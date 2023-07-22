DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves 20 Allen Ave Suite 120
Vermicelli Bowl
A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with vermicelli noodles (rice noodles). Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. Comes with a Vietnamese or Veggie Egg Roll. *contains nuts
Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, green onion and white onion.
Rice Bowl
A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with jasmine white rice or brown rice. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. An over easy egg compliments the bowl. On all vegan and veggie bowls there will be no egg unless requested.
Vermicelli Bowl
Salad Bowl
A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with spring mix. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. Comes with a Vietnamese or Veggie Egg Roll. *contains nuts
Rice Bowl
Pho/Soups
A traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Consisting of rice noodles in broth, protein, and garnished with herbs.
Pho/Soups *VEGAN
A traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Consisting of rice noodles in broth, protein, and garnished with herbs.
Fried Rice
Tacos
Flaky roti tortilla filled with your choice of protein and garnished with red cabbage, pickled medley, cilantro and jalapeño. Served with your choice of sauce.
Banh Mi
A Vietnamese baguette sandwich served with influences from the French (mayonnaise) and native Vietnamese ingredients (pickled medley, cilantro, cucumber)
Bao Sliders
Fluffy steamed flour buns topped with fresh veggies and choice of protein. A Taiwanese favorite with a Vietnamese flair!
Spring Rolls
Delicate rice paper rolls filled with vermicelli noodles, choice of protein, and fresh veggies.