De Nada Empanada
Combos & Family Meals
- Empanada Combo
Two meat or veggie Empanadas with your choice of a side and soft drink$15.25
- Philly Combo
Your choice of steak or chicken Philly with a side of fries$16.00
- 5 Tacos and a drink
Enjoy five tacos of your choice (Chicken or Steak) and a soft drink$13.75
- Burrito Combo
Your choice of either steak or chicken with a side and drink$12.50
- Chicken Tender Basket
3 pcs Chicken Tenders with fries$11.00
- Family Platter
Eight empanadas and your choice of two large sides$36.25
- De Nada Sampler
Enjoy eight empanadas of your choice$31.25
- Sweet Tooth Sampler
Enjoy four dessert empanadas of your choice$23.25
Empanadas
- Chicken Empanada
Mouth-watering shredded chicken, potatoes, and cilantro$4.00
- Beef Empanada
Marinated ground beef, bell peppers, and potatoes$4.00
- Black Bean & Corn Empanada
Sweet corn, black beans, bell peppers, garlic, and cilantro$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Steak & Cheese Empanada
Melted mozzarella cheese and our signature Seasoned steak$4.00
- Sweet potato Empanada
Delicious sweet potato, Cinnamon, Brown sugar, Marshmallow Covered in powdered sugar$4.00
- Apple Pie Empanada
Fresh Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, topped with powdered sugar$4.00
Phillys & Subs
- Steak Philly
Classic Mouth-watering skirt steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and cheese on a freshly baked sub$13.00
- Steak Philly combo
Classic Mouth-watering skirt steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, and cheese on a freshly baked sub with a side of fries$16.00
- Chicken philly
Tender grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, and cheese on a freshly baked sub$13.00
- Chicken Philly Combo
Tender grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, and cheese on a freshly baked sub with a side of fries$16.00
- Veggie Sub
Cooked Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with melted cheese$12.00
Bowls & Fries
- De Nada Chicken Bowl
Delicious cilantro lime rice topped with chicken, Black beans, Corn, Green mild salsa, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole$10.75
- De Nada Steak Bowl
Delicious cilantro lime rice topped with Steak, Black beans, Corn, Green mild salsa, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole$10.75
- De Nada Veggie Bowl
Delicious cilantro lime rice topped with, Black beans, Corn, Green mild salsa, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole$10.75
- Loaded Chicken Fries
Our golden Fries are topped with cheese, cilantro, black beans, guacamole, and chicken$10.00
- Loaded Steak Fries
Our golden Fries are topped with cheese, cilantro, black beans, guacamole, and Steak$12.00