Popular Items

Large Smoked Wings

$15.00

An order of 10 house smoked wings tossed in your choice of 2 flavors. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese ALL DRUMS +$3

Chipotle Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved and grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and served with our house made chipotle ceaser dressing on the side

Belle Haven Salad

$11.00

Shredded baby kale, brussels sprouts, and cabbage finished with pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries. Served with our house made poppy seed vin on the side

Appetizers & Salads

Salads

Belle Haven Salad

$11.00

Shredded baby kale, brussels sprouts, and cabbage finished with pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries. Served with our house made poppy seed vin on the side

Chipotle Caesar

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved and grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and served with our house made chipotle ceaser dressing on the side

From The Garden

$10.00

Mixed greens, sliced carrots, grape tomatoes, garlic herb croutons, and served with a house made honey balsamic on the side

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, banana peppers, and greek dressing.

Chopped Salad

$18.00

Romaine, mesclun, cherry tomato, red onion, hardboiled egg, and white balsamic vinaigrette topped with crispy tortilla strips

Appetizers

House made chili with ground beef and beans topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions

Crab, Spinach, & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

Deep fried calamari served with parmesan cheese and chipotle marinara

House Made Chili

$8.00

House made chili topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and green onions. Served with a side of house made potato chips.

Large Smoked Wings

$15.00

An order of 10 house smoked wings tossed in your choice of 2 flavors. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese ALL DRUMS +$3

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Loaded tater tots topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. Sour cream and ranch served on the side

Nachos

$11.00

House made tortilla chips topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and jalapeno cheese sauce

Seasonal Soup

$8.00

Chicken Tortilla

Mini Burgers

$12.00+

Two 3oz mini burgers topped with american cheese, chipotle mayo, and pickles. You can choose from quantities of 2, 4, or 6.

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

New England clam chowder

Onion Rings

$8.00

House made onion rings served with chipotle mayo.

Sandwiches & Entrees

Sandwiches

Slow roasted pork with ham and swiss cheese, served with dijon vinaigrette and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

6oz buffalo chicken breast tossed in seasoned flour and deep fried. Finished in our house made buffalo sauce served on a brioche bun and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Slow cooked pork topped with ham, swiss cheese and house made pickles. Dijon vinaigrette and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll.

Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and served on toasted marble rye

Steak And Cheese

$15.00

Thinly sliced steak served with shredded lettuce, sauteed onions, garlic aioli, and cheese sauce.

The Havens Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Two 4oz beef patties topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, raw onion, tomato, and chipotle mayo.

Turkey BLT

$15.00

House smoked and brined turkey breast served on toasted multi grain and topped with, house made chipotle mayo, avocado spread, shredded lettuce, tomato, and bacon

Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Mushrooms. roasted red peppers, shredded lettuce, fresh tomatoes, guacamole. and shredded cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

French Dip

$21.00

Roast beef topped with mozzarella, garlic mayo and served on a french sub roll. Served with a side of au jus and fries.

Entrees

Crunchy breaded oven baked chicken stuffed with swiss cheese and ham severed with mashed potatoes and green beans topped with a dijon cream sauce

Bbq Ribs

$18.00

Half rack of ribs served with bbq sauce, french fries, and grilled corn on the cob

Salmon Dinner

$23.00

Grilled salmon served with potato wedges, green beans, and roasted red pepper puree

Fried Chicken Platter

$25.00

Half chicken deep fried served with your choice and two sides and bbq sauce.

Crab Stuffed Raviolis

$28.00

Crab stuffed raviolis served with pancetta, spinach, onion, and cream sauce.

Pasta Of The Month

$26.00

Spaghetti and meatballs served in a house made red sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.

Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Grilled mahi mahi served with mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable, and mango salsa.

Pizza

10" Small

Oven Roasted Tradish 10"

$16.00

alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, moz, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregeno

Midnight 10"

$16.00

chipotle marinara, shredded mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds

Butcher Block 10"

$16.00

red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto

Garden 10"

$16.00

red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula

Margherita 10"

$16.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Maui Wowie 10"

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple

Supreme Clientele 10"

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms

Tropic Thunder 10"

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos

Jenny's Veg 10"

$16.00

red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz

Buffalo Chicken 10"

$16.00

red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious

Lil Pig 10"

$16.00

basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes

BBQ Chicken 10"

$16.00

BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, shredded chicken, and red onions.

Chef's Pizza 10"

$16.00

Birria sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded birria, onion, cilantro, jalapeno mix, and salsa verde.

Build Your Own 10"

$14.00

Cheese Pizza 10"

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza 10"

$16.00

Double Cut Cheese 10''

$14.00

Double Cut Pepperoni 10''

$16.00

1\2 Cheese 1\2 Pepperoni 10"

$15.00

Pan Crust

Oven Roasted Tradish Deep Dish

$21.00

alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregano

Midnight Deep Dish

$21.00

chipotle marinara, shredded moz, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds

Butcher Block Deep Dish

$21.00

red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto

Garden Deep Dish

$21.00

red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula

Margherita Deep Dish

$21.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Maui Wowie Deep Dish

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple

Supreme Deep Dish

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms

Tropic Thunder Deep Dish

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos

Jenny's Deep Dish

$21.00

red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz

Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish

$21.00

red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious

Lil Pig Deep Dish

$21.00

basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes

BBQ Chicken Deep Dish

$21.00

BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, shredded chicken, and red onions.

Chef's Pizza Deep Dish

$21.00

Birria sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded birria, onion, cilantro, jalapeno mix, and salsa verde.

