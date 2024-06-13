Skip to Main content
Dee’s Cuisine
615 West 5th Street
Dee’s Cuisine 615 W 5th St
615 West 5th Street, Landis, NC 28088
Brunch Menu
Private Dining
Brunch Menu
Brunch Sides
Grits
Cheddar Grits
Cheese Eggs
Roasted Potatoes
Waffles
Red Velvet Waffles
Hash Browns
Biscuits
Croissants
Assorted Fruit
Watermelon
Oranges
Strawberry
Blueberry
Pineapple
Cantaloupe
Grapes
Private Dining
Appitizers
Seafood Dip
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Seafood Egg Roll
Chicken Egg Roll
Steak Egg Roll
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Cheesy Spinach Dip
Entrees
Blackened Shrimp
Blackened Salmon
Angus Steak
Seafood Pasta
Chicken Pasta
Creamy Cajun Pasta
Honey Garlic Lamb Chops
Dee’s Cuisine Location and Hours
(336) 482-7906
615 West 5th Street, Landis, NC 28088
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
