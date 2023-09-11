Belle Haven Pizzeria The Haven
Popular Items
Large Smoked Wings
An order of 10 house smoked wings tossed in your choice of 2 flavors. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese ALL DRUMS +$3
Chipotle Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved and grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and served with our house made chipotle ceaser dressing on the side
Belle Haven Salad
Shredded baby kale, brussels sprouts, and cabbage finished with pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries. Served with our house made poppy seed vin on the side
Appetizers & Salads
Salads
From The Garden
Mixed greens, sliced carrots, grape tomatoes, garlic herb croutons, and served with a house made honey balsamic on the side
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, banana peppers, and greek dressing.
Chopped Salad
Romaine, mesclun, cherry tomato, red onion, hardboiled egg, and white balsamic vinaigrette topped with crispy tortilla strips
Appetizers
Crab, Spinach, & Artichoke Dip
Calamari
Deep fried calamari served with parmesan cheese and chipotle marinara
House Made Chili
House made chili topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and green onions. Served with a side of house made potato chips.
Loaded Tots
Loaded tater tots topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. Sour cream and ranch served on the side
Nachos
House made tortilla chips topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and jalapeno cheese sauce
Seasonal Soup
Chicken Tortilla
Mini Burgers
Two 3oz mini burgers topped with american cheese, chipotle mayo, and pickles. You can choose from quantities of 2, 4, or 6.
New England Clam Chowder
New England clam chowder
Onion Rings
House made onion rings served with chipotle mayo.
Sandwiches & Entrees
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken
6oz buffalo chicken breast tossed in seasoned flour and deep fried. Finished in our house made buffalo sauce served on a brioche bun and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side
Cuban Sandwich
Slow cooked pork topped with ham, swiss cheese and house made pickles. Dijon vinaigrette and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll.
Reuben
Corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and served on toasted marble rye
Steak And Cheese
Thinly sliced steak served with shredded lettuce, sauteed onions, garlic aioli, and cheese sauce.
The Havens Bacon Cheese Burger
Two 4oz beef patties topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, raw onion, tomato, and chipotle mayo.
Turkey BLT
House smoked and brined turkey breast served on toasted multi grain and topped with, house made chipotle mayo, avocado spread, shredded lettuce, tomato, and bacon
Veggie Wrap
Mushrooms. roasted red peppers, shredded lettuce, fresh tomatoes, guacamole. and shredded cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
French Dip
Roast beef topped with mozzarella, garlic mayo and served on a french sub roll. Served with a side of au jus and fries.
Entrees
Bbq Ribs
Half rack of ribs served with bbq sauce, french fries, and grilled corn on the cob
Salmon Dinner
Grilled salmon served with potato wedges, green beans, and roasted red pepper puree
Fried Chicken Platter
Half chicken deep fried served with your choice and two sides and bbq sauce.
Crab Stuffed Raviolis
Crab stuffed raviolis served with pancetta, spinach, onion, and cream sauce.
Pasta Of The Month
Spaghetti and meatballs served in a house made red sauce and topped with parmesan cheese.
Mahi Mahi
Grilled mahi mahi served with mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable, and mango salsa.
Pizza
10" Small
Oven Roasted Tradish 10"
alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, moz, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregeno
Midnight 10"
chipotle marinara, shredded mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds
Butcher Block 10"
red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto
Garden 10"
red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula
Margherita 10"
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Maui Wowie 10"
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple
Supreme Clientele 10"
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
Tropic Thunder 10"
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos
Jenny's Veg 10"
red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz
Buffalo Chicken 10"
red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious
Lil Pig 10"
basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes
BBQ Chicken 10"
BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, shredded chicken, and red onions.
Chef's Pizza 10"
Birria sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded birria, onion, cilantro, jalapeno mix, and salsa verde.
Build Your Own 10"
Cheese Pizza 10"
Pepperoni Pizza 10"
Double Cut Cheese 10''
Double Cut Pepperoni 10''
1\2 Cheese 1\2 Pepperoni 10"
Pan Crust
Oven Roasted Tradish Deep Dish
alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregano
Midnight Deep Dish
chipotle marinara, shredded moz, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds
Butcher Block Deep Dish
red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto
Garden Deep Dish
red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula
Margherita Deep Dish
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Maui Wowie Deep Dish
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple
Supreme Deep Dish
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
Tropic Thunder Deep Dish
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos
Jenny's Deep Dish
red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz
Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish
red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious
Lil Pig Deep Dish
basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes
BBQ Chicken Deep Dish
BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, shredded chicken, and red onions.
