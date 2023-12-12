Deja Vu Billiards 121 N Burbank Dr
Drinks Menu
Soft Drinks
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Coke$2.00
- Cranberry Juice$2.00
- Cup of Water$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Dr.Pepper$2.00
- Gingerale$2.00
- Lemonade$2.00
- Orange Juice$2.00
- Pineapple Juice$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Tonic Water$2.00
- Red Bull$3.50
- SF Red Bull$3.50
- Blueberry Red Bull$3.50
- Coconut Red Bull$3.50
- Tropical Red Bull$3.50
- Watermelon Red Bull$3.50
- Monster$4.00
- Monster Lemonade$4.00
Cocktails
- Absolut Stress$9.00
- Amaretto Sour$7.00
- Angry Balls$5.00
- Bahama Mama$9.00
- Big Marcus$8.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Bloody Mary - Top Shelf$10.00
- Blue MotherFucker$9.00
- Blue MotherFucker - Top Shelf$12.00
- Calypso Cooler$6.00
- Campfire Cocktail$8.00
- Cherry Apple Bomb$6.00
- Dr.Balls$5.00
- Ginger Balls$5.00
- Grumpy Bear$7.00
- Jager Bomb$7.00
- Jam Jam$9.00
- Liquid Marijuanas$9.00
- Long Island$9.00
- Long Island - Top Shelf$12.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Margarita - Top Shelf$12.00
- Margarita - Patron$14.00
- Nine Ball$7.00
- Old Fashion$14.00
- Panty Dropper$8.00
- Raspberry Lemonade$7.00
- Sex on the Beach$9.00
- Shark Bite$8.00
- Strawberry Smash$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Tie Me to the Bedpost$8.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
- Walk Me Down$9.00
- Walk Me Down - Top Shelf$12.00
- White Russian$9.00
- White Russian - Top Shelf$10.00
- Mixed $5$5.00
- Mixed $6$6.00
- Mixed $7$7.00
- Mixed $8$8.00
- Mixed $9$9.00
- Mixed $10$10.00
- Mixed $11$11.00
- Mixed $12$12.00
- Mixed $13$13.00
- Mixed $14$14.00
- Mixed $15$15.00
Alcohol
- Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix$1.00
Mixer
- 360 Blue Raspberry Vodka$4.00
- Absolut Vodka$5.00
- Barton Charcoal Filtered Premium Vodka$3.00
- Ciroc Peach$7.00
- Ciroc Snap Frost Vodka$7.00
- Grey Goose Vodka$6.00
- Kettle One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose$6.00
- Kettle One Vodka$5.00
- New Amsterdam Watermelon$4.00
- Smirnoff Cherry$4.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$4.00
- Smirnoff Recipe No 21 Vodka$4.00
- Smirnoff Strawberry$4.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$4.00
- Smirnoff Whipped Cream$4.00
- Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Watermelon & Mint$4.00
- Stolichnaya ( Stoli ) Blueberi Vodka$5.00
- Titos Handmade Vodka$6.00
- Bacardi$4.00
- Barton Light Superior Rum$4.00
- Bumbu Rum Co.$7.00
- Calypso Carribean Rum - 151 Proof$4.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum$6.00
- Cruzan Black Cherry Rum$4.00
- Malibu Coconut Liquer$5.00
- American Honey$7.00
- Bushmill's Irish Whiskey$9.00
- Canadian Club 1858 Canadian Whiskey$4.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Crown Royal Black$7.00
- Crown Royal Peach$6.00
- Crown Royal Regal Apple$6.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$6.00
- Dough Ball Cookie Dough Whiskey$6.00
- Evan Williams$5.00
- Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey$4.00
- Four Roses Bourbon$8.00
- Glenlivet Single Malt Double Oaked 12 yr$12.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire$6.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$6.00
- Jim Beam Apple$6.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey$5.00
- Jim Beam Red Stag Black Cherry$5.00
- Kentucky Tavern Special Reserve$4.00
- Makers Mark No. 46$8.00
- Michter's Small Batch Unblended American Whiskey$8.00
- Proper No. 12$6.00
- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$6.00
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey$8.00
- Wild Turkey 101$6.00
- Barton Extra Dry Gin$3.00
- Bombay Sapphire$5.00
- Seagrams Dry Gin$4.00
- Tanqueray Dry Gin$5.00
- Courvoisier VS$10.00
- Hennessy VS$10.00
- Cuervo 1800 Tequila Blanco$7.00
- Cuervo 1800 Tequila Reposado$7.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$6.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$6.00
- Leyenda Del Milagro Tequila Silver$8.00
- Montezuma Aztec Silver$4.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- 99 Bananas$3.00
- Baileys$6.00
- Bols Butterscotch$3.00
- Bols Peach Schnapps$3.00
- CinZano Vermouth Rosso 1757$5.00
- DeKuyper Blue Curacao$3.00
- DeKuyper Melon$3.00
- DeKuyper Pucker Watermelon$3.00
- DeKuyper Sour Apple$3.00
- Disaronno Italian Liqueur$6.00
- Frangelico$6.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Licor 43 Cuarenta Tres$7.00
- Rumpleminze$6.00
- Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream$6.00
Mixed Shot
- Buttery Nipple$6.00
- Chocolate Cake$7.00
- Green Tea$7.00
- Grumpy Bear Shot$8.00
- Jack Fire$6.00
- Jager Bomb$7.00
- Jolly Rancher$7.00
- Kamikaze$5.00
- Lemon Drop$6.00
- Melon Ball$6.00
- Mini Beer$6.00
- Peanutbutter Jelly Time$7.00
- Pineapple UpsideDown$6.00
- Pink Starburst$6.00
- Purple Hooter Shooter$5.00
- Tootsie Roll$5.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
- Washington Apple$7.00
Beer
- Angry Orchard$3.00
- Bud Lite$3.00
- Bud Lite Lime$3.00
- Bud Lite Seltzer$4.00
- Budweiser$3.00
- Coors Lite$3.00
- Corona Extra$4.00
- Corona Premier$5.00
- Dos Equis$4.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$3.00
- Michelob Ultra Lime Infusions$3.00
- Miller High Life$3.00
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Modelo$4.00
- PBR$3.00
- Red Stripe$4.00
- Stella Artois$5.00
- Stella Artois Cidre$3.00
- Truely$4.00
- Twisted Tea$4.00
- Yuengling$4.00
Beer Pitcher
Wine by Bottle
Food Menu
Burgers
- Effren Burger Basket$12.00
A jucy Filipino style burger with bacon, pineapple, and ginger sauce on a warm toasted bun.
- Mosconi Burger Basket$12.00
Your traditional cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted bun.
- Minnesota Fats Burger Basket$15.00
A classic burger with double the meat and cheese, on a toasted bun!
- "Terminator" Niels Feijen Burger Basket$13.00
A tasteful mushroom dutch burger with sauted onions and swiss cheese on a toasted bun!
Sandwiches
- Black Widow Panini Basket$12.00
An Asian style chicken teriyaki and coleslaw on hot pressed thick cut white bread.
- Hot Dog Basket$7.00
Build your own dog with your choice of coleslaw, chili,shreaded cheese, onions, and sauerkraut.
- BLT Basket$8.00
A tasteful and classic sandwich with thick cut bacon, crispy lettuce, and jucy tomatoes on a toasted bun.
- Patty Melt Basket$11.00
A juicy 1/3 beef patty on toasted sourdough topped with sauted onions, american cheese, and 1000 Island.
- Grilled Cheese Basket$7.00
A classic with American, sharp cheddar, and swiss cheeses.
- Steakumm Hoagie Basket$13.00
Southern hoagie filled with Swiss cheese, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms.
- Chicken Hoagie Basket$13.00
Delicious polloterian meal with swiss cheese topped with onions and bell peppers
Chicken
- Chicken Wrap Basket$13.00
Jumbo sized tortilla filled with lettuce, tomatoes, shreaded cheese, and your choice of sauce!
- Chicken Quesadilla Basket$13.00
Perfectly grilled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, shreaded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Comes with a side of chips and nacho cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Chicken Tenders Basket$12.00
A house favorite of 5 nicely breaded tenders with your choice of dipping sauce!
- Wing Basket$10.00
5 wings fried to perfection. Can take them plain or tossed in buffalo ,BBQ, lemon pepper (wet or dry), Teriyaki, korean BBQ, or J-Sauce (spicy).
Salad
- Chef Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce mix topped with shreaded cheese, bacon bits, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of chopped grilled or fried chicken. Comes with your choice of your favorite dressing
- Taco Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce mix topped with taco beef, shreaded cheese, tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of dressing and sour cream.
Snacks
- Loaded Nachos$8.00
Fully loaded tortilla chips topped with taco meat, nacho cheese, shreaded lettuce, diced onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and shreaded cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Nacho Tots$10.00
Crispy tater tots topped with taco meat, nacho cheese, shreaded lettuce, diced onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and shreaded cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Nacho Fries$10.00
Golden crinkle fries topped with taco meat, nacho cheese, shreaded lettuce, diced onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and shreaded cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Crazy Fries$8.00
Craving killer with a twist. Crispy fries sprinkled with tabasco, topped with shreaded cheese, bacon bits, and ranch.
- Bacon Cheese Fries$7.00
Exactly what it sounds like.
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$7.00
Fries tossed in garlic and herb dry seasoning, topped with melted parmesan.
- Basket of Fries$5.00
Yep, just fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Get ready for that perfect cheese pull. Served with marinara or ranch.
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.00
Deep fried jalapenps stuffed with cream cheese. Served with ranch.
- Onion Rings$7.00
Deep fried, battered onion rings.
- Deep Fried Tacos$8.00
Flour tortillas stuffed with taco meat, shreaded cheese, and sriracha. Served with salsa and sour cream
- Plain Nachos$5.00
Crunchy tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese.