D'Elia's Grinders -2093 University Avenue
Grinders
Whole D'Classic COLD
- WHOLE Ham$11.99
4 oz. Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Turkey$12.99
4 oz. Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Turkey Pastrami$13.09
4 oz. Turkey Pastrami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Roast Beef$14.49
4 oz. Roast Beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Capacolla$13.49
4 oz. Cappacolla, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Cotto Salami$12.79
4 oz. Cotto Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Genoa Salami$14.39
4 oz. Genoa Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Pepperoni$14.99
4 oz. Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Tuna Salad$17.49
4 oz. Tuna Salad, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Ham Salad$11.99
4 oz. Ham Salad, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Cheese$11.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE 2-Meat Combo$13.79
Choice of 2 meats (4 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE 3-Meat Combo$15.99
Choice of 3 meats (6 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- D'WHOLE Pounder$24.99
Choose up to 8 meats (16 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Half D'Classic COLD
- HALF Ham$7.59
2 oz. Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Turkey$8.29
2 oz. Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Turkey Pastrami$8.39
2 oz. Turkey Pastrami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Roast Beef$9.29
2 oz. Roast Beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Capacolla$8.59
2 oz. Cappacolla, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Cotto Salami$8.09
2 oz. Cotto Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Genoa Salami$9.19
2 oz. Genoa Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Pepperoni$9.59
2 oz. Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Tuna Salad$11.19
2 oz. Tuna Salad, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Ham Salad$7.59
2 oz. Ham Salad, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Cheese$7.59
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF 2-Meat Combo$10.99
Choice of 2 meats (4 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF 3-Meat Combo$13.59
Choice of 3 meats (6 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- D'HALF Pounder$15.89
Choose up to 4 meats (8 oz. total), cheese, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Whole D'Classic HOT
- WHOLE Meatball$13.49
8 oz. Meatballs, sauce, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Beef Dip Au Jus$14.99
8 oz. Roast Beef, au jus, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE BBQ Beef$13.49
8 oz. BBQ Beef, sauce, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Hot Pastrami$17.49
8 oz. Pastrami, au jus, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Cheeseburger Grinder$13.49
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Half D'Classic HOT
- HALF Meatball$8.59
4 oz. Meatballs, sauce, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Beef Dip Au Jus$9.89
4 oz. Roast Beef, au jus, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF BBQ Beef$8.89
4 oz. BBQ Beef, sauce, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Hot Pastrami$11.19
4 oz. Pastrami, au jus, cheese, salt, black pepper, D'ouble D'own other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Cheeseburger Grinder$8.59
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Whole D'Favorites
- WHOLE D'Loaded Vegetarian$10.99
Cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, olives, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, green bell peppers, red onion, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request
- WHOLE D'Sicilian$18.69
Capacolla, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni (8oz. meat total) extra provolone, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE D'Turkey Club$17.89
Extra Turkey (6 oz, of meat), provolone, bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE D'All American Club$18.39
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef (6 oz. of meat), pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE D'BLAT$17.79
Loaded wirth bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE D'Cuban$14.39
Piled high with grilled Ham (8oz.), melted Swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard, sliced pickles, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE D'Chicken BLT$19.99
Sliced, grilled chicken (8 oz.), bacon, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE Philly D'Fuego$18.99
Sliced, grilled steak (10 oz.), provolone, spicy chipotle mayo, grilled green chili peppers, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- WHOLE D'Loaded Cheese Steak$24.99
Slice, grilled steak (15 oz.), provolone cheese, sliced grilled red onion, sliced grilled green bell peppers, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Half D'Favorites
- HALF D'Loaded Vegetarian$6.89
Provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, olives, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, green bell peppers, red onion, oil, other changes and D'Freebies upon request
- HALF D'Sicilian$15.99
Capacolla, Cotto Salami, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni (8oz. meat total) extra provolone, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF D'Turkey Club$14.19
Extra Turkey (4 oz, of meat), provolone, bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF D'All American Club$15.69
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef (6 oz. of meat), pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF D'BLAT$11.49
Loaded wirth bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF D'Cuban$9.29
Piled high with grilled Ham (4oz.), melted Swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard, sliced pickles, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF D'Chicken BLT$12.99
Sliced, grilled chicken (4 oz.), bacon lettuce, tomato, salt, black pepper, mayo, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF Philly D'Fuego$12.19
Sliced, grilled steak (5 oz.), provolone, spicy chipotle mayo, grilled green chili peppers, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- HALF D'Loaded Cheese Steak$18.59
Sliced, grilled steak (10 oz.), provolone cheese, sliced grilled red onion, sliced grilled green bell peppers, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
Burgers/Grill
- Grilled Cheese$3.99
Sliced, white bread, American cheese, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- Hamburger$6.49
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- Double Hamburger$8.49
2x1/4 lbs. all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- Cheeseburger$6.99
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- Double Cheeseburger$9.99
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- Bacon Avocado Burger$9.79
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- Double Bacon Avocado Burger$12.99
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$10.29
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.
- Double Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger$13.99
1/4 lbs. all beef patty, American cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, relish, red onion, other changes and D'Freebies upon request.