deMaiz Taco Cantina Pascagoula
LUNCH
Pa'La Mesa
- Queso$5.25+
Our traditional melted cheese.
- Guacamole Dip$9.95
Our delicious Guacamole Dip ready for you to dip in our crispy chips. Made with ripe avocados.
- Elote$7.00
Corn on the cob, mayo, tajin, and queso fresco.
- Taquitos$10.50
Three crispy rolled taquitos with queso fresco, sour cream and avocado salsa.
- Ceviche$16.00
Shrimp cured in lime juice, pico de gallo, oregano and olive oil.
- Aguachile$16.00
Shrimp cured with chili peppers, lime juice, cilantro, cucumbers and onions.
- Tinga Tostada$6.00
(1) Tinga Tostada.
- Ceviche Tostada$8.00
(1) Ceviche Tostada
- Aguachile Tostada$8.00
(1) Aguachile Tostada.
A la Carta
- Black Beans$3.00
- Burrito$5.50+
(1) Burrito with your choice of protein.
- Chicken Fingers$4.50
- Chimichanga$8.25+
(1) Chimichanga with protein of your choice. A la carta.
- Cilantro Rice$3.00
- Enchilada$3.75
(1) Enchilada with the protein of your choice. A la carta.
- Fries$3.00
- Mexican Rice$3.00
- Quesadilla$5.50+
(1) Quesadilla with your choice of protein. A la carta.
- Refried Beans$3.00
- Small Sides
- add cheese dip$1.99
Lunch Menu
- Lunch Cali Bowl$12.00+
Cilantro rice, romaine lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, roasted poblano, grilled corn, avocado, queso fresco and tortilla strips
- Lunch deMaiz Bowl$12.00+
Mexican rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, avocado, grilled corn and pico de gallo.
- Lunch deMaiz Salad$12.00+
Spring mix, purple cabbage, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and grilled corn.
- Lunch Enchiladas$12.00
Two beef or tinga enchiladas, Mexican rice, refried beans, and red or green sauce.
- Lunch Quesabirria$14.00
Birria quesadilla with cilantro and onions. Served with birria broth.
- Lunch Fajitas$13.00+
A sizzling skillet of bell peppers, onions and tomatoes sautéed in BBQ. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and tortillas.
- Lunch Cimichanga Plate$13.00+
A chimichanga served with Mexican rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.
- Lunch Quesadailla Plate$12.00+
A quesadilla with Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Lunch Pambazo$15.00
Guajillo sauce-dipped sandwich stuffed with carnitas, papas con chorizo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Lunch Sizzling Nachos$14.00+
Nachos topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled cheese, queso fresco, and cheese sauce.
- Lunch Fiesta Nachos$13.00+
Nachos topped with black beans, salsa, queso, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream.
- Lunch Pechuga de Pollo$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast served with cilantro rice and salad.
- Lunch Torta$12.00+
Hoagie sandwich served with tomatoes, avocado, onions, lettuce, beans and your choice of protein.
- Lunch Burrito Costeño$14.00+
Your choice of shrimp or fish, spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, black beans and chipotle ranch. Served on a wheat tortilla.
- Lunch Chilango Burrito$14.00+
Your choice of chorizo, carnitas or carne asada, refried beans, Mexican rice, grilled onions avocado and pico de gallo.
- Lunch Tex-Mex Burrito$12.00+
Your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or chorizo, refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and sour cream.
- Lunch Birria Burrito$13.00
Tender Birria beef with cilantro rice, shredded cheese, grilled corn and black beans. Served with birria broth.
- Lunch Tinga Burrito$13.00
A savory blend of chicken and onions cooked in a chipotle salsa with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco. Red sauce on the side.
DINNER
Tacos
- Taco Sampler$23.00
- Carnitas Taco$4.00
(1) Carnitas Taco. Made with braised pork, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños.
- Lengua Taco$5.00
(1) Lengua Taco made with beef tongue, fresh cilantro and onions.
- Carne Asada Taco$4.00
(1) Carne Asada taco made with steak and grilled onions.
- Chorizo Taco$4.00
(1) Chorizo taco topped with fresh cilantro and onions.
- Birria Taco$4.00
(1) Birria Taco made with braised beef, cilantro and onions on a sautéed tortilla.
- Al Pastor Taco$4.00
(1) Al Pastor taco with marinated pork, pineapple, fresh cilantro and onions.
- Barbacoa Taco$5.00
(1) Barbacoa toca made with lamb, fresh cilantro and onions.
- Pollo Asado Taco$4.00
Grilled chicken, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, pickled carrots, and onions.
- Rajas de Poblano Taco$4.00
(1) Rajas de Poblano taco made with roasted poblano pepper, cream sauce, cheese and corn.
- Cauliflower Taco$4.00
(1) Cauliflower Taco made with sauteed cauliflower, cabbage, cilantro and chipotle aioli.
- Tinga Taco$4.00
(1) Tinga Taco made with pulled chicken breast cooked with chipotle and onion sauce.
