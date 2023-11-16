coffee. cocktails. community.
Dear Sandy
Coffee/Tea/NA
Classic Coffee
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Cortado$3.50
- Espresso$3.00
- Macchiato$3.50
- One + One$6.00
- 8oz Hot Americano$4.00
- 12oz Hot Americano$4.00
- 16oz Hot Americano$4.00
- 12oz Iced Americano$4.00
- 16oz Iced Americano$4.00
- 20oz Iced Americano$4.00
- 8oz Hot Latte$5.50
- 12oz Hot Latte$6.00
- 16oz Hot Latte$6.50
- 12oz Iced Latte$5.50
- 16oz Iced Latte$6.00
- 20oz Iced Latte$6.50
Tea
- 8oz Hot Matcha$5.50
- 12oz Hot Matcha$6.00
- 16oz Hot Matcha$6.50
- 12oz Iced Matcha$5.50
- 16oz Iced Matcha$6.00
- 20oz Iced Matcha$6.50
- 8oz Hot Chai$5.50
- 12oz Hot Chai$6.00
- 16oz Hot Chai$6.50
- 12oz Iced Chai$5.50
- 16oz Iced Chai$6.00
- 20oz Iced Chai$6.50
- Gaba Oolong$5.00
- Nuxalbari Earl Grey$5.00
- Mint Family$5.00
- Hibiscus Tulsi$5.00
NA
Liquor
Speed Page
- Rosemarys Baby$12.00
- Espresso Depresso$16.00
- Green Mile$13.00
- Go Priss Girl$14.00
- Full Body Toddy$11.00
- Smoke & Spice$15.00
- Lunazul Blanco (Well)$6.00
- Rose City Vodka (Well)$6.00
- Old Crow (Well)$6.00
- Rose City Gin (Well)$6.00
- Captain Morgan White (Well)$6.00
- T+S NA$6.00
- A Slightly More NA$7.00
- Bee Witched NA$6.00
Whiskey
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Old Grand Dad BIB$9.00
- Rabbit Hole Heigold$15.00
- George Dickel Rye$9.00
- Michter's Straight Rye$13.00
- Ardbeg Ardcore$25.00
- Ardbeg Wee Beastie$14.00
- Cutty Sark Pro Edition$10.00
- Glenmorangie 10 Yr$14.00
- Glenmorangie 18 Yr$30.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Crown Peach$9.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jameson Orange$9.00
- Skrewball$9.00
- Suntory Toki$12.00
Vodka
Agave
Cane
Amari
Liqueurs Etc.
- Ancho Reyes$10.00
- Benedictine$12.00
- Borghetti Espresso Liqueur$10.00
- Cointreau$11.00
- Fords Sloe Gin$11.00
- Giffard Banana$11.00
- Green Chartreuse$16.00
- Hine Cognac$16.00
- Malort$10.00
- Liard's Apple Brandy$11.00
- Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur$12.00
- Pernod Ansinthe$16.00
- Romana Sambuca$8.00
- St Elizabeth Allspice Dram$11.00
- St Germaine Elder Flower Liqueur$12.00
- Velvet Falernum$8.00
Vermouths
Boilermaker
Beer/Cider/Hard Stuff
Draft
Bottle / Can
