$13.00

$10.00

$13.00

DD MAU VIETNAMESE EATERY

Entrees

Vermicelli Bowl

Vermicelli Bowl

$13.00

A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with vermicelli noodles (rice noodles). Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. Comes with a Vietnamese or Veggie Egg Roll. *contains nuts

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$13.00

A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with spring mix. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. Comes with a Vietnamese or Veggie Egg Roll. *contains nuts

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$13.00

A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with jasmine white rice or brown rice. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. An over easy egg compliments the bowl. On all vegan and veggie bowls there will be no egg unless requested.

Pho/Soups

$13.00

A traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Consisting of rice noodles in broth, protein, and garnished with herbs.

Pho/Soups *VEGAN

$13.00

A traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Consisting of rice noodles in broth, protein, and garnished with herbs.

Fried Rice

$10.00

Tacos

Tacos

$11.00

Flaky roti tortilla filled with your choice of protein and garnished with red cabbage, pickled medley, cilantro and jalapeño. Served with your choice of sauce.

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$10.00

A Vietnamese baguette sandwich served with influences from the French (mayonnaise) and native Vietnamese ingredients (pickled medley, cilantro, cucumber)

Bao Sliders

Bao Sliders

$8.00

Fluffy steamed flour buns topped with fresh veggies and choice of protein. A Taiwanese favorite with a Vietnamese flair!

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Delicate rice paper rolls filled with vermicelli noodles, choice of protein, and fresh veggies.

Thai Chili Cod *Lent Special*

$16.00Out of stock

Snacks

Thai Chili Pepper Wings

$13.00
Crab Rangoons (3)

$4.00
Crab Rangoons (6)

$6.50
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00
Fried Shrimp Rolls (3)

$5.50
Vegan Cheese Rolls (2)

$5.50
Vegan Popcorn Shrimp (6)

$7.50

Buffalo Sweet Chili Wings

$13.00

Buffalo Sweet Chili Tofu

$8.00

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$12.00

Sweets

Flan

$5.00
Sesame Balls

$5.00
Vietnamese Churros

$6.00

Coconut Waffle

$10.00Out of stock

Hello Panda Cookies

$4.00

Pocky Stix

$4.00

Yan Yan Cookies

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Pineapple Dole Whip

$5.00

Orange Dole Whip

$5.00

Orange Pineapple Swirl Dole Whip

$5.00

Birthday Cake Shake

$7.00

Oreo Shake

$7.00

Extras

Beef Pho Broth

$5.00

Chicken Pho Broth

$5.00

Vegan Pho Broth

$5.00

Spicy Vegan Lemongrass Broth

$5.00

White Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Vermicelli Noodles

$4.00

Pho Noodles

$4.00

Plain Baos (2)

$4.00

Extra Sauces

XTR Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$1.00

XTR Vegan Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$1.00

XTR Peanut Sauce

$1.00

XTR Spicy Peanut Sauce

$1.00

XTR Sweet Chili

$0.75

XTR DD

$1.00

XTR Spicy DD

$1.00

XTR Hoisin

$1.00

XTR Lime Ranch

$1.00

XTR Pure Hoisin

$1.00

XTR Sambal

$1.00

XTR Sriracha

$1.00

BEVERAGES

House Drinks

Lychee Limeade

$6.00

Masala Chai

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Thai Tea

$6.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Bottled/Canned Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pure Life Tea

$3.00

Dr.Pepper Can

$2.00

Diet Dr.Pepper Can

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

AHA

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Milkis

$4.00

Genki

$4.00Out of stock

Vita Coco

$3.00Out of stock

Jarrito

$3.00

Boba Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$6.50

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.50

Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.50

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.50

Strawberry Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

Ube Milk Tea

$6.50

Banana Milk Tea

$6.50

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.50

Mango Milk Tea

$6.50

Boba Fruit Tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$6.50

Mango Fruit Tea

$6.50

Passionfruit Fruit Tea

$6.50

Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.50

Kumquat And Lemon Fruit Tea

$6.50

White Peach Fruit Tea

$6.50

Kiwi Fruit Tea

$6.50

Grapefruit Fruit Tea

$6.50

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$6.50

Peach Fruit Tea

$6.50

Slushies

Mango Slush

$7.50

Strawberry Slush

$7.50

Fruity Berry Slush

$7.50

Fresh Brewed Tea

House Brewed Tea

RETAIL

Sauce Bottles

Bottle DD

$8.00

Bottle Hoisin

$8.00

Bottle Peanut

$8.00

Bottle Spicy DD

$8.00

Bottle Spicy Peanut

$8.00

Bottle Sweet Chili

$8.00

Bottle Vegan Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$8.00

Bottle Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$8.00

Boba Tea Candle

$20.00

Boba Lychee Candle

$20.00

Boba Coffee Candle

$20.00

Boba Tea Candle

$20.00

BEVERAGES (3PD)

Lychee Limeade

$7.00

Masala Chai

$6.25

Matcha Latte

$6.25

Thai Tea

$6.25

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.25

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.50

Mango Smoothie

$7.50

Water

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale Can

$3.00

Dr.Pepper Can

$3.00

Diet Dr.Pepper Can

$3.00

Pure Life Tea

$4.00

Genki Sparkling Water

$5.00Out of stock

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.00

Boba Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$7.00

Jasmine Milk Tea

$7.00

Taro Milk Tea

$7.00

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$7.00

Strawberry-Taro Milk Tea

$7.00

Strawberry Milk Tea

$7.00

Ube Milk Tea

$7.00

Banana Milk Tea

$7.00

Honeydew Milk Tea

$7.00

Mango Milk Tea

$7.00