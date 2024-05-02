Desert Donuts
Meals
- Donut Dog$7.50
All beef hot dog on a stick surrounded with donut cake batter. Comes with one option for dipping. Chocolate Icing, Glaze, Nutella, Peanut Butter, Honey, Maple Icing, Maple syrup, or hot sauce
- OMG Donut Bowl Gluten FREE$9.00
6 mini Gluten Free & Vegan baked donuts made to order, topped with egg, cheese and bacon. You may add hot sauce to your order as a side.
- OMG Donut Bowl$7.25
This donut topped with egg, bacon and cheese is sure to get your day start or end your day right. You may add a side of hot sauce to this order.
- OMG Donut Bowl Deluxe$7.75
What could be better than your whole breakfast in one bowl? A donut topped with egg, cheese, bacon and sausage gravy is sure to satisfy your hunger. You may exclude any item on this bowl. And you may order a side of hot sauce.
- Ramen Donut Bowl$10.50
Ramen lovers!!! A donut with a cinnamon sugar bottom and topped with maple icing, bacon. egg, and cheese. You may exclude any item on this bowl. And you may order a side of hot sauce.
- Ramen Donut Bowl Deluxe$9.50
Ramen lovers!!! A donut with a cinnamon sugar bottom and topped with maple icing, bacon. egg, cheese, and sausage gravy. You may exclude any item on this bowl. And you may order a side of hot sauce.
Coffee
- Americano Hot Large$4.25
- Americano Hot Regular$3.75
- Americano Hot Small$3.25
- Americano Iced Large$4.25
- Americano Iced Regular$3.75
- Americano Iced Small$3.25
- BEANS BAG$20.00
- BEANS BAG Ground$20.00
- Cactus Smores Lg$7.75
- Cactus Smores Rg$7.00
- Cactus Smores Sm$6.25
- Coffee HOT Large$4.25
- Coffee HOT Medium$3.75
- Coffee HOT Small$3.25
- Coffee ICED Large$4.25
- Coffee ICED Regular$3.75
- Coffee ICED Small$3.25
- Coffee Shake Chocolate Creek Lg$12.50
3 scoops of blue bell dutch chocolate ice cream blended with half and half and 3 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing, toffee crumbles and chocolate chips.
- Coffee Shake Chocolate Creek Rg$10.50
2 scoops of blue bell dutch chocolate ice cream blended with half and half and 2 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing, toffee crumbles and chocolate chips.
- Coffee Shake Chocolate Creek Sm$8.50
- Coffee Shake Copper Caramel Lg$12.50
3 scoops of blue bell sea salt caramel blended with half and half and 3 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing and caramel drizzle.
- Coffee Shake Copper Caramel Rg$10.50
2 scoops of blue bell sea salt caramel blended with half and half and 2 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing and caramel drizzle.
- Coffee Shake Copper Caramel Sm$8.50
- Coffee Shake Rocky Trails Lg$12.50
3 scoops of blue bell rocky road ice cream blended with half and half and 3 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing, marshmallow drizzle and chopped almonds.
- Coffee Shake Rocky Trails Rg$10.50
2 scoops of blue bell rocky road ice cream blended with half and half and 2 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing, marshmallow drizzle and chopped almonds.
- Coffee Shake Rocky Trails Sm$8.50
- Coffee Shake Saguaro Vanilla Lg$12.50
3 scoops of blue bell vanilla ice cream blended with half and half and 3 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing and white chocolate curls.
- Coffee Shake Saguaro Vanilla Rg$10.50
2 scoops of blue bell vanilla ice cream blended with half and half and 2 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing and white chocolate curls.
