Deccan Spice- Roanoke 1224 North U.S. Highway 377 STE 221
Veg Appetizer
- Chilli Paneer$9.99
Each piece of paneer is delicately marinated and stir-fried to perfection, creating a crispy exterior while maintaining a soft, creamy center. Infused with a medley of aromatic spices and tossed with colorful bell peppers, onions, and fiery red chillies
- Karampodi Gobi$9.99
Each tender piece of cauliflower is lovingly coated in a spicy masala blend, featuring aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and curry leaves, along with a hint of tangy tamarind.
- Gobi Manchurian$9.99
- Chilli Baby Corn$9.99
Satisfy your cravings for vibrant flavors and irresistible crunch with our Chili Baby Corn, a delightful appetizer that promises to excite your taste buds and leave you craving for more. Each bite-sized piece of tender baby corn is coated in a light and crispy batter, perfectly seasoned with a tantalizing blend of spices.
- Karvepaku Corn$9.99
Indulge in the enticing flavors of our Karvepaku Corn, a unique and irresistible fusion dish that perfectly blends the sweetness of tender corn kernels with the aromatic essence of fresh curry leaves. Each bite promises a burst of vibrant flavors and tantalizing textures that will leave your taste buds craving for more.
- Veg Manchurian$9.99
Each succulent vegetable ball is crafted from a medley of finely chopped vegetables, including crisp cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers, bound together with a savory batter and deep-fried to golden perfection. The vegetable balls are then tossed in a flavorful Manchurian sauce, made from a harmonious blend of soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and aromatic spices.
Non-Veg Appetizer
- Chicken Pakora$12.99
Pieces of chicken is marinated in a secret blend of aromatic spices, dipped in a light and crispy chickpea batter, and deep-fried to golden perfection.
- Karvepaku Chicken$12.99
Each succulent piece of chicken is marinated in a rich blend of spices and fresh curry leaves, infusing it with the vibrant flavors of South India; it is slow-cooked to perfection.
- DS Goat Pepper Fry$14.99
Goat meat is marinated in a flavorful blend of spices, including fiery black pepper, aromatic coriander, and fragrant cumin. Stir-fried to perfection, the meat becomes tender and juicy, while the pepper adds a kick that will leave your taste buds tingling with delight.
- Karampodi Chicken$12.99
Delight in the bold and fiery flavors of our Karampodi Chicken, a tantalizing dish that combines succulent pieces of chicken with the intense heat of traditional South Indian spices. Each bite promises an explosion of taste and a culinary adventure that will leave you craving for more.
- Chicken Pepper Fry$12.99
Succulent chicken pieces are marinated in a flavorful blend of spices, including black pepper, cumin, coriander, and ginger garlic paste, ensuring that every morsel is bursting with bold flavors. The chicken is then pan-fried to perfection, allowing the spices to caramelize and infuse the meat with irresistible depth of flavor.
- Chicken Majestic$12.99
Each bite of our Chicken Majestic is a symphony of tastes and textures, with the juicy chicken perfectly complemented by the crunchy exterior and the bold flavors of the marinade. Tossed with a fragrant mixture of curry leaves, green chilies, and garlic, our Chicken Majestic is a tantalizing medley of savory, spicy, and aromatic flavors that will transport your taste buds to new heights of culinary delight.
- Mutton Ghee Roast$14.99
Each bite of our Mutton Ghee Roast is a symphony of tastes and textures, with the succulent meat infused with the nutty richness of ghee and the bold flavors of roasted spices. The tangy notes of tamarind and the subtle heat of red chilies add depth and complexity to the dish, creating a culinary experience that is truly unforgettable.
Chef Special Tandoori
- Tandoori Chicken$14.99
Chicken is marinated in a blend of yogurt and spices, including aromatic garam masala, tangy lemon juice, and smoky paprika, before being cooked to perfection in a traditional tandoor oven.
- Malai Tikka$14.99
Each tender piece of chicken is marinated in a velvety mixture of cream, yogurt, and aromatic spices, including fragrant cardamom, earthy cumin, and sweet cinnamon, before being grilled to perfection in a tandoor oven.
- Chicken Tikka$14.99
Each succulent piece of chicken is marinated in a blend of aromatic spices, including tangy yogurt, fiery red chili powder, fragrant cumin, and earthy coriander, before being skewered and grilled to perfection in a traditional tandoor oven.
- Chicken Seekh Kebab$14.99
Each succulent skewer of chicken is expertly seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices, including fragrant garlic, zesty ginger, and fiery red chili powder, before being molded into a long, slender shape and grilled over an open flame. The result is a juicy and flavorful kebab with a perfect balance of heat and spice.
- Paneer Tikka$14.99
Chunks of paneer cheese are marinated in a tangy mixture of yogurt and spices, including fragrant cumin, coriander, and smoked paprika, before being grilled to perfection. The paneer develops a delightful charred exterior while remaining soft and creamy on the inside, creating a mouthwatering contrast of textures.
