KIDS MEALS
- Kids Burrito$6.25+
Ground beef or shredded chicken burrito topped with red sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Kids Enchilada$6.25+
Beef, chicken, or cheese enchilada topped with red or green sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Kids Quesadilla$6.25+
A ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese quesadilla served with Mexican rice and retired beans.
- Kids Taco$6.25+
A ground beef or shredded chicken taco with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Kids Cheesy Rice$7.95+
Your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, Mexican rice and queso.
- Kids Chicken Fingers$6.50
Chicken fingers served with fries.
- Kids Sandwich$6.50
Grilled ham and cheese served with fries.
