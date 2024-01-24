Skip to Main content
Drinks
Coffee
Espresso
$3.95
Americano
$4.95
Cappuccino
$5.95
Latte
$5.95
Glacé
$6.95
Armenian
$4.95
Matcha latte
$5.95
Raffaello latte
$8.95
Rainbow latte
$8.95
14k gold cappucino
$15.95
Tea
Hot tea
$15.95
Iced tea
$4.95
Smoothie
Berry
$7.95
Banana strawberry
$7.95
Mango
$7.95
Juice
Orange
$6.95
Grapefruit
$6.95
Carrot
$6.95
Celery
$6.95
Soda
Coca-cola
$3.95
Red Bull
$4.95
Water
Still
$5.95
Sparkling
$6.95
Food
Pizza
Margarita pizza
$17.95
Pepperoni pizza
$19.95
Parma pizza
$21.95
Burrata pizza
$19.95
Hawaiian pizza
$19.95
Sandwiches
Prosciutto sandwich
$14.95
Salmon sandwich
$17.95
Caprese sandwich
$14.95
Salads
Caesar sald
$14.95
Caprese salad
$14.95
Burrata salad
$17.95
Bruschetta
Avocado
$14.95
Classic
$13.95
Fig & Prosciutto
$17.95
Crepes
Salmon crepe
$16.95
Caviar crepe
$18.95
Nutella crepe
$12.95
Pastry
Butter croissant
$4.95
Ham & cheese croissant
$8.95
Belgium chocolate croissant
$5.95
Desserts
Chocolate overdose
$13.95
Cheesecake
$11.95
Tart
$12.95
Brownie
$12.95
Lava cake
$12.95
Eclair
$9.95
Carrot cake
$10.95
Mousse cake
$11.95
San Sebastian
$8.95
Panna Cotta
$6.95
Pavlova
$11.95
Shu
$10.95
Macaroons
$2.95
Macaroons set
$35.95
Red Velvet
$10.95
Mousse whole cake
$49.95
Plates
Cheese board
$20.95
Fruit platter
$18.95
Specials
Sirniki
$18.95
Mushroom truffle pizza
$22.95
Ferrero rocher waffles
$15.95
Chocolat fondue plate
$17.95
Delicee giant coffee and croissant
$99.95
Chocolate set
$25.95
Delicee Cake Inc 12930 Ventura Blvd Ste 104 Location and Ordering Hours
(747) 257-9066
12930 Ventura Blvd Ste 104, Studio City, CA 91604
Open now
• Closes at 7PM
All hours