- Fish Tikka Kebab$15.99
Savor the exquisite flavors of our Fish Tikka Kebab, where succulent pieces of fish are marinated in a tantalizing blend of spices and grilled to perfection. Each tender morsel of fish is carefully coated in a marinade featuring yogurt, garlic, ginger, lemon juice, and an array of aromatic spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and paprika. Grilled to juicy perfection, our Fish Tikka Kebab offers a delightful balance of smoky char and tender fish, bursting with flavor in every bite.
- Shrimp Kebab$14.99
Indulge in the tantalizing flavors of our Shrimp Kebab, where plump and juicy shrimp are marinated to perfection and grilled to tender perfection. Each succulent shrimp is bathed in a flavorful marinade comprising garlic, ginger, lemon juice, and a harmonious blend of spices such as cumin, paprika, coriander, and turmeric. Grilled to perfection, our Shrimp Kebab offers a delightful charred exterior and a moist, flavorful interior, ensuring a taste sensation with every bite.
Naan Bread
- Plain Naan$2.49
Handcrafted from the finest flour and baked to perfection in our traditional tandoor oven, each Plain Naan boasts a pillowy texture and a delicate flavor that's sure to please even the most discerning palate.
- Butter Naan$2.99
Crafted with care and attention to detail, each Butter Naan is lovingly brushed with a generous amount of creamy butter before being baked to golden perfection in our traditional tandoor oven. The result is a soft and pillowy naan with a heavenly buttery flavor that's simply irresistible.
- Garlic Naan$3.49
Each Garlic Naan is meticulously handcrafted from the finest ingredients and baked to perfection in our traditional tandoor oven. As it cooks, the garlic cloves caramelize, releasing their aromatic oils and infusing the naan with a rich and distinctive flavor that's sure to tantalize your taste buds.
Dum Biryani
- Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Each grain of basmati rice is infused with the aromatic flavors of saffron, mint, and fragrant spices, creating a bed of perfection for the tender chicken marinated in a symphony of spices and yogurt. Layer upon layer, the flavors meld together as they're slow-cooked to perfection in a traditional dum-style, sealing in the essence of each ingredient.
- Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani$17.99
Each grain of fragrant basmati rice is lovingly infused with the rich aroma of saffron, caramelized onions, and a blend of aromatic spices, creating a luxurious bed for the tender mutton marinated in a symphony of spices and yogurt. Layer upon layer, the flavors meld together as they're slow-cooked to perfection in the traditional dum-style, allowing the essence of each ingredient to shine through.
- Hyderabadi Vegetable Dum Biryani$12.99
Each spoonful of fragrant basmati rice is infused with the essence of saffron, caramelized onions, and a blend of aromatic spices, creating a flavorful base for a medley of fresh vegetables. From crunchy carrots to tender eggplant, every bite is a celebration of color, texture, and taste.
Pulav
- Chicken Fry piece Pulav$15.99
Each grain of basmati rice is infused with the rich flavors of our marinated chicken fry pieces, creating a hearty and satisfying dish that's sure to tantalize your taste buds. The chicken pieces are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, adding a delightful contrast of textures to every bite.
- Gutti Vankay Pulav$14.99
Each grain of basmati rice is lovingly cooked with the essence of our tender and flavorful stuffed baby eggplants, creating a dish that's both hearty and satisfying. The eggplants are filled with a savory mixture of spices, nuts, and herbs, adding layers of complexity and depth to every bite.
- Ghee Roast Chicken Pulav$17.99
Savor the aromatic flavors of our Ghee Roast Chicken Pulav, a culinary masterpiece that combines tender pieces of marinated chicken with fragrant basmati rice, infused with the rich goodness of ghee and a medley of spices. Each grain of rice is delicately flavored with the essence of caramelized onions, toasted nuts, and aromatic whole spices, creating a dish that is both indulgent and comforting. Garnished with fresh cilantro and served with a side of cooling raita, our Ghee Roast Chicken Pulav promises to elevate your dining experience to new heights.
- Vijayawada Special Chicken Pulav$16.99
Experience the culinary heritage of Vijayawada with our special Chicken Pulav, a regional delicacy that showcases the bold flavors and vibrant spices of Andhra cuisine. Tender pieces of marinated chicken are cooked to perfection and layered with fragrant basmati rice, infused with the distinct essence of Vijayawada's spice blend. Our Chicken Pulav is enriched with the flavors of caramelized onions, curry leaves, green chilies, and a hint of tanginess from tamarind, creating a dish that is both aromatic and full of character.