- Tex-Mex Taco$4.00+
(1) Hard or soft shell taco with shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese.
- Pescado Taco$5.00
(1) Grilled fish taco topped with purple cabbage, cilantro, garlic aioli, pico de gallo and pickled purple onions.
- Camarón Taco$5.00
(1) Shrimp taco topped with purple cabbage, cilantro, garlic aioli, pico de gallo and pickled purple onions.
Platos Fuertes
- deMaiz Sampler$18.00
Combination platter with a chicken quesadilla, chicken flauta, black beans and steak nachos. Served with sour cream, guacamole, fresh jalapeños and pico de gallo.
- Enchilada Dinner$14.00
Two ground beef or shredded chicken enchiladas, Mexican rice and refried beans. Topped with green sauce or red sauce.
- Enchiladas Queretanas$20.00
Three queso fresco and onion enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream, cooked potatoes and carrots. Served with Arrachera steak.
- Enchiladas Verdes$17.00
Three chicken enchiladas with salsa verde, queso fresco, purple onions, cilantro and a side of refried beans.
- Tacos de Papa$15.00
Four fried potato tacos served with lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Alambres$18.00+
Protein of your choice grilled with bell peppers, onions and smothered in chihuahua cheese. Served over a bed of three flour tortillas.
- Pechuga de Pollo$18.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast, cilantro rice and house salad.
- Molcajete$37.00
Dinner for 2: An assortment of Arrachera steak, grilled chicken, sausage, shrimp, queso fresco and jalapeños in a heated molcajete. Served with Mexican Rice, black beans, guacamole and tortillas.
- Carne Asada$22.00
Marinated steak served with black beans, grilled onions, guacamole and tortillas.
- Camaronés Veracruz$20.00+
Your choice of a la diabla or al ajillo sauce. Served with cilantro rice and fresh avocado salad.
- Quesabirria$16.00
Birria quesadilla with cilantro and onions. Served with birria broth.
- Fajitas$14.00+
A sizzling skillet of bell peppers, onions and tomatoes sautéed in BBQ. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and tortillas.
- Fajitas Nortenas$20.00
Juicy strips of grilled Skirt steak over bell peppers and onions served sizzling. Guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Fish Fajita$20.00
Grilled tilapia on a bed of grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with cilantro rice.
- Pozole$20.00
A rich soup of pork, hominy, dried guajillo pepper and fresh spices.
- Sizziling Nachos$15.00+
Nachos topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled cheese, queso fresco and cheese sauce.
- Cazuela Oaxaca$15.00+
Choose your protein and make your own tacos.
Salads & Bowls
- deMaiz Bowl$14.00+
Cilantro rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, purple onions, avocado and grilled corn.
- deMaiz Salad$14.00+
Spring mix, purple cabbage, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and grilled corn.
- Cali Bowl$14.00+
Cilantro rice, romaine lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, roasted poblano, grilled corn, avocado, queso fresco and tortilla strips.
Classicos
- Fiesta Nachos$13.00+
Tortilla chips topped with black beans, salsa, queso, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla Plate$13.00+
Quesadilla serverd with Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Chimichanga Plate$13.00+
Chimichanga served with Mexican Rice, refried beans, and guacamole salad.
- Cheesy Rice$13.00+
Your choice of protein served over a bed of Mexican rice and topped with our delicious deMaiz queso!
- Birria Burrito$15.00
Tender Birria beef, cilantro rice, shredded cheese, grilled corn and black beans. Served with birria broth.
- Chilango Burrito$16.00+
Your choice of chorizo, carnitas or carne asada, refried beans, Mexican rice, grilled onions, avocado and pico de gallo.
- Tex-Mex Burrito$14.00+
Your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or chorizo with refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and sour cream.
- Tinga Burrito$15.00
A savory blend of chicken and onions cooked in a chipotle salsa, refried beans, lettuce,sour cream and queso fresco.
- Burrito Costeño$16.00+
Your choice of shrimp or fish, spinach, avocado, pico de gallo, black beans and chipotle ranch. Served on a wheat tortilla.
Sandwiches
- Torta$14.00+
Hoagie sandwich with tomatoes, avocado, onions, lettuce, and refried beans. Served with fries.
- Torta de Alambres$14.00+
Hoagie sandwich with melted mozzarella, grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with fries.
- Pambazo$16.00
Guajillo sauce-dipped sandwich stuffed with carnitas, papas con chorizo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
KIDS MENU
KIDS MEALS
- Kids Burrito$6.25+
Ground beef or shredded chicken burrito topped with red sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Kids Enchilada$6.25+
Beef, chicken, or cheese enchilada topped with red or green sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Kids Quesadilla$6.25+
A ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese quesadilla served with Mexican rice and retired beans.
- Kids Taco$6.25+
A ground beef or shredded chicken taco with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
- Kids Cheesy Rice$7.95+
Your choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, Mexican rice and queso.
- Kids Chicken Fingers$6.50
Chicken fingers served with fries.
- Kids Sandwich$6.50
Grilled ham and cheese served with fries.