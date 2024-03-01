Ghee Roast Chicken Pulav

$17.99

Savor the aromatic flavors of our Ghee Roast Chicken Pulav, a culinary masterpiece that combines tender pieces of marinated chicken with fragrant basmati rice, infused with the rich goodness of ghee and a medley of spices. Each grain of rice is delicately flavored with the essence of caramelized onions, toasted nuts, and aromatic whole spices, creating a dish that is both indulgent and comforting. Garnished with fresh cilantro and served with a side of cooling raita, our Ghee Roast Chicken Pulav promises to elevate your dining experience to new heights.