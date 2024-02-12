DeLucca's Italian Sandwiches - Ocoee
DeLuccas Italian Sandwiches
- Johnny Jo Marco Polo$14.95
Pepperoni, Ham, Genoa Salami, Garlic Pesto, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Cherry Peppers, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, and Provolone
Pepperoni, Ham, Genoa Salami, Garlic Pesto, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Cherry Peppers, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, and Provolone
- The Columbus$14.95
Turkey, Garlic Pesto Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Cherry Peppers, Mayo, Mustard, Onions, Pickles and Provolone
Turkey, Garlic Pesto Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Cherry Peppers, Mayo, Mustard, Onions, Pickles and Provolone
- The Garden$12.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green bell peppers, black olives, hot cherry peppers, Mustard, garlic pesto, provolone and mayo
Lettuce, tomato, onion, green bell peppers, black olives, hot cherry peppers, Mustard, garlic pesto, provolone and mayo
- Roast Beef Po Boy Style$15.95
Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hot cherry peppers, mayo, and provolone.
Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, hot cherry peppers, mayo, and provolone.
- Italian Beef Dip$15.95
Thinly sliced roast beef dipped in our Italian Blended au jus topped with Giardiniera.
Thinly sliced roast beef dipped in our Italian Blended au jus topped with Giardiniera.
- Italian Meatballs$13.95
1/2 lb of Meatballs, sugo (red sauce), and melted provolone.
1/2 lb of Meatballs, sugo (red sauce), and melted provolone.
- Pesto Bread$8.99
Garlic Pesto Sauce and Provolone Cheese on a Dutch Crunch Roll
Garlic Pesto Sauce and Provolone Cheese on a Dutch Crunch Roll
Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, Parmigiano, and croutons
Romaine lettuce tossed with our Caesar dressing, Parmigiano, and croutons
- Greek Salad$10.50
Romaine Lettuce tossed with tomatoes, pepperoncinis, onions, black olives & Feta cheese
Romaine Lettuce tossed with tomatoes, pepperoncinis, onions, black olives & Feta cheese
- House Salad Side$4.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Croutons
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Croutons
- Italian Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce tossed with crushed artichoke hearts and red onion in red wine vinegar and olive oil with Parmigiana & pimentos
Romaine lettuce tossed with crushed artichoke hearts and red onion in red wine vinegar and olive oil with Parmigiana & pimentos
- Caprese Salad$10.99
Tomatoes & buffalo mozzarella drizzled with olive oil & balsamic glaze, topped with fresh basil. OMG So Good !!
Tomatoes & buffalo mozzarella drizzled with olive oil & balsamic glaze, topped with fresh basil. OMG So Good !!