Chef's Pizza Deep Dish
Birria sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded birria, onion, cilantro, jalapeno mix, and salsa verde.
BYO Deep Dish 12"
Cheese Pizza 12"
Pepperoni Pizza 12"
DepDish1\2 Chees 1\2 Pepperoni
14" Large
Oven Roasted Tradish 14"
alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregano
Midnight 14"
chipotle marinara, shredded moz, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds
Butcher Block 14"
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto
Garden 14"
red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula
Margherita 14"
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Maui Wowie 14"
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple
Supreme Clientele 14"
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
Tropic Thunder 14"
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos
Jenny's Veg 14"
red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz
Buffalo Chicken 14"
red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious
Lil Pig 14"
basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes
BBQ Chicken 14"
BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, shredded chicken, and red onions.
Chef's Pizza 14"
Birria sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded birria, onion, cilantro, jalapeno mix, and salsa verde.
BYO Large 14"
Large Cheese 14"
Large Pepperoni 14"
Large 1/2 Cheese 1/2 Pepperoni
Gluten Free
GF Tradish 12"
alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, moz, aged parm, garlic and fresh oregano
GF Midnight 12"
chipotle marinara, shredded mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds
GF Butcher Block 12"
red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto
GF Garden 12"
red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula
GF Margherita 12"
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
GF Maui Wowie 12"
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple
GF Supreme 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
GF Tropic 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos
GF Jenny's 12"
red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz
GF Lil Pig 12"
basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes
GF BBQ Chicken 12"
BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, shredded chicken, and red onion.
GF Chef's Pizza 12"
Birria sauce, shredded mozzarella, shredded birria, onion, cilantro, jalapeno mix, and salsa verde.
GF BYO 12"
GF Cheese Pizza 12"
GF Pepperoni Pizza 12"
GF 1/2 Cheese 1/2 Pepperoni 12"
Beer, Liq, & Wine
Bottles/Cans
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
PBR
Pacifico
16oz Bells 2 Hearted Can
Allagash White
Aslin Baby Shark
Athletic Blonde Upside Dawn
Athletic Free Wave
Athletic IPA Run Wild
Austin Blood Orange
Austin Original Dry Cider
Boulevard Tank 7
Cigar City Jai Alai
Corona Premiere
DB Orange Smash
Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager
Founders All Day Ipa
Glutenberg Blonde
Glutenberg Ipa
Green City Can
Guiness Non Alcoholic
Hop Refresher
Kindred Spirits Space Head
Lion Stout
New Realm Hold On Juicy
Original Black Widow Cider
Port City Fruitoss
Port City Optimal Wit
Smooth Operator Can
Stella Artois
Three Notched Hop Slide
Truly
Victory Golden Monkey
Growler Fills Online
Belle Haven Pilsner (to go)
The price includes the cost of corresponding sized Belle Haven Pizzeria growler. If you have your own growler please do not order this item. Instead please come inside and we will assist you.
Ono Banana Hammock (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
New Realm Hazy Like A Fox (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Solace Suns Out Hops Out (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Aslin Old Town Lager (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Three Floyds Legendary Shader (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Denizens Georgia Ave (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Vasen Nectaron (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Kindred Spirits Tropical Express (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Aslin Small Town In Ontario (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Vibrant Shores It's So LA (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Stone Notorious POG (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Original Sin Black Widow (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Three Floyds Zombie Dust (to go)
Growler fill price does include the price of the growler. If you have your own growler please do not order online instead please come inside and bring your growler to the bar to be filled with your choice and pay.
Wine By The Bottle Online
Bottle Venta Morales Tempranillo
Bottle Pike Road
Bottle Wild Hills Pinot Nior
Bottle One Stone Cabernet
Bottle Stella Pinot Grigio
Bottle Villa Maria Sauv Blanc
Bottle Vinum Cellars Chardonnay
Bottle Figuiere Rose
Bottle Prosecco
Bottle St. Kilda Brut
Sparkling Rose Bottle
Kids & Sides
Kids Menu
K- Tenders
3 fried chicken tenders served with a side of bbq sauce
K - Pasta
Penne pasta served with your choice of butter sauce or house made marinara
K- Mac n Cheese
Elbow macaroni cooked in our house made cheese sauce
K-Fruit
A mix of apples, oranges, and strawberries
K - Quesadilla
K - Mini Burger
3oz mini burger topped with american cheese and served with a choice of side.
K - Grilled Cheese
Toasted white bread with american and swiss cheese.