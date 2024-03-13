The Blue Duck - OG
DINNER
Shareable
- Pork Belly Burnt Ends$14.00
Burnt ends tossed in BBQ sauce with pickled red onions, pickles, BBQ rub, and white bread
- Pork Belly Cheese Fries$14.00
Hand cut fries topped with three cheese sauce, sweet bbq sauce, and fried pork belly burnt ends
- Bacon Fat Fries$12.00
Hand cut fries tossed in bacon fat topped with herbs, green onion, and parmesan served with sides of shallot aioli and 100% fancy catsup
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$12.00
Served with tortilla chips
- Orange Chicken Wings$15.00
Black garlic aioli, Fresno chili, green onion
- Grilled Shishito Peppers$11.00
Lemon, sea salt, Stl aioli
- Basket 'O Bread$10.00
Cornbread muffins, honey thyme focaccia, butter, black pepper strawberry jam
Soup & Salad
- Soup Of The Day$5.00+
Brisket ham and pepper
- House Salad$7.00
Spring mix, feta cheese, red onions, and grapes with honey chipotle vinaigrette
- Apple Harvest Salad$10.00+
Spring mix, grilled chicken, apples, candied walnuts, goat cheese, red onion, and dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$8.00+
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
- Veggie Salad$8.00+
Spring mix, pickled cauliflower, edamame, red peppers, carrots, almonds, cucumber, cilantro, green onion, gochujang lime vinaigrette
Supper
Burgers and Sandos
- Classic Burger$17.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles on potato bun
- Sam Elliott Burger$18.83
BBQ rubbed, sharp cheddar, white cheddar, bacon, fried onions, arugula, sweet bbq sauce, red eye mayo on green Chile brioche
- Dip 'n Swiss$18.50
House cured grilled chuck patty, roasted mushrooms, Swiss, spinach and artichoke dip, fried onion, shallot aioli on potato bun
- Bigger Quack Burger$18.00
House Cured Grilled Chuck Patty, bacon, American cheese, pickles, red onion, shredded lettuce, Quack sauce on a potato bun
- Challah Back Girl$18.00
House cured chuck patty, bacon, yellow cheddar, caramelized onion, hot honey, maple shallot aioli, on french toasted challah bun
- *Slamburger$19.00
John "Bleu"Shi- house ground chuck patty, bleu cheese, bacon, fried onion, arugula, tomato jam on a toasted Challa bun.
- DLT$19.00
Cured and smoked duck breast, lettuce, tomato, fried egg, and honey chipotle mayo on sourdough
- Chicken Club$17.50
Swiss, bacon, avocado, and honey chipotle mayo on green Chile brioche
- Brisket Cheesesteak$17.00
Smoked brisket, cheese sauce, caramelized onion, red pepper, fried onions, STL aioli on telera
- Spicy Byrd$18.00
Fried chicken, pepper jack, garlic and birds eye chili honey, Calabrian aioli, pickles, arugula on green chile bun
- Triple B$15.00
Beer braised garlic black pepper bacon, shallot aioli, lettuce, tomato on white bread
- Mushroom Gyro$16.00
Pressed and spiced mushrooms, Sriracha tahini, pickled red onions, parsley, lettuce, tomato on pita bread
- Chef's Special$19.00Out of stock
Cod Almighty - Beer battered cod filet, cheddar cheese, red onions, tartar sauce, tomato, lettuce on telera bread
Ducklings
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
3oz smashed chuck patty with yellow cheddar on a potato bun
- Kids Ham and Cheddar$6.00
Ham and yellow cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough. Served hot
- Kids Turkey and White Cheddar$6.00
Turkey and Swiss cheese on sourdough. Served cold
- Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Lightly breaded and fried chicken fingers
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.00
Yellow cheddar and sourdough
Sides
BEER/WINE/COCKTAILS
Bottles/Cans
- 2nd Shift Hibiscus Wit$8.00
- 2nd Shift Lil Big Hop IPA$8.00
- 4 Hands City Wide Pale Ale$7.00
- 4 Hands Divided Sky Rye IPA$7.00
- 4 Hands CW Stout$7.00
- Brick River Cornerstone$8.00
- Brick River Homestead$8.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Bud Select$5.00
- Civil Life American Brown Ale$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Old Bakery Up River$8.00
- Old Bakery Citrus Wheat$8.00
- Perennial Saison de Lis$8.00
- Perennial Southside Blonde$8.00
- Schlafly Hefeweizen$5.00
- Schlafly Pale Ale$5.00
- Urban Chestnut Schnickelfritz$7.00
- Urban Chestnut Zwickel$7.00
- 4 Hands Blkbry Pom Seltzer$7.00
- 4 Hands Pineapl Mango Seltzer$7.00
- Heavy Riff Love Gun$8.00
- Heavy Riff Ole St. Lou$8.00
- Hamm's$2.00
- Athletic Run Wild IPA N/A$6.00
- Athletic Wit's Peak N/A$6.00
Wine
- Daou The pessimist$12.00+
- Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon$11.00+
- Scarpetta Pinot Grigio$9.00+
- Walnut Block Sauvignon Blanc$10.00+
- Moletto Prosecco$10.00
- Liquid Geography Rose$10.00+
- Windisch Spaltete Riesling$9.00+
- Clay Shannon Chardonnay$10.00+
- Hh White$6.00+
- Hh Red$6.00+
- HH Rose$6.00+
- Folly Of The Beast Pinot Noir$11.00+
- Bottle Champagne$20.00
- Glass Champagne$7.00
Ducktails
- Cocktail of the Week$9.00Out of stock
- Blue Duck Bloody Mary$12.00
Our house-made Bloody Mary Mix with your choice of Jalapeno & Roasted Garlic Vodka, Bacon & Black Pepper Vodka, or Celery & Dill Vodka
- Aww, Kenny$12.00
Bourbon, Passionfruit, Coconut, Grapefruit Bitters
- Duck Glazed Manhattan$14.00
Duck Fat Washed Rye Whiskey, House-made Sweet and Sour Cherry Liqueur, House Sweet Vermouth Blend, House Bitters
- Barrel Aged Hurricane$14.00
Real McCoy 3 Year Rum, passionfruit, Duckett Curacao Noir, house grenadine, lime
- Barrel Aged Coffee Old Fashioned$15.00
Bourbon, Rye, Coffee, Cardamom, Demerara, House Bitters. Aged in oak for 2 months.
- Barrel Aged Aviation$14.00
Pinckney Bend Hibiscus Gin, Maraschino, Violette, Citric Acid. Aged in oak for 2 months.
- Barrel Aged Boulevardier$15.00
- Good Ass G&T$11.00
J. Rieger Midwestern Gin, Blue Duck Tonic (made in house,) House Bitters
- Harold's Nightcap$13.00
Calvados, Aged Gin, Bigallet China China, House Sweet Vermouth, House Bitters, Cinnamon
- Isle of Capri Pants$12.00
Vodka, Contratto Bitter, Hibiscus, Grapefruit, Lime, Prosecco
- Toasty Cheeks$12.00
Pisco, Cachaca, Falernum, Lime, Grapefruit, Cinnamon, Tiki Bitters
- Parking Lot Pushups (N/A)$11.00
Bare zero proof whiskey, aperitif syrup, coffee, maple, lemon, cardamom bitters
- Attitude Of Gratitude$11.00
Bare zero proof gin, lime, grapefruit, maraschino syrup, sage, ginger beer
- Progress Not Perfection$11.00
Bare zero proof tequila, orgeat, pineapple, lime, orange bitters, tajin
- St Louberry Sour$13.00
Brown butter washed bonded rye whiskey, lemon, lime, blueberry, strawberry, vanilla, house bitters, egg white (can be done eggless and still frothy!)
- I'm Sorry, Hun$13.00
Una Vida Reposado tequila, bonded bourbon, Capelletti Aperitif, J Rieger Cafe Amaro, house sweet vermouth blend, maple, Angostura, charred cherry wood
- The Guacarita$13.00
Una Vida Blanco tequila, Madre Espadin mescal, Ancho Reyes, avocado, lime, cilantro, Tajin salt (ask for it spicy!)
