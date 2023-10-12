Experience Authentic Tradition & Culture of Yemen at Delah Coffee House More
Delah Coffee - Berkeley 1807 Euclid Ave
Delah Coffee
DELAH SEPCIALTIES
Delah Mofawar
Medium roast with cream and cardamom
SANA'ANI
House way black coffee with cardamom
Delah Qahwah
Light roast with ginger and cardamom0
Jubani
light roast & husks with caramom, ginger,and cinnamon
Qishr
Coffee Husks boiled with ginger and cinnamon
Arabian Qahwah
Light roast boiled with cardamom
Iced Habibi
$6.75
Iced medium roast coffee chilled with cardamom
Espresso Station
TEA
Coffee&More
Refreshers & Smoothies
Pastries
Delah Coffee - SF Locations and Ordering Hours
1807 Euclid Ave
(510) 647-9562
Open now • Closes at 11PM
420 West Grand Avenue
(510) 228-8229
Open now • Closes at 10PM
370 4th Street
(415) 377-2444
Open now • Closes at 10PM