OLA North Pine 920 N Pine
Signatures
Cold Brew
Horchata
Frappe
Kombucha
Shakes
Lemon Freeze
Chai
Smoothies
Classics
Energy
Italian Soda
Boba
Teas & Lemonade
Food
Retail
Pup cup
Water Bottle OLA
Specials
Matcha
Secret Menu
OLA
$4.75+
Pipeline
$4.75+
White Mocha
$4.75+
La Bandita
$4.75+
Kooky Koconut
$4.75+
Cold Brew
$4.00+
Dirty Horchata
$4.75+
Clean Horchata
$4.75+
Original Frappe
$5.00+
Mocha Frappe
$5.00+
Berry Kombucha
$4.00+
Out of stock
Lavender Kombucha
$4.00+
Passion Fruit Kombucha
$4.00+
Out of stock
Shakes
$5.00+
Lemon Freeze
$5.00+
Dirty Chai
$4.75+
Clean Chai
$4.75+
Smoothies
$6.00+
Americano
$3.00+
Cubano
$4.00
Puertorriqueno
$5.00
Cafe Con Leche
$5.00
Mocha
$4.00+
Latte
$4.00+
Breve
$4.00+
Caramel Macchiato
$4.00+
Brewed Regular Coffee
$2.00+
Open Item
Espresso
$2.50
Cappuccino
$4.00+
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Mexicano
$4.00+
Decaf Americano
$3.00+
Redbull
$5.00+
Sugar Free Redbull
$5.00+
Italian Soda
$3.00+
Boba
$6.00+
Out of stock
Earl Grey Tea
$3.00+
Green Tea
$3.00+
Classic BlackTea
$3.00+
Breakfast Blend Tea
$3.00+
Red Diamond Tea
$3.00+
Lemonade
$3.00+
Sweet Tea
$3.00+
Unsweet Tea
$3.00+
Refresher
$3.00+
Granola
$6.00
Muffins
$4.00
Coffee Whole Bean
$17.00
Out of stock
T Shirt
$15.00
Hat
$20.00
Pup cup
Water Bottle OLA
$2.75
Cup Of Water
Sm Brewed coffee
$1.00
Sm Cold Brew
$2.00
Free OLA
Free Kooky Koconut
Free Blueberry pom refresher
Free Small Coffee
Matcha
$5.00+
Pink Sand
$4.00+
Tropical Paradise
$4.00+
Evil Pumpkin
$4.00+
OLA North Pine Location and Ordering Hours
0000000000
920 N Pine, Ocala, FL 34475
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 5:30AM
All hours