BYO Deep Dish 12"

$18.00

Cheese Pizza 12"

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza 12"

$21.00

DepDish1\2 Chees 1\2 Pepperoni

$19.50

14" Large

Oven Roasted Tradish 14"

$21.00

alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregano

Midnight 14"

$21.00

chipotle marinara, shredded moz, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds

Butcher Block 14"

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto

Garden 14"

$21.00

red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula

Margherita 14"

$21.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Maui Wowie 14"

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple

Supreme Clientele 14"

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms

Tropic Thunder 14"

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos

Jenny's Veg 14"

$21.00

red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz

Buffalo Chicken 14"

$21.00

red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious

Lil Pig 14"

$21.00

basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes

BBQ Chicken 14"

$21.00

BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, shredded chicken, and red onions.

Chef's Pizza 14"

$21.00

Birria sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded birria, onion, cilantro, jalapeno mix, and salsa verde.

BYO Large 14"

$18.00

Large Cheese 14"

$18.00

Large Pepperoni 14"

$21.00

Large 1/2 Cheese 1/2 Pepperoni

$19.50

Gluten Free

GF Tradish 12"

$19.50

alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, moz, aged parm, garlic and fresh oregano

GF Midnight 12"

$19.50

chipotle marinara, shredded mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds

GF Butcher Block 12"

$19.50

red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto

GF Garden 12"

$19.50

red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula

GF Margherita 12"

$19.50

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

GF Maui Wowie 12"

$19.50

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple

GF Supreme 12"

$19.50

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms

GF Tropic 12"

$19.50

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos

GF Jenny's 12"

$19.50

red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz

GF Lil Pig 12"

$19.50

basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes

GF BBQ Chicken 12"

$19.50

BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, shredded chicken, and red onion.

GF Chef's Pizza 12"

$19.50

Birria sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded birria, onion, cilantro, jalapeno mix, and salsa verde.

GF BYO 12"

$15.00

GF Cheese Pizza 12"

$15.00

GF Pepperoni Pizza 12"

$18.00

GF 1/2 Cheese 1/2 Pepperoni 12"

$16.50

Beer, Liq, & Wine

Bottles/Cans

***DON'T MAKE***

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

16oz Bells 2 Hearted Can

$9.00

Allagash White

$8.00+

Aslin Baby Shark

$12.00

Athletic Blonde Upside Dawn

$6.00

Athletic Free Wave

$6.00

Athletic IPA Run Wild

$6.00

Austin Blood Orange

$7.00

Austin Original Dry Cider

$7.00

Boulevard Tank 7

$10.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00+

Corona Premiere

$5.00

DB Orange Smash

$12.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$6.00

Founders All Day Ipa

$6.00

Glutenberg Blonde

$11.00

Glutenberg Ipa

$11.00

Green City Can

$15.00

Guiness Non Alcoholic

$8.00

Hop Refresher

$5.00

Kindred Spirits Space Head

$12.00

Lion Stout

$5.00

New Realm Hold On Juicy

$7.00

Original Black Widow Cider

$7.00

Port City Fruitoss

$10.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$9.00

Smooth Operator Can

$12.00

Stella Artois

$7.00+

Three Notched Hop Slide

$12.00

Truly

$6.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$8.00

Growler Fills Online

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Belle Haven Pilsner (to go)

$21.00+

The price includes the cost of corresponding sized Belle Haven Pizzeria growler. If you have your own growler please do not order this item. Instead please come inside and we will assist you.

Ono Banana Hammock (to go)

$23.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

New Realm Hazy Like A Fox (to go)

$23.00+Out of stock

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Solace Suns Out Hops Out (to go)

$23.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Aslin Old Town Lager (to go)

$23.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Three Floyds Legendary Shader (to go)

$23.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing (to go)

$23.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Denizens Georgia Ave (to go)

$23.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Vasen Nectaron (to go)

$23.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Kindred Spirits Tropical Express (to go)

$35.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Aslin Small Town In Ontario (to go)

$23.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Vibrant Shores It's So LA (to go)

$26.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest (to go)

$23.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Stone Notorious POG (to go)

$35.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Original Sin Black Widow (to go)

$23.00+

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Three Floyds Zombie Dust (to go)

$23.00+Out of stock

Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.

Wine By The Bottle Online

Bottle Venta Morales Tempranillo

$30.00

Bottle Pike Road

$54.00

Bottle Wild Hills Pinot Nior

$54.00Out of stock

Bottle One Stone Cabernet

$48.00

***DON'T MAKE***

Bottle Stella Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle Villa Maria Sauv Blanc

$40.00Out of stock

Bottle Vinum Cellars Chardonnay

$48.00

Bottle Figuiere Rose

$42.00

Bottle Prosecco

$48.00

Bottle St. Kilda Brut

$30.00

Sparkling Rose Bottle

$40.00

***DON'T MAKE***

Kids & Sides

Kids Menu

K- Tenders

$8.00

3 fried chicken tenders served with a side of bbq sauce

K - Pasta

$7.00

Penne pasta served with your choice of butter sauce or house made marinara

K- Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Elbow macaroni cooked in our house made cheese sauce

K-Fruit

$2.00

A mix of apples, oranges, and strawberries

K - Quesadilla

$6.00

K - Mini Burger

$8.00

3oz mini burger topped with american cheese and served with a choice of side.

K - Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted white bread with american and swiss cheese.

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Asparagus

Green Beans

$6.00

Fruit

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Belle Haven Salad

$8.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Greek Salad

$8.00

Dog Food

$8.00

Side Misc

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Salmon

$11.00

Bread

$1.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Avocado

$2.00

Steak

$11.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Celery

Dog Food

$7.00