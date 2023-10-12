Popular Items

Espresso

$4.25

Adeni Chai

Yemeni black tea boiled with cream and delah spices

Delah Coffee

DELAH SEPCIALTIES

Delah Mofawar

Medium roast with cream and cardamom

SANA'ANI

House way black coffee with cardamom

Delah Qahwah

Light roast with ginger and cardamom0

Jubani

light roast & husks with caramom, ginger,and cinnamon

Qishr

Coffee Husks boiled with ginger and cinnamon

Arabian Qahwah

Light roast boiled with cardamom

Iced Habibi

$6.75

Iced medium roast coffee chilled with cardamom

Espresso Station

Espresso

$4.25

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccion

$5.95

Iced Yemeni latte

$6.95

Yemeni Latte

$6.75

Caramel Macchiato

$6.75

Rose Delah Latte

$8.25

Cortado

$4.95

latte

macchiato

$5.95

Mocha Latte

$6.75

Matcha latte

$6.95

Pumpkin spiced latte

$8.25

TEA

Adeni Chai

Yemeni black tea boiled with cream and delah spices

Iced Delachai

$6.75

Yemeni tea & cream & spices with a twist

Yemeni Tea

Yemeni black tea , boiled with cardamon and cloves

Green Tea

Boba Habibi

$6.95

Coffee&More

Coffee

Turkish

$5.25

Fine grounded coffee with Cardamom

Pour over

$6.95

Hot Chocolate

French Press

$4.95

Cold brew

$4.95

Refreshers & Smoothies

Hibiscus

$5.45

Hibiscus Plus

$6.45

Iced hibscus with energy drink

Ginger lemon

$5.45

Mangorabian

$6.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.95

Socotra Breeze

$6.95

Yemenade

$6.95

Fresh Limes blended with cream

Dubai Refresher

$6.95

Sweet with a minty touch

Pink Socotra

$6.95

Rose, lavender, shaken with mint

Delah Dragon

$6.95

Pastries

muffin

$4.95

Savory/Pies

Turkish desserts

Turkish Delights

Cheesecakes

Milk cakes

Croissant

$5.25

Bee Bites

$6.45

Sabaya

$6.45

Macaroons

$2.25

Mini pancakes

$9.95

Beef sabyah

$7.65

Brownies

$4.50

Belgian Waffle

$4.50

