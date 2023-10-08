DELAH SPECIALTIES

Delah Mofawar

Medium roast with cream and cardamom

SANA'ANI

House way black coffee with cardamom

Delah Qahwah

Light roast with ginger and cardamom0

Jubani

light roast & husks with caramom, ginger,and cinnamon

Qishr

Coffee Husks boiled with ginger and cinnamon

Arabian Qahwah

Light roast boiled with cardamom

Iced Habibi

$5.75

Iced medium roast coffee chilled with cardamom

Espresso Station

Espresso

$4.25

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.45

Iced Yemeni latte

$6.95

Yemeni Latte

$6.75

Caramel Macchiato

$6.75

Rose Delah Latte

$8.25

Cortado

$4.95

latte

macchiato

$5.25

Mocha Latte

$6.75

Matcha latte

$5.95

Pumpkin spice latte

$7.45

TEA

Adeni Chai

Yemeni black tea boiled with cream and delah spices

Iced Delachai

$5.95

Yemeni tea & cream & spices with a twist

Yemeni Tea

Yemeni black tea , boiled with cardamon and cloves

Green Tea

Coffee&More

Coffee

Turkish

$5.25

Fine grounded coffee with Cardamom

Pour over

$6.95

Hot Chocolate

French Press

$4.95

Cold brew

$5.25

Refreshers & Smoothies

Hibiscus

$5.45

Hibiscus Plus

$6.45

Iced hibscus with energy drink

Ginger lemon

$4.95

Mangorabian

$6.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.95

Socotra Breeze

$6.95

Yemenade

$6.95

Fresh Limes blended with cream

Dubai Refresher

$6.95

Sweet with a minty touch

Pink Socotra

$6.95

Rose, lavender, shaken with mint

Delah Dragon

$6.95

Pastries

Sabaya

$5.45

Bee Bites

$5.25

Croissant

Milk cakes

Cheesecakes

Turkish Delights

Turkish desserts

Savory/Pies

Blends/Mixes

Delah blend

$24.95

Delah Espresso

$24.95