Veg Entrees
- Saag Paneer$12.99
Each bite is a journey through the rich and creamy spinach gravy, punctuated by chunks of soft paneer cheese that melt in your mouth. The earthy flavors of the spinach are complemented by the warmth of spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala, creating a dish that's both comforting and deeply satisfying.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$12.99
Each tender cube of paneer cheese is marinated in a fragrant blend of spices, including cumin, coriander, and smoked paprika, before being grilled to perfection. The paneer is then simmered in a velvety tomato-based gravy, infused with the warmth of ginger, garlic, and aromatic garam masala.
- Veg Korma$12.99
Indulge in the rich and aromatic flavors of our Veg Korma, a delightful vegetarian dish that promises to tantalize your taste buds with every bite. Our chef has carefully selected a medley of fresh vegetables, including vibrant carrots, tender potatoes, crisp bell peppers, and sweet peas, all simmered to perfection in a creamy, mildly spiced sauce.
- Channa Masala$12.99
Embark on a culinary journey to the heart of India with our signature Channa Masala, a cherished classic bursting with bold flavors and wholesome goodness. Made from tender chickpeas simmered in a fragrant blend of aromatic spices, this dish is a testament to the rich culinary heritage of Indian cuisine.
- Malai Kofta$12.99
Indulge in the regal flavors of our Malai Kofta, a culinary masterpiece that embodies the essence of royal Indian cuisine. Crafted with meticulous care and attention to detail, this dish elevates the humble kofta to new heights of gastronomic delight.
- Saag Kofta$12.99
Experience the essence of traditional Punjabi cuisine with our Saag Kofta, a dish that embodies the rustic charm and rich flavors of North India. Crafted with passion and expertise, each bite of our Saag Kofta is a symphony of textures and tastes that will transport you to the lush green fields of Punjab.
Non-Veg Entrees
- Kadai Chicken$12.99
Tender chicken pieces are cooked to perfection in a traditional kadai (wok) with a rich and aromatic gravy made from tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, and a blend of fragrant spices. The dish is elevated with the addition of bell peppers and onions, adding a burst of color and crunch to every bite.
- Deccan Spice Goat Curry$14.99
Tender pieces of goat meat are simmered in a flavorful gravy made from tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger, along with a blend of aromatic spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala. The slow cooking process allows the flavors to meld together, resulting in a tender and succulent curry that's sure to satisfy your cravings.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
Tender pieces of grilled chicken tikka are simmered in a velvety tomato-based gravy, infused with the warmth of ginger, garlic, and aromatic spices. The dish is elevated with a touch of cream, adding a luxurious creaminess to every mouthful.
- Chicken Korma$13.99
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of our Chicken Korma, a timeless classic that epitomizes the artistry of Indian cuisine. Succulent pieces of tender chicken, marinated in a harmonious blend of yogurt and aromatic spices, are gently simmered in a luxurious sauce until they reach perfection.
- Chicken Chettinadu$13.99
Savor tender pieces of chicken, marinated in a vibrant blend of authentic Chettinad spices, including black peppercorns, fennel seeds, cloves, cinnamon, and star anise. These spices are meticulously roasted and ground to perfection, infusing the chicken with layers of complex flavors and a delightful hint of heat.
- Saag Chicken$13.99
Embark on a journey through the vibrant flavors of North India with our Saag Chicken, a tantalizing dish that blends succulent chicken pieces with the wholesome goodness of fresh spinach and aromatic spices. Inspired by the rich culinary heritage of Punjab, each bite of our Saag Chicken is a harmonious fusion of bold flavors and hearty textures.
- Butter Chicken$13.99
Indulge in the culinary masterpiece that is our Butter Chicken, a dish that embodies the rich and aromatic flavors of North Indian cuisine. Succulent pieces of chicken, marinated in a velvety blend of yogurt and spices, are lovingly simmered in a luxurious gravy of tomatoes, cream, and butter, creating a symphony of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more.
- Mutton Chettinad$14.99
Savor tender pieces of mutton, marinated in a rich blend of Chettinad spices, including black peppercorns, fennel seeds, cloves, cinnamon, and star anise. These spices are meticulously roasted and ground to perfection, infusing the mutton with layers of complex flavors and a delightful hint of heat.
- Mutton Korma$14.99
Savor tender pieces of succulent mutton, marinated in a luxurious blend of yogurt, ginger, garlic, and an array of fragrant spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. These spices are carefully chosen and expertly balanced to create a symphony of flavors that dance on your palate, tantalizing your taste buds with every mouthful.
Beverages
- Coca Cola (Bottled with cane sugar)$3.00
- Mango Lassi$3.49
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Hyderabadi Irani Chai$1.00Out of stock
- Masala Chai$1.00
Embark on a journey of warmth and flavor with our Masala Chai, a traditional Indian spiced tea that tantalizes the senses and comforts the soul. Crafted from a blend of robust black tea, aromatic spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger, and simmered with milk and sugar, our Masala Chai is a fragrant and invigorating beverage that delights with every sip.
