Delaney's Tavern
Soups
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$14.00
black bean, grilled corn, peppers
- Lobster Bisque$15.00
sherry cream, cold water lobster chunk
- French Onion$11.00
house-made crostini, provolone
- Sm French Onion$7.00
house-made crostini, provolone
- Sm Lobster Bisque$10.00
sherry cream, cold water lobster chunk
- Sm Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
black bean, grilled corn, peppers
Salads
- Caesar$16.00
fried anchovies
- Wedge$15.00
applewood smoked bacon, tomato, gorgonzola cheese dressing, balsamic glaze
- House Salad$15.00
chopped iceberg, arugula, tomato, red onion, cucumber, shredded carrot, vegan cheese, mustard caper vinaigrette
- Sm House Salad$8.00
chopped iceberg, arugula, tomato, red onion, cucumber, shredded carrot, vegan cheese, mustard caper vinaigrette
- Spinach & Berries$17.00
cayenne dusted candied pecans, fresh berries, herb feta, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, crispy onion frizzles
- Sm Spinach & Berries$9.00
cayenne dusted candied pecans, fresh berries, herb feta, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette, crispy onion frizzles
- Shrimp Salad$19.00
crispy or grilled, arcadian blend, toasted pepita seeds, fire roasted peppers & onions, carrots, cucumbers, sweet Thai chili vinaigrette, peanut sauce
Flatbreads
- BBQ Smoked Brisket$17.00
pimento cheese, bacon, roasted peppers & onions, smoked provolone, chipotle BBQ
- Mushroom & Burrata Flatbread$16.00
pesto, caramelized onion, arugula, truffle honey balsamic
- Blue Crab Flatbread$17.00
tomato, wilted spinach, alfredo, herb feta, old bay aioli
Handhelds
- Tavern Burger$19.00
1/2 lb CAB burger, smoked gouda cheese, chipotle BBQ, caramelized onion aioli, crispy onion frizzles, brioche bun
- Chicken & Cow Burger$22.00
Bell and Evans chicken breast, 1/4 lb CAB patty, dijon aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$16.00
white cheddar, gruyere, muenster, wilted spinach, roma tomato, rosemary ham, herbed focaccia
- Delaney's Melt$17.00
double chuck beef patties, yellow american cheese, caramelized onion, remoulade, brioche texas toast
- Short Rib French Dip$22.00
smoked provolone, mustard aioli, fresh roll, au jus
- Grilled CAB Ribeye Sandwich$22.00
frizzled onion, horseradish aioli, fresh roll
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
crispy or grilled, house-made hot sauce, pickles, sriracha Kewpie, brioche bun
Tacos
- Shrimp Tacos$17.00
crispy or grilled, honey lime kohlrabi slaw, aji amarillo coconut
- Smoked Brisket Tacos$17.00
jalapeno havarti cheese, bacon, roasted pepper & onions, fingerling potatoes
- Fish Tacos$17.00
grilled or blackened, pineapple mango salsa, avocado dressing, watercress
Mains
- Risotto$33.00
Chef's feature
- Tomahawk Pork Chop$42.00
capicola ham, fontina cheese, grilled broccolini, Tuscan style mash, mixed wild mushrooms, marsala
- Scallop, Shrimp & Grits$34.00
Congaree & Penn Purple grits, tasso ham, sun-dried tomato cream sauce
- Almond Crusted Salmon$33.00
orange honey glaze, coconut bamboo rice, grilled asparagus, plum sauce
- Pan Roasted Sea Bass$41.00
wasabi mash potatoes, mixed wild mushrooms, baby bok choy, house-made shoyu cream sauce
- Airline Chicken$29.00
gnocchi, charred kale pesto, asparagus, pearl onion
- Grilled Filet Mignon$49.00
Tuscan mash, gourmet mushroom medley, cognac cream sauce
- Grilled Center Cut NY Strip$55.00
gorgonzola fondue, bacon, asparagus, fingerling potato, mushrooms, balsamic caviar
- Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese$29.00
Creste di Gallo pasta, jerk cheese sauce, andouille sausage, lemon panko
- Winter Pear & Gorgonzola Ravioli$34.00
chanterelle mushrooms, pearl onion, sage brown butter, pistachio gremolata, apple must
- Squid Ink Linguini$36.00
scallop, shrimp, nduja, spinach, tomato, vodka sauce
Kids
Desserts
Emp Meals
- EMP Brussels$9.00
- EMP Grilled Chicken$6.00
- EMP Cauliflower$9.00
- EMP Bluecrab FB$9.00
- EMP Double Espresso$4.00
- EMP Redbull$3.00
- EMP Redbull SF$3.00
- EMP Brisket FB$9.00
- EMP Mushroom & Burrata FB$9.00
- EMP Meatballs$9.00
- EMP LG Chicken Tortilla$7.00
- EMP Burrata$9.00
- EMP Espresso$2.00
- EMP Tea$2.00
- EMP LG House Salad$7.00
- EMP LG Wedge Salad$7.00
- EMP Brisket Tacos$9.00
- EMP Fish Tacos$9.00
- EMP LG French Onion$7.00
- EMP LG Caesar Salad$7.00
- EMP Nashville$9.00
- EMP Shrimp Tacos$9.00
- EMP Brie in Puffs$9.00
- EMP Chicken N Cow Burger$15.00
- EMP Ham & Cheese$9.00
- EMP LG Spinach & Berries$7.00
- EMP Delaney's Melt$9.00
- EMP Short Rib French Dip$15.00
- EMP Tavern Burger$9.00