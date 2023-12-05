Del Pueblo Cafe
Breakfast/Lunch
Breakfast Burrito
Omelet
Breakfast
- Huevos Motuleños$15.95
Corn tortilla topped with beans, two sunny-side-up eggs, Ham, Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Fried Plantain, and Queso Fresco
- Chilaquiles$13.00
Served with Mild or Spicy Green sauce or Mild Red Sauce, topped with Eggs, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, and Avocado
- Huevos Rancheros$14.50
Tostada Served with a sunny side up egg, Topped with Queso Fresco, Cilantro, and Tomato salsa
- Huevos Al Gusto$15.95
Two eggs cooked over-easy topped with our lean Chile verde pork $15.95
- Huevos A La Mexicana$14.50
Fluffy eggs scrambled with tomato, onion, cilantro, and Jalapeño pepper
- Huevos Con Chorizo$14.95
- Pancakes$11.50
3 pancakes served with eggs and your choice of bacon or breakfast sausage
- Machaca$16.95
Salads
Kids
Dinner
Appetizer
- Quesadilla$11.50
- Botana$17.95
Half order of nachos, a cheese quesadilla, and two Potato or Chicken Taquitos topped off with sour cream & Guacamole
- Taquitos$12.95
Four chicken or Potato taquitos topped with queso fresco, sour cream, & Guacamole
- Nachos$12.95
Fresh tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
- Chilaquiles$12.95
Fresh corn tortilla chios sautéed in red or green sauce, topped with queso fresco sour cream and cilantro
Favorites
- Mexi-Bowl$15.00
Crispy Bowl filled with rice, beans, your choice of Grilled Veggies, chicken, asada, or adobado. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
- Chile Relleno$16.95
Two pasilla peppers prepared estilo tradicional, smothered with our relleno sauce drizzled with sour cream, and topped with green onions
- Tostada$13.95
Corn tostada topped with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, cheese & pico de gallo w/ your choice of Chicken, Asada, Shredded beef, or veggies
- Torta$14.95
Sandwich made with a French Roll, Beans, Lettuce, guacamole, cheese, mayo, & your choice of carne asada, adobado, & chicken
- Sopes$15.50
Two handmade corn cups topped with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco, & your choice of Chicken, Asada or Adobado
- Pollo Enlechado$16.95
Bed of rice covered with tender chicken and grilled vegetables sautéed in a milk-based sauce.
Combination
- Pollo En Mole$17.50
Shredded chicken in our homemade Mole, topped with queso fresco & your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Enchiladas$16.95
Two Green (Mild or Spicy) or Red enchiladas made with your choice of Cheese or Chicken
- Camarones Rancheros$18.95
Shrimp Sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions in our ranchero sauce, your choice of Flour or Corn tortillas
- Fajitas$18.95
Served sizzling with chicken or Carne asada and side of rice
- 1 Item Combo$14.95
- 2 Item Combo$16.50
- Mole Enchiladas$16.95
Two chicken or cheese enchiladas smothered in our home-made mole and topped off with queso fresco
- Chipotle Enchiladas$16.95
Two steak enchiladas amothered in our chipotle sauce, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo
- Chile Verde$16.95
Lean diced pork, seasoned and simmered in our green sauce
- Carnitas Plate$17.00
- Adobado Plate$17.00
- chile colorado$16.95
- Chilaquiles Combination$15.95
Burrito
- Chile Relleno Burrito$13.95
Chile relleno, Rice and Beans
- Veggie Burrito$13.95
Grilled veggies, Rice and Beans
- Adobado Burrito$16.95
Adobado, Rice and Beans
- California Burrito$15.95
Asada, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and French Fries.
- Carnitas Burrito$13.95
Carnitas, Rice and Beans
- Carne Asada Burrito$13.95
Asada, Rice and Beans
- Chicken Burrito$13.95
Chicken, Veggies, Rice and Beans
- Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito$9.50
- Bean & Rice Burrito$8.75
- Chile Verde Burrito$15.95
- beef burrito$13.95
Tacos
- Adobado$16.95
Four tacos with sliced marinated pork, topped with cilantro, and onion
- Rajas Tacos$13.95
Two tacos with sliced Pasilla grilled with w/corn, onion, queso fresco, avocado, and sour cream
- Carnitas Tacos$12.00
Two tacos with seasoned hand-shredded pork shoulder
- Alambre$15.95
Grilled bell pepper & and onion topped with melted cheese and cilantro served on Four corn tortillas Chicken or Steak
- Veggie Tacos$12.00
Two Corn tortillas w/ beans, grilled veggies, melted cheese, sour cream, and avocado
- Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Two shrimp tacos seasoned and suatéed with tomato, bell pepper, and onion
- Mixed Tacos$16.50
Lean sliced Steak and Chicken, grilled chicken with bell peppers and onion served on four corn tortillas topped with melted cheese and cilantro.
- Carne Desebrada Tacos$16.00
Four shredded beef tacos