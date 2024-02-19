Depth N Green
FULL MENU
MAIN COURSE
- BUTTER CHICKEN BOWL$17.98
Butter Chicken combo served with one Veg side dish over rice, with Wheat Prantha
- SEAFOOD BOWL$19.98
Seafood Dish (of the day) combo served with one Veg side dish over rice, with Wheat Prantha
- VEGETARIAN BOWL$16.99
Veg combo served with one Veg as main & one veg side dish over rice, with Wheat Prantha
À LA CARTE
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
- MASALA OMLETTE$11.98Out of stock
2 Eggs Omelette prepared with Onion, Tomatoes, Cilantro and spices. Served with plain Prantha or Toast
- EGG N CHEESE SAANDWICH$9.98Out of stock
2 Fried Eggs sautéed with spices, Onion Tomatoes over Sourdough Bread
- SPINACH MUSHROOM ONION CHEESE SANDWICH$13.98Out of stock
Spinach & Mushroom & Onion sautéed w/ spices, with Cheddar Cheese, served over Sourdough Bread
- CURRIED GRILLED VEG SANDWICH$13.98Out of stock
Grilled marinated Veggies, Cheddar Cheese over Sourdough Bread
- GRILLED CHEESE MANGO CHUTNEY SANDWICH$13.98Out of stock
Cheddar Cheese Sandwich with our in house all Natural Mango Chutney
- VEGAN OMLETTE (GLUTEN FREE)$12.98Out of stock
Protein packed Vegan omelette made with Lentil Flour, Stuffed with spiced veggies, served with in house chutney and Beetroot Salad
- SOURDOUGH PUNJABI STUFFED PRANTHA$9.98
Traditional Indian Flat bread (prepared with Sourdough & locally sourced Wheat Flour) Stuffed with Spiced Potatoes / Indian Cottage Cheese / Cauliflower / Ground Chicken
SOUP
RICE AND A DISH
BIRYANI
- CHICKEN BIRYANI$15.98Out of stock
Chicken cooked with Basmati Rice, Herbs & Spices, Served with Raita (yogurt) Beetroot Salad, Sweet Millet Pudding
- KHICHADI$10.98Out of stock
Khichdi is a healthy Indian Wholesome dish made with Rice and Lentils, Ghee (clarified butter) Herbs & Spices
- SEAFOOD BIRYANI$17.98Out of stock
Fish / Shrimps cooked with Basmati Rice, Herbs & Spices, Served with Raita (yogurt) Beetroot Salad, Sweet Millet Pudding
- VEG BIRYANI$14.98Out of stock
Medley of Veggies cooked with Basmati Rice, Herbs & Spices, Served with Raita (yogurt) Beetroot Salad, Sweet Millet Pudding
BURGER
SANDWICHES
- CHICKEN TIKKA SANDWICH$13.98Out of stock
Our all natural marinated with Spices and baked Chicken pieces served over Sourdough Bread w/ Mint Chutney, Onion, Tomatoes and Romain Lettuce
- PANEER TIKKA SANDWICH$13.98Out of stock
Our all natural Paneer (Indian Cottage Cheese) with Spices and baked Chicken pieces served over Sourdough Bread w/ Mint Chutney, Onion, Tomatoes and Romain Lettuce
- CHICKPEAS AVO TOAST$12.98Out of stock
Boiled Chicken peas Salad with Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro, Tomatoes, and Avocado over Sourdough Toast
- BOMBAY SANDWICH$11.98Out of stock
Bombay Sandwich, a famous Indian street food from the city of Mumbai. This sandwich is made with chutney, veggies & spices.