- Evil Monkey Soul$13.00
Scotch whiskey, Fernet Branca, coconut, orgeat, lime, orange bitters
- The Little Lad$12.00
Cachaça, blackberry, campari, lemon, heavy cream, rose water
- Wind Beneath My Wings$13.00
1200 Origin gin, Lillet Blanc, Suze, pineapple, elderflower, blue curacao
- Overall Treasure$12.00
Rye whiskey, Ramazotti, strawberry & black pepper jam, lemon, maraschino
- Reverse Mermaid$13.00
Nori infused genever, lime, Chinese 5 spice, ginger beer
Classic Cocktail
- El Diablo$11.00
Tequila, Cassis, Lime, Ginger
- Martinez$11.00
Old Tom Gin, Maraschino, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Bitters
- Arsenic & Old Lace$11.00
Gin, Dry Vermouth, Violette, Absinthe
- Pegu Club$11.00
Gin, Lime, Curacao, House Bitters
- Airmail$11.00
Rum, Lime, Honey, Prosecco
- Blood and Sand$11.00
Scotch, Cherry Heering, Sweet Vermouth, OJ
- Old Pal$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Dry Vermouth, Campari
- Navy Grog$11.00
Blackstrap rum, white rum, honey, grapefruit, lime, club soda
- Vieux carre$11.00
Rye whiskey, cognac, sweet vermouth, benedictine, Peychaud's bitters
- Brown Derby$11.00
Bourbon, Honey, Grapefruit
- Paper Plane$11.00
Bourbon, amaro nonino, aperol, lemon
- Toronto$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Fernet Branca, Angostura
- 12 Mile Limit$11.00
Rum, rye whiskey, cognac, lemon, house grenadine
- Siesta$11.00
Blanco tequila, campari, lime, grapefruit, club soda
- Bobby Burns$11.00
Scotch, sweet vermouth, benedictine
- Rosita$11.00
Blanco tequila, campari, dry and sweet vermouth, angostura
Brunch Cocktails
- Mimosa - Single$6.00
- Blue Duck Bloody Mary$12.00
Our house-made Bloody Mary Mix with your choice of Jalapeno & Roasted Garlic Vodka, Bacon & Black Pepper Vodka, or Celery & Dill Vodka
- Virgin Bloody$6.00
- Irish coffee$9.00
- Corpse Reviver No. Blue$12.00
St. George Terroir Gin, lemon, Cocchi Americano, blue curacao, absinthe
- Brainkiller$14.00
Pusser's rum, LeBon orange liqueur, pineapple, coconut
- French 2661$12.00
Cognac, duck fat washed rye whiskey, lemon, honey, prosecco
- Hammelada$10.00
Hamm's, house made bloody mary mix, Tabasco, Tajin salt
- Duckish Coffee$13.00
Irish whiskey, Jamaican rum, banana, Irish cream, housemade allspice dram, First Crack coffee, whipped cream (served hot)
BEVERAGES
Beverages (Online Ordering)
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Hot tea$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Kids Milk$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Soda Water
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Regular Tonic$3.50
- Tonic - Blue Duck$4.00
- Tonic - Pinckney Bend$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
DESSERTS
Signature Desserts
Bakery Case Desserts
- French Macarons$3.50
- Gooey Butter Cookie Sandwich$3.25
- Fruity Pebbles Cookie Sando$3.25
- Oatmeal Cream Pie Cookie Sando$3.25
- Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie sando$3.25
- Red Velvet Woopie$3.25
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
- Chocolate Espresso Cookie$2.50
- Peanut Butter Cookie$2.50
- Iced Sugar Cookie$2.50
- Fluffernutter Cookie$2.50
- Banana Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
- Vegan Louberry Thumbprint$2.25
- Vegan Chocolate Crinkle$2.50
- Vegan cranberry orange shortbread$2.50
- Louberry Cookie Cup$5.00
- Quack Pie$3.50
- Lemon Lavender Gooey Butter Cake$3.50
- Brownies$4.00
Caramel Coconut
- Fruity Pebbles Brownie Cup$5.00
- Coconut pecan bar$3.50
- Nutella gooey butter$3.50
- Cinnamon coffee cake$3.50Out of stock