FOOD

Salads

Caesar
$14.00

Romaine, spring mix, croutons, parmesan cheese, crispy kale, grilled chicken & homemade ceasar dressing

Carrot
$12.00

Spring mix, baby carrots, radish sliced, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, sunflower seed & homemade olive oil lemon vinaigrette

Deli
$14.00

Spring mix, croutons, boconccinos cheese, sun-dry tomatoes, mushrooms, grilled chicken & homemade olive oil lemon vinaigrette

Vegan Bowl
$14.50

Quinoa mix, baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, avocado, organic goyi seed, pumpkin seeds, crispy kale, sesame seeds & homemade olive oil lemon vinaigrette

Burgers

Deli beef
$14.50

Angus beef patty, american cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles & roasted pepper mayo on Brioche Bun

Deli beet
$16.00

Veggie beet patty, avocado, arugula, baby lettuce, cucumber, tomato & roasted pepper mayo on Brioche Bun

Deli chicken
$15.00

Chicken breast patty, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, lime mayo, mozzarella cheese, tomato & lettuce on Brioche Bun

Porto burger
$17.00

Veggie portobello patty, carrot cream cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, tomato & lettuce on Brioche Bun

Sandwiches

Argento
$18.00

Picanha, authentic argentine chimichurri, roasted pepper mayo, provolone cheese, arugula, criolla sause on Baguette Bun

Del 10
$18.00

Picanha, creamy avocado, herbs chimichurri, mozzarella cheese, tomato & lettuce on Baguette Bun

Indio
$15.00

Grilled chicken, curry onions chutney, mozzarella cheese, cream cheese, arugula on Ciabatta Bun

Pampeano
$17.00

Roast beef, homemade alioli, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, tomato & lettuce on Baguette Bun

Pesto Club
$15.50

Grilled chicken, homemade pesto sause, mozzarella cheese, arugula & sun-dry tomatoes on Ciabatta Bun

Salmon Bagel
$15.50

Smoked salmon, dill & cream cheese, avocado, scrambled egg, arugula, micro-cilantro on Grain Bagel Bun

Turkey Avo
$14.50

Smoked turkey, caramelized onions, smashed avocado, tomato & lettuce on Brioche Bun

Veggie
$14.00

Portobellos, roasted peppers, provolone cheese, grilled onions, smashed avocado & lettuce on Ciabata Bun

Woks

Deli Wok
$16.00

Basmati rice, carrots, roasted corn, green peas, scrambled eggs, chinnese roots, green onions, sesame seed & grilled chicken with homemade soy sauce

I´m Chicken Bowl
$16.50

Basmati rice, carrots, mix peppers, onions, mushrooms, micro cilantro, sesame seed & grilled chicken with homemade soy sauce

I´m Shrimp
$18.50

Basmati rice, carrots, zucchini, onions, green peas, shrimps & salmon with homemade teriyaki sauce

Steak Bowl
$17.00

Basmati rice, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions, coleslaw, sesame seed, micro cilantro & picanha with homemade soy sauce

Wraps

Chicken Roll
$15.00

Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, avocado, mozzarella cheese & basil mayo

Steak Roll
$16.50

Picahna, coleslaw, argentine chimichurri mayo, caramelized onions & mozzarella cheese

Veggie Fajita
$14.00

Roasted carrots, roasted corn, mix peppers, mozzarella cheese & fresh quinoa mix salad

Kids

Cheese Quesadillas
$8.00
Chicken Quesadillas
$8.00
Mini Krabby Patties
$8.00

Two mini beef patty burgers & america cheese on Preztel Bun

Desserts

New York Cheesecake
$7.50
Nutella Frenchie
$11.00

On brioche bun, powdered sugar & mix berries on top

Granola Deli 10oz
$10.00

Oats, almonds, corn flakes, whole raw cashews, rice puffs, dried cherries, honey, greek yogurt & mix berries

Granola Deli 12oz
$12.00

Oats, almonds, corn flakes, whole raw cashews, rice puffs, dried cherries, honey, greek yogurt & mix berries

DRINKS

Coke
$1.99
Diet Coke
$1.99
Dr. Pepper
$1.99
Pellegrino
$2.99
Sprite
$1.99
Topo Chico
$2.99
Water
$1.99