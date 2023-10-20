DELI Natural Food
FOOD
Salads
Romaine, spring mix, croutons, parmesan cheese, crispy kale, grilled chicken & homemade ceasar dressing
Spring mix, baby carrots, radish sliced, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, sunflower seed & homemade olive oil lemon vinaigrette
Spring mix, croutons, boconccinos cheese, sun-dry tomatoes, mushrooms, grilled chicken & homemade olive oil lemon vinaigrette
Quinoa mix, baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, avocado, organic goyi seed, pumpkin seeds, crispy kale, sesame seeds & homemade olive oil lemon vinaigrette
Burgers
Angus beef patty, american cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles & roasted pepper mayo on Brioche Bun
Veggie beet patty, avocado, arugula, baby lettuce, cucumber, tomato & roasted pepper mayo on Brioche Bun
Chicken breast patty, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, lime mayo, mozzarella cheese, tomato & lettuce on Brioche Bun
Veggie portobello patty, carrot cream cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, tomato & lettuce on Brioche Bun
Sandwiches
Picanha, authentic argentine chimichurri, roasted pepper mayo, provolone cheese, arugula, criolla sause on Baguette Bun
Picanha, creamy avocado, herbs chimichurri, mozzarella cheese, tomato & lettuce on Baguette Bun
Grilled chicken, curry onions chutney, mozzarella cheese, cream cheese, arugula on Ciabatta Bun
Roast beef, homemade alioli, grilled onions, mozzarella cheese, tomato & lettuce on Baguette Bun
Grilled chicken, homemade pesto sause, mozzarella cheese, arugula & sun-dry tomatoes on Ciabatta Bun
Smoked salmon, dill & cream cheese, avocado, scrambled egg, arugula, micro-cilantro on Grain Bagel Bun
Smoked turkey, caramelized onions, smashed avocado, tomato & lettuce on Brioche Bun
Portobellos, roasted peppers, provolone cheese, grilled onions, smashed avocado & lettuce on Ciabata Bun
Woks
Basmati rice, carrots, roasted corn, green peas, scrambled eggs, chinnese roots, green onions, sesame seed & grilled chicken with homemade soy sauce
Basmati rice, carrots, mix peppers, onions, mushrooms, micro cilantro, sesame seed & grilled chicken with homemade soy sauce
Basmati rice, carrots, zucchini, onions, green peas, shrimps & salmon with homemade teriyaki sauce
Basmati rice, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onions, coleslaw, sesame seed, micro cilantro & picanha with homemade soy sauce
Wraps
Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, avocado, mozzarella cheese & basil mayo
Picahna, coleslaw, argentine chimichurri mayo, caramelized onions & mozzarella cheese
Roasted carrots, roasted corn, mix peppers, mozzarella cheese & fresh quinoa mix salad
Kids
Desserts
On brioche bun, powdered sugar & mix berries on top
Oats, almonds, corn flakes, whole raw cashews, rice puffs, dried cherries, honey, greek yogurt & mix berries
