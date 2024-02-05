Whole D'Classic COLD

Our classic cold grinders ordered regular includes meat, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper and soy bean oil. Order it D'ouble D'own (*DD)... a customer favorite... double's the meat and doubles the cheese for less dough! Your choice of meat: Ham • Turkey • Genoa Salami • Turkey Pastrami • Capacolla • Roast Beef • Pepperoni • Cotto Salami • Ham Salad • All Cheese • Tuna Salad Your Choice of cheese: Provolone • Pepper Jack • Swiss • American Meat portions (approx.): Whole: Regular - 1/4 lbs, *DD - 1/2 lbs Half: Regular - 1/8 lbs, *DD 1/4 lbs *DD = D'ouble D'own - Doubles the meat AND cheese.