- Coffee Shake Saguaro Vanilla Sm$8.50
- Coffee Shake Sunshine Berry Lg$12.50
- Coffee Shake Sunshine Berry Rg$10.50
- Coffee Shake Sunshine Berry Sm$8.50
- Desert Crunch Lg$7.75
- Desert Crunch Rg$7.00
- Desert Crunch Sm$6.25
- Espresso Shot$2.50
- Latte Chai Hot Large$6.25
- Latte Chai Hot Regular$5.50
- Latte Chai Hot Small$4.75
- Latte Chai Iced Large$6.25
- Latte Chai Iced Regular$5.50
- Latte Chai Iced Small$4.75
- Latte Hot Large$6.25
- Latte Hot Regular$5.50
- Latte Hot Small$4.75
- Latte Iced Large$6.25
- Latte Iced Regular$5.50
- Latte Iced Small$4.75
- Macchiato Hot Large$6.25
- Macchiato Hot Regular$5.50
- Macchiato Hot Small$4.75
- Macchiato Iced Large$6.25
- Macchiato Iced Regular$5.50
- Macchiato Iced Small$4.75
- Mocha Hot Large$6.75
- Mocha Hot Regular$6.00
- Mocha Hot Small$5.25
- Mocha Iced Large$6.75
- Mocha Iced Regular$6.00
- Mocha Iced Small$5.25
- Mountain Mint Lg$7.75
- Mountain Mint Rg$7.00
- Mountain Mint Sm$6.25
- Sunrise Pumpkin Lg$7.75
- Sunrise Pumpkin Rg$7.00
- Sunrise Pumpkin Sm$6.25
- Sunset Caramel Lg$7.75
- Sunset Caramel Rg$7.00
- Sunset Caramel Sm$6.25
Donut Boxes
- Sweetheart Delicious$20.00
8 donuts of your choice from the Delicious category placed in a special box that says "because you can't eat flowers..." on the side of the box. The box also has a see through top.
- Sweetheart Delightful$25.00
8 donuts of your choice from the Delightful category placed in a special box that says "because you can't eat flowers..." on the side of the box. The box also has a see through top.
- Sweetheart Divine$30.00
8 donuts of your choice from the Divine category placed in a special box that says "because you can't eat flowers..." on the side of the box. The box also has a see through top.
- Sweetheart Dynamite$35.00
8 donuts of your choice from the Dynamite category placed in a special box that says "because you can't eat flowers..." on the side of the box. The box also has a see through top.
Donuts
- *A ssorted Delicious$2.75
We pick for you. A donut with one icing.
- *A ssorted Delightful$3.25
We pick for you. One Icing with one topping, OR an icing with a drizzle on top.
- *A ssorted Divine$3.75
We pick for you. One icing, one topping and a drizzle. OR 2 toppings
- *A ssorted Dynamite$4.25
We pick for you - your donut topped with icing and three more toppings.
- *Apple Pie$3.75
Coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with apple and caramel drizzle.
- *Bacon Blast$3.75
topped with our delicious maple icing and dipped in bacon!! Its heaven in your mouth.
- *Banana Bread$3.25
Coated on the bottom with cinnamon sugar then dipped in our flavorful banana icing and sprinkled with kisses of chocolate..
- *Banana Cream Pie$3.75
Coated in flavorful banana icing, then covered with graham cracker and finished off with a rich bavarian creme.
- *Barbie Blitz$4.25
- *Bavarian Cream$3.25
Dipped in our delectable chocolate icing and finished with a scoop of our rich bavarian creme.
- *Black and White$3.25
Dipped in white icing an then chocolate sprinkles.. A favorite of all ages.
- *Blueberry$2.75
- *Blueberry Cheesecake$3.75
Dipped in our one of a kind blueberry cheesecake icing and then topped with graham cracker and cream cheese frosting. Better than actual cheesecake!
- *Bobcat Bill$4.25
- *Buckeye$3.25
Chocolate dipped with a midwest size scoop of peanut butter in the center.
- *Butterfly Baily$4.25
- *Camel Cassie$4.25
- *Caramel$2.75
- *Caramel Delight$3.75
Think samoas girl scout cookie.. Caramel dipped then topped with toasted coconut and chocolate drizzle. You will be wishing the girl scouts sold them by the box!
