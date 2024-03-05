Sammie's Sub Shop 305 Murphy Hwy Suite H
Super Subs
- Half BYO (Build Your Own)$5.99
Choice of meat or premium meat, choice of cheese and toppings (upcharge for extra or premium meats)
- Whole BYO (Build Your Own)$10.99
Choice of meat or premium meat, choice of cheese and toppings (upcharge for extra or premium meats)
- Half Coosa Creek Combo$6.25
Ham, bologna, genoa salami, choice of cheese, and toppings
- Whole Coosa Creek Combo$12.25
Ham, bologna, genoa salami, choice of cheese, and toppings
- Half Mezze Mushroom$6.50
Balsamic roasted eggplant and portobello mushroom, hummus, pickled red onion, and arugula
- Whole Mezze Mushroom$12.50
Balsamic roasted eggplant and portobello mushroom, hummus, pickled red onion, and arugula
- Half The Larry Bird$6.75
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled strips (plain or buffalo) and choice of cheese and toppings
- Whole The Larry Bird$12.75
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled strips (plain or buffalo) and choice of cheese and toppings
- Half Fat Tony$6.99
Prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, genoa salami, provolone, giardiniera, and choice of toppings
- Whole Fat Tony$13.99
Prosciutto, capicola, pepperoni, genoa salami, provolone, giardiniera, and choice of toppings
- Half Mountain Made Meatball$7.50
Beef and pork meatballs, house marinara, provolone, and Parmesan
- Whole Mountain Made Meatball$14.50
Beef and pork meatballs, house marinara, provolone, and Parmesan
- Half Blairsville Bahn Mi$7.75
Ham, Vietnamese smoked pork shoulder, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, pickled radish, and carrot
- Whole Blairsville Bahn Mi$14.75
Ham, Vietnamese smoked pork shoulder, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, pickled radish, and carrot
- Half The Ditka$7.99
Chicago Italian beef, au jus, and giardiniera with or without hot peppers
- Whole The Ditka$14.99
Chicago Italian beef, au jus, and giardiniera with or without hot peppers
- Half Porky Porchetta$8.25
Sliced porchetta, provolone, Italian salsa verde, arugula, pickled red onion, and Calabrian chili relish
- Whole Porky Porchetta$16.25
Sliced porchetta, provolone, Italian salsa verde, arugula, pickled red onion, and Calabrian chili relish
- Half Haitian Jerk Turkey$8.25
House-roasted jerk turkey breast, bacon, smoked Gouda, honey mustard, and pikliz (Haitian slaw)
- Whole Haitian Jerk Turkey$16.25
House-roasted jerk turkey breast, bacon, smoked Gouda, honey mustard, and pikliz (Haitian slaw)
Hot Off the Presses (Pressed Sandwiches)
- Righteous Pastrami Reuben$8.99
Smokeout pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing toasted on marble rye
- Il Pizziolo$10.25
Pepperoni, house marinara, provolone, and Parmesan on a pressed sub roll panini
- Peppered Panther Panini$11.25
Roast beef, pepper Jack, pickled peppers, and arugula on a pressed sub roll
- Smoked Turkey Presse$11.50
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, pesto, cranberry mustard, and arugula on a pressed sub roll
- Monte Crispy$11.75
Ham, Swiss cheese, and raspberry preserves on a pressed sub roll and powdered sugar
- Paisano Ham and Cheese$11.99
Prosciutto, capicola, provolone, fig jam, and arugula on a pressed sub roll
Deli Delights
- Deviled Egg Salad$4.25
Served on choice of white, wheat, or marble rye
- Southern Belle PB&J$5.50
House-made pecan butter and choice of fig jam or raspberry preserves on white or wheat
- Brasstown BLT$6.75
Pile of bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on white, wheat, or marble rye
- Tantalizing Tuna Salad$6.99
Tuna, chow chow relish, curry mayo, and choice of white, wheat, or marble rye
- Truffled Waldorf Chicken Salad$7.99
Salad shredded chicken, apple, celery, grapes, pecan, and truffle mayo on white, wheat, or marble rye
- Pastrami on Rye$8.99
Smokeout pastrami, Swiss cheese, and deli mustard on marble rye
- Calabasas Club$8.99
Turkey, bacon, avocado, pepper Jack, spicy mustard, and alfalfa sprouts on sourdough
- 5" Crescent City Muffuletta$15.99
Mortadella, ham, genoa salami, provolone, and olive salad served warm on a Gambino's bakery muffuletta bun
Non Sammies (Salads)
- Small Sammie's Salad$4.99
Shredded romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Cheddar Jack cheese, crouton, and choice of dressing
- Large Sammie's Salad$8.99
Shredded romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Cheddar Jack cheese, crouton, and choice of dressing
- Beets & Berries$8.99
Pickled beets, fresh berries, pecans, arugula, pickled red onions, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry vinaigrette
- Top of the Chop Salad$9.99
Our Sammie's salad topped with deviled egg, tantalizing tuna, or Waldorf chicken salad
- Mediterranean Mezze Salad$10.99
Shredded romaine, hummus, balsamic roasted portobella and eggplant, red onion, olives, feta, pepperoncini
- Muffuletta Salad$12.99
Shredded romaine, mortadella, genoa salami, ham, olive salad, cheddar jack, croutons, Italian dressing
- Murphy Hwy Pileup$9.99
Our sammie's salad piled high with as many toppings as you'd like