- Sprite$1.99
- Salt Lassi$3.49
Quench your thirst and refresh your palate with our Salt Lassi, a traditional Indian yogurt-based drink that offers a perfect balance of savory flavors and creamy texture. Crafted from fresh yogurt, water, and a pinch of salt, our Salt Lassi is churned to perfection until smooth and frothy, providing a cooling and rejuvenating beverage option.
- Sweet Lassi$3.49
Indulge your taste buds with our Sweet Lassi, a delightful and creamy yogurt-based drink that offers a perfect blend of sweetness and refreshment. Made from fresh yogurt, milk, sugar, and flavored with a hint of aromatic cardamom or rose water, our Sweet Lassi is churned to perfection until smooth and frothy, providing a cooling and satisfying beverage option.
South Indian Snacks
Weekday Lunch Specials
Weekend Specials
- Haleem (8 oz)$7.99
A rich and hearty dish made from a blend of slow-cooked meat, grains, lentils, and spices, resulting in a thick, porridge-like texture. Our haleem is crafted with tender pieces of goat meat simmered with a mixture of wheat, barley, lentils, and aromatic spices until everything melds into a flavorful, creamy consistency. This traditional dish is beloved for its comforting warmth and complex flavors.
- Haleem (16 oz)$15.99
A rich and hearty dish made from a blend of slow-cooked meat, grains, lentils, and spices, resulting in a thick, porridge-like texture. Our haleem is crafted with tender pieces of goat meat simmered with a mixture of wheat, barley, lentils, and aromatic spices until everything melds into a flavorful, creamy consistency. This traditional dish is beloved for its comforting warmth and complex flavors.
Dosa Town
- Plain Dosa$6.99
Experience the timeless tradition of South Indian cuisine with our Classic Dosa. This iconic delicacy features a thin, crispy crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter, expertly crafted on a hot griddle until golden brown. Served with a side of coconut chutney and sambar, our Classic Dosa is the epitome of comfort and flavor.
- Masala Dosa$8.99
Indulge in the rich flavors of our Masala Dosa, a culinary masterpiece that combines the crispy goodness of dosa with a savory potato filling. Each bite is a harmonious blend of textures and tastes, enhanced by the aromatic spices and served with coconut chutney and sambar for a truly satisfying experience.
- Ghee Roast Dosa$9.99
Immerse yourself in the luxurious flavors of our Ghee Roast Dosa, a culinary masterpiece that epitomizes indulgence. Crafted with care and expertise, our dosa boasts a golden-brown, crispy exterior generously coated with aromatic ghee, infusing every bite with rich, buttery goodness. Served piping hot and accompanied by a tantalizing array of condiments, our Ghee Roast Dosa promises a sensory journey like no other.
- Podi Dosa (Karvepaku, Nallakaram, Karam)$10.99
Embark on a flavorful journey with our Podi Dosa, a culinary masterpiece that tantalizes the taste buds with its unique blend of spices. Our dosa is expertly prepared and generously sprinkled with Podi, a fragrant and flavorful spice mix made from roasted lentils, sesame seeds, dried red chilies, and other aromatic ingredients.
- Egg Dosa$9.99
Elevate your dosa experience with our Egg Dosa, a tantalizing twist on the classic South Indian favorite. Our expertly crafted dosa is generously topped with a perfectly cooked egg, creating a harmonious marriage of flavors and textures. With each bite, savor the crispy exterior of the dosa, complemented by the creamy richness of the egg, for a truly satisfying culinary adventure.
- DS Special Chicken Dosa$11.99
Experience a delightful fusion of flavors with our Chicken Dosa, where South Indian tradition meets succulent chicken goodness. Our dosa is expertly filled with a savory chicken masala filling, featuring tender pieces of chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices.
- DS Special Mutton Dosa$12.99
Embark on a culinary adventure with our Mutton Dosa, a delectable fusion of South Indian dosa and succulent mutton curry. Our dosa is generously filled with tender pieces of mutton cooked to perfection in a rich and flavorful curry sauce, infused with aromatic spices and herbs.
- Utappam (Min 20 Mins)$10.49
Indulge in the savory delights of our Utappam, a beloved South Indian specialty that combines the comforting flavors of a pancake with the richness of traditional toppings. Our Utappam features a thick, fluffy pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, generously studded with a variety of flavorful toppings such as chopped onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and fresh cilantro.
Desserts
- Double Ka Meeta$7.99
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of our Double Ka Meeta, a traditional Indian bread pudding that offers a symphony of sweetness and warmth. Made from slices of bread soaked in a luxurious syrup of sugar, saffron-infused milk, and flavored with cardamom, our Double Ka Meeta is then garnished with a generous sprinkling of toasted nuts and fragrant rose petals, creating a dessert that is both decadent and comforting.