- *Caramel Latte$3.25
Dipped in our espresso icing that is made with real espresso and then drizzled with caramel.
- *Carlton$4.25
Named after the man who invented it, the Carlton is a cinnamon sugar coated donut supplied with a scoop of apple filling drizzled with caramel and then sprinkled with pecans and bacon. Yes you read that correctly
- *Cereal Killer$3.75
This shop favorite is dipped in marshmallow icing and topped with fruity pebbles, lucky charms marshmallows and a strawberry drizzle.
- *Chip$3.25
- *Chocolate$2.75
For the purist, simply dipped in chocolate icing..
- *Chocolate Coma$3.75
Chocolate lovers delight!! Dipped in chocolate icing then topped with shocolate kisses and chocolate sprinkles.
- *Chocolate Rainbow$3.25
The classic chocolate dipped with rainbow sprinkles.
- *Chocolate Strawberry$3.25
This combination of strawberry icing and mini chocolate kisses will have you in donut heaven..
- *Christy Cow$3.75
The perfect mix of caramel icing, peanuts and chocolate drizzle make this donut the perfect tribute to the world wide favorite candy bar..
- *Chunky Monkey$3.75
The monkey is the banana icing, the chunky is the chopped peanuts, the final piece of this culinary puzzle is the chocolate drizzle on top.
- *Churro$3.25
Just like your favorite mexican dessert the churro donut is tossed in cinnamon sugar and then garnished with chocolate drizzle..
- *Cinnamapple$3.75
This delectable donut is coated on the bottom with cinnamon sugar and topped with a delicious maple icing and finished off with a scoop of apple filling.
- *Cinnamon Roll$3.25
Cinnamon sugar and cream cheese icing. Nothing more to say. Its perfection in its simplest form.
- *Classic$2.75
The epitome of understated elegance is the classic. A delicious hot donut tossed in cinnamon sugar. For the purist..
- *Coffee Cake$3.75
- *Coyote Carrie$4.25
- *Creating Connections$4.25
- *Donkie Dave$4.25
- *Dottie$3.25
- *Elvis$3.75
Dipped in chocolate icing, topped with dried banana chips and peanut butter drizzle.
- *Espresso$2.75
Dipped in espresso icing made with real espresso.
- *Extreme Elvis$4.25
This tribute to the king will have you spinning in donut heaven.. Banana icing topped with peanuts, bacon and peanut butter drizzle..
- *Extreme PB & J$4.25
- *Fluffernutter$3.25
The worlds most underrated donut! Our version of the east coast tradition. Marshmallow icing drizzled with peanut butter make your tastebuds jump with delight..
- *Frozen$3.25
This top seller is dipped in blue icing and sprinkled with powdered sugar and then white drizzle.
- *Gila Monster$3.25
A favorite of children and people who order by color, this one is dipped in blue icing and topped with oreo and powdered sugar. Its a crowd favorite.
- *Glazed$2.75
The original glazed donut. Simple pleasure.
- *Gluten Free Minis Plain$6.25
Gluten FREE and Vegan made to order baked donuts. Yes we use a separate machine when making each order. However, we do not gaurantee cross contamination. Choose a dipping sauce option.
- *Gluten Free Minis Powdered$6.25
Gluten FREE and Vegan made to order baked donuts topped with powdered sugar. Yes we use a separate machine when making each order. However, we do not gaurantee cross contamination. Choose a dipping sauce option.
- *Gopher Gracee$4.25
- *Javelina Jose$4.25
- *Lemon$2.75
Simply dipped in lemon icing
- *Lemonbar$2.75
Dipped in lemon icing and dusted with powdered sugar.
- *Lemonberry Tart$3.75
Light and fruity combination of lemon icing dusted with powdered sugar, topped with a scoop of raspberry filling..
