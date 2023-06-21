Dem 2 Brothers & a Griill II New Location 189 Summers Street

FOOD

Sandwiches

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

(3) Ribs Sandwich

$9.99

Italian Sausage

$5.99

Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Combo Plates

Brisket + 2

$13.99

Chicken Breast + 2

$13.98

Italian Sausage + 2

$10.99

Pulled Pork + 2

$14.98

Ribs + 2

$12.99

Brisket + 3

$17.48

Italian Sausage + 3

$16.48

Pulled Pork + 3

$14.98

Ribs + 3

$14.98

Grill Master Combo

2 Meats + 2 Sides

$22.99

1/2 Slab + 2 Sides

$22.99

Beyond BBQ

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Fish Combo

$11.99

Hot Dog

$2.99

Hot Bologna

$5.99

Burgers

$9.99

Pick a Pack

Sandwich Pack

$65.00

Rib Pack

$115.00

Family Pack

$130.00

Pig Out Pack

$160.00

Kickoff

Tailgate

Ultimate Tailgate

Wings

Wings

$9.99+

Sauce In Jars

Pint Mild - Sauce

$5.00

Quart - Mild Sauce

$10.00

Pint - Hot Sauce

$5.00

Quart - Hot Sauce

$10.00

Extra Side Sauce

$0.75

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00+

RESTAURANT WEEK

Loaded fries

Rib Tips

DRINKS

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.50

CATERING

BBQ by the Pound

Whole Slab

$29.99

1/2 Slab

$16.99

LB of Chicken

$15.99

LB of Pork

$19.99

LB of Brisket

$27.99

Buns

$4.00

Catering Sides

Coleslaw (QT)

$13.99

Collard Greens (QT)

$13.99

Dirty Rice (QT)

$13.99

Baked Beans (QT)

$13.99

Green Beans (QT)

$13.99

Sweet Potato (QT)

$13.99

Mac and Cheese (QT)

$13.99

Potato Salad (QT)

$13.99

Cabbage (QT)

$13.99

Coleslaw (HP)

$45.00

Collard Greens (HP)

$45.00

Dirty Rice (HP)

$45.00

Baked Beans (HP)

$45.00

Green Beans (HP)

$45.00

Sweet Potato (HP)

$45.00

Mac and Cheese (HP)

$45.00

Potato Salad (HP)

$45.00

Cabbage (HP)

$45.00

Coleslaw (FP)

$90.00

Collard Greens (FP)

$90.00

Dirty Rice (FP)

$90.00

Baked Beans (FP)

$90.00

Green Beans (FP)

$90.00

Sweet Potato (FP)

$90.00

Mac and Cheese (FP)

$90.00

Potato Salad (FP)

$90.00

Cabbage (FP)

$90.00