- DESI EGGPLANT PARM$13.98Out of stock
- GRILLED CHEESE MANGO CHUTNEY SANDWICH$12.98Out of stock
Cheddar Cheese Sandwich with our in house all Natural Mango Chutney
- CURRIED GRILLED VEG SANDWICH$12.98Out of stock
Grilled marinated Veggies, Cheddar Cheese over Sourdough Bread
- SPINACH MUSHROOM ONION CHEESE SANDWICH$12.98Out of stock
Spinach & Mushroom & Onion sautéed w/ spices, with Cheddar Cheese, served over Sourdough Bread
- GHEE ROAST ALMOND BUTTER JAM$12.98Out of stock
Sourdough bread Roasted w/ Ghee, stuffed w/ Almond Butter & Organic Jam
- DESI HUMMUS CURRIED VEGGIES SANDWICH$13.98Out of stock
PINK MASOOR LENTIL HUMMUS
SALAD
- CHICKEN TIKKA SALAD$13.98Out of stock
Oven Baked Chicken Pieces Marinated with Indian Spices & Yogurt served over Organic Salad Mix, Served w/ Mint Yogurt Dressing
- PANEER TIKKA SALAD$13.98Out of stock
Oven Baked Paneer (Indian Cheese) Pieces Marinated with Indian Spices & Yogurt served over Organic Salad Mix, Served w/ Mint Yogurt Dressing
SMOOTHIE
- GRATITUDE$8.98Out of stock
Spinach, Moringa Powder, Banana, Apple, Mango, Dates, Spring Water
- LOVE$8.98Out of stock
Spinach, Moringa Powder, Banana, Apple, Mango, Figs, Coconut Water, Mint
- MYSORE MAHARAJA$11.98Out of stock
Spinach, Moring Powder, Banana, Apple, Mango, Avocado, Dates Figs, Chickoo, Almonds, Cashew, Pistachio, Chia Seeds, Coconut Water
- MANGO LASSI SMOOTHIE$8.98
Mango Puree, Cardamon, Bulgarian A2 Probiotic Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Organic Milk, Maple Syrup
- NUTTY BRAHMA$10.98Out of stock
Pistachio, Brahami Herb, Avocado, Coconut Milk, Vanilla, Chia Seeds, Dates
- POWER SMOOTHIE$8.98
Bulgarian A2 Probiotic Yogurt, Walnuts, Dates, Cinnamon, Organic Honey
- SOUTHERN AFFAIR$10.98Out of stock
South Indian Dark Chocolate, Almond Butter, Dates, Coconut Milk, Maple Syrup, Chia Seeds
- PAPAYA SMOOTHIE$8.98Out of stock
Papaya, Chia Seeds, Dates, Honey, Coconut Milk
ENERGIZING. ELIXIRS
LEMONADE
- COCONUT BASIL$8.98
- BEETROT GINGER$8.98
- HIBISCUS POMEGRANATE$8.98Out of stock
- BURANSH ROSE LEMONADE$8.98
Rhododendron Flower Syrup, Rose, Organic Lemon, Sugar
- SWEET NIMBU PANI$6.98
Organic Lemon, Sugar, Water
- SALTY NIMBU PANI$5.98
Organic Lemon, Himalayan Pink Salt, Water
- MASALA NIMBU PANI$6.98
Organic Lemon, Black Salt, Himalayan Pink Salt, Spices, Water
ICED TEA
HOT COFFEE
ICED COFFEE
DNG CRAVINGS
- KEBAB ROLL$7.98Out of stock
Chicken Seekh Kebab served with Pickled Onions, Mint Chutney, Spices in Hot Dog Bun
- FRANKIE ROLL$9.98Out of stock
Chicken Tikka, Eggs, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Mint Chutney, Spices, Rolled in Wheat Prantha (Indian Flat Flat Bread)
- ALOO EMPAMOSA$4.98
- PANEER EMPAMOSA$6.98Out of stock
- CHICKEN KEEMA EMPAMOSA$6.98Out of stock
LASSI
SWEET INDULGENCE
- SAFFRON MILLET KHEER$5.98
Indian Sweet Millet Pudding prepared w/ Organic Milk, Saffron, Cardamom, Rose, Organic Sugar
- BESAN ALMOND LADDO$3.98Out of stock
Protein Balls prepared w/ Chickpeas Flour, Almonds, Ghee, Organic Jaggery, Cardamom
- BANANA WALNUT CAKE$4.98Out of stock
- DATE WALNUT$4.98Out of stock
- CARROT CARDAMOM$4.98Out of stock
- SAFFRON CARDAMOM CHEESECAKE$8.98Out of stock
COOKIE
HOT BREW
SPINDRIFT
MARKETPLACE
SOUTH INDIAN SPICE / CHUTNEY MIX
SPICES
- WHOLE BLACK PEPPER$6.98
- CHAI MASALA$11.98
- CLOVES (LAUNG)$7.98
- FARAN (HIMALAYAN HERB)$9.98
- GARLIC POWDER$4.98
- GOLDEN MILK MASALA$12.98
- GREEN CARDAMOM (ELAICHI)$9.98
- JAKHYA (WILD MUSTARD) FROM HIMALAYAS$9.99
- CUMIN SEEDS (JEERA)$5.98
- MYSORE DOSA CHUTNEY POWDER$4.98
- ONION POWDER$5.98
- TURMERIC (ORGANICALLY GROWN) / HALDI$7.98
- PEANUT GARLIC CHUTNEY POWDER$4.98
- RASAM POWDER$4.98
- SAMBHAR MASALA$4.98
- SHAHI PUNJABI GARAM MASALA$11.98