- *Lizard Larry$4.25
- *Maple$2.75
The best maple iced donut you've ever had, period.
- *Meerkat Mike$3.25
- *MOC$3.75
Marshmallow icing topped with Oreo and drizzled with caramel. Do not miss this one..
- *Muddy Buddy$3.25
This treat is dipped in peanut butter icing, drizzled with chocolate and dusted with powdered sugar.
- *Munch$3.75
Cream cheese icing topped with Oreo and drizzled with peanut butter. Its delicious!
- *Nutella$2.75
- *Owl Ollie$3.75
Chocolate icing topped with sweet coconut and almonds.
- *Parky$3.75
- *PB&J$3.25
Dipped in our hearty peanut butter icing then topped witha scoop of raspberry filling. Just like the childhood favorite.
- *Peanut Butter Cup$3.25
Dipped in our hearty peanut butter icing and sprinkled with mini chocolate kisses.
- *Pecan Pie$3.75
Dipped in maple icing and topped with pecans. Then dusted on the bottom with cinnamon sugar.
- *Pink$2.75
- *Pink Piggie$4.25
- *Pink Rainbow$3.25
AKA the Homer Simpson, its dipped in pink icing and covered with rainbow sprinkles. a favorite of all ages..
- *Plain$2.75
Delicious cake donut, naked in all its glory with nothing to hide it. Purist level=10
- *Poppin Patriot$4.25
- *Powder$2.75
Donut tossed in powdered sugar. Plain and simple.
- *Prarie Dog Peter$4.25
- *Predator$4.25
- *Pumpkin Spice$4.25
- *Rabbit Rachel$4.25
- *Racoon Randy$3.25
- *Raspberry$3.25
Tossed in powdered sugar and topped with a scoop of raspberry filling. Add chocolate drizzle for extra fun.
- *Raspberry Cheesecake$3.75
Real cream cheese icing sptinkled with graham cracker and topped with a scoop of raspberry.
- *Roadrunner Renae$4.25
- *S'more$3.75
The only smore you can eat without a campfire. Dipped in chocolate icing, topped with graham cracker and drizzled wiith marshmallow..
- *Safari Sandi$4.25
- *Snakey Sue$4.25
- *Snickerdoodle$3.25
- *Spider Sally$3.25
- *Squirrely Stan$3.25
- *Strawberry$2.75
- *Strawberry Cheesecake$3.75
Dipped in strawberry icing, topped with graham cracker, and cream cheese this will surely satisfy your sweet tooth.
- *Strawberry Cookies and Cream$3.75
Dipped in strawberry icing and topped with oreo and a scoop of bavarian creme. Dont miss this one!
- *Strawberry Lemonade$3.25
The perfect mix of strawberry and lemon icing then dusted with powdered sugar.
- *Sugar$2.75
Hot donut tossed in white sugar. Simple and delicious.
- *Sweet and Salty$3.25
Dipped in caramel icing and topped with crushed pretzels, this donut is exactly what the name says.
- *Turtle Tim$3.75
- *Web Maker$4.25
- *Woodpecker Willy$4.25
- *Zebra Zack$3.25
Just like the cookie. Dipped in Chocolate icing and topped with Oreo and white drizzle.
Drinks
- Apple juice$2.25
- Bottled water$2.25
- Hot Chocolate Large$5.00
- Hot Chocolate Regular$4.25
- Hot Chocolate Small$3.50
- Hot Tea Small$2.25
- Iced Tea Large$4.50
- Iced Tea Regular$4.00
- Iced Tea Small$3.50
- Lemonade Large$4.50
- Lemonade Regular$4.00
- Lemonade Small$3.50
- Milk Chocolate$3.00
- Milk Regular$3.00
- Milk Strawberry$3.00
- Monster$3.25
- Orange juice$2.25
- Red Bull$3.25
- Soda Can$2.20
- Soda Glass Bottle$3.25
- Add flavor$0.85
Ice Cream
- 1 scoop cone$4.