De Novo Deli 82 Sandpiper Way
Sparkling
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Mexican Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
San Pellegrino Orange
$2.00
San Pellegrino Lemon
$2.00
Dr. Browns Black Cherry
$2.00
Dr. Browns Diet Black Cherry
$2.00
Dr. Browns Root Beer
$2.00
Dr. Browns Celrey
$2.00
Celsius Wild Berry
$3.00
Celsius Kiwi Guava
$3.00
Celsius Orange
$3.00
Canada Dry Club Soda
$2.00
Dairy
Water
Pure Green Juice
Smoothies
De Novo Deli 82 Sandpiper Way Location and Ordering Hours
(919) 889-4392
82 Sandpiper Way, Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM