Del Rancho - Moore 1409 North Moore Avenue
Salads
*Chef Salad
Fresh mixed greens with choice of smoked ham, oven roasted turkey or both, with grape tomatoes, grated cheddar cheese and sliced boiled egg.
*Chicken Supreme™ Salad
Supreme breaded chicken over mixed greens with grape tomatoes, grated cheese, bacon bits and croutons.
*Southern Steak Salad
Mixed greens tossed with grape tomatoes, grated cheese, bacon bits and croutons. Topped with our sliced Steak Supreme.
*Grilled Chicken Salad
Seasoned and charbroiled chicken breast over mixed greens with grape tomatoes, grated cheese, bacon bits and croutons
*Garden Salad
A side salad with mixed greens, grape tomatoes, grated cheese and choice of our premium dressings.
Sandwiches
*Steak Sandwich Supreme
Premium, tender beef steak cutlet hand-breaded bigger than our large bun. Comes with Miracle Whip, lettuce and tomato.
*Lil’ Supreme Steak Sandwich
The same steak sandwich for smaller appetites. Big flavor, just less of it. Comes with Miracle Whip, lettuce and tomato.
*Chicken Sandwich Supreme
Tender chicken breast hand-breaded bigger than our large bun. Dressed with Miracle Whip, lettuce and tomato. Our second most ordered sandwich. Same as the Steak Sandwich Supreme® except made with chicken breast.
*Lil’ Supreme Chicken Sandwich
Just a lil’ chicken, big on flavor. Dressed with Miracle Whip, lettuce and tomato.
*Giant Frank
Butterflied and grilled Schwab's frank topped with Schwab's chili and fresh grated cheddar cheese.
*Hot Link Sandwich
Schwab's smoked and butterflied hot link sausage on a toasted bun with mustard, pickle and onion.
*BLT
Hickory smoked bacon with vine-ripe tomato, crisp lettuce and Miracle Whip on griddled Texas toast.
*Grilled Cheese
Double American cheese grilled on buttered Texas toast.
*Hickory Chicken Club
Grilled 6 oz chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, American cheese, house hickory sauce, and pickles.
*Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh 6 oz ounce chicken breast, dusted with our signature poultry rub, with Miracle Whip, lettuce & tomato.
Burgers
*Cheeseburger
Fresh one-third pound patty topped with American cheese, mustard, pickle, tomato and onion.
*Double Cheeseburger
Double meat (2/3 lb), double cheese, mustard, pickle, tomato and onion.
*Bacon Cheeseburger
Hickory smoked bacon with cheese, Miracle Whip, pickle, lettuce, tomato and onion.
*Double Bacon Cheeseburger
A double meat monster with 2/3 pound of fresh cooked beef, double cheese, hickory smoked bacon, Miracle Whip, pickle, lettuce, tomato and onion.
*Old Fashioned Hamburger
Fresh cooked one-third pound patty with mustard, pickle, tomato and onion.
*Chili Cheeseburger
Topped with Schwab's chili, American cheese, mustard, pickle, tomato and onion.
*Hickory Burger
With our house-made hickory sauce.
*Chuck Burger™
Double 1/3 lb patties topped with Schwab's chili, double melted American cheese, and a dash of tangy relish.
*Texas Burger
Two third-pound patties, Miracle Whip, tangy relish, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Dinners
*Chicken Fried Steak Supreme
Premium beef steak cutlet, hand-breaded in our Supreme breading topped with house-made country gravy & Texas toast. With two dinner sides.
*Lil' Supreme Steak Dinner
Smaller portion of our Chicken Fried Steak with cream gravy, one side and Texas toast.
*Chicken Fried Chicken Supreme
Premium chicken breast, hand-breaded in our Supreme breading topped with house-made country gravy & Texas toast. With two dinner sides.
*Lil’ Supreme Chicken Dinner
Smaller portion of our Chicken Fried Chicken with one side, cream gravy and Texas toast.
*Hot Link Dinner
Two grilled Schwab's hot links, BBQ sauce & Texas toast. With two dinner sides.
*Chicken Strip Supreme™ Basket
Perfect for lunch. Hand-breaded Supreme chicken strip basket with fries & Texas toast. Choice of scratch-made gravy or one of our dippin' sauces.
Sides
Green Beans
Grandma Snookie's Southern-style recipe flavored with bacon, onions and a bit of house seasoning.
*Mashed Potatoes
Red-skin potatoes mashed served with our family recipe cream gravy.
French Fries
Golden crinkle-cut Idaho potato fries.
*Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and a side of Ranch.
Tater Tots
Deep fried golden brown. Crispy on the outside, soft in the middle.
*Loaded Tots
Crispy tater tots topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and a side of Ranch.
Fried Okra
Flash-fried to order.
Onion Rings
Hand-breaded daily. Perfect side order for any sandwich.
Texas Toast
One full slice of grilled Texas toast. Perfect for soppin' up delicious gravy.
*Cream Gravy
We start with scratch-made roux every day, add seasoning and cook to a nutty aroma. Then finish and simmer to create our old style gravy. You won’t find pre-packaged gravy products here.
*Ranch Dressing
Our Famous Homemade Ranch dressing available in 4, 8 or 16 ounces to-go.
*Garlic Dressing
Our House Creamy Garlic dressing available in 4, 8 or 16 ounces to-go.
Sweets
Kids
*Kid Chicken Strip Supreme™
Premium chicken strips, hand-breaded in our Supreme Breading. Served with choice of strawberry applesauce, fries, tots or mashed potatoes. With kid drink and a treat.
*Kid Mac & Cheese
Kraft® Mac & Cheese. Served with choice of strawberry applesauce, fries, tots or mashed potatoes. With kid drink and a treat.
*Kid Cheeseburger
Served plain. We will gladly add condiments on request. Served with choice of strawberry applesauce, fries, tots or mashed potatoes. With kid drink and a treat.
*Kid Burger
Served plain. We will gladly add condiments on request. Served with choice of strawberry applesauce, fries, tots or mashed potatoes. With kid drink and a treat.
*Kid Grilled Cheese
Double American cheese grilled on Texas toast. Served with choice of strawberry applesauce, fries, tots or mashed potatoes. With kid drink and a treat.
Drinks
Sweet Tea
Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.
UnSweet Tea
20, 32, or 44 oz.
Coke
Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.
Diet Coke
Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.
Dr Pepper
Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.
Diet Dr Pepper
Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.
Lemonade
Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.
PowerAde
Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.
Root Beer
Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.
Sprite
Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.
*Water To-Go
Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.
*Cup of Ice To-Go
Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.
Half/Half Tea
Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.