whole wings marinated in chili oil and tossed in Buffalo Sauce or Honey BBQ.
- Tacos
- Beef Hot Dogs$1.99
All beef hotdogs! Pick from plain, slaw, dog, or chili dog!
- Taco Bowl$5.99
Our awesome taco toppings served over a bed of Mexican Rice, Charro Beans, and 2 free toppings!
- Hamburger$5.99
- Mexican Nachos$5.99
Mexican Mexican nachos with queso and jalapeños and a side of salsa
- BBQ Nachos$5.99
Barbecue nachos with queso cheese, barbecue sauce, and jalapeños. Chicken or pork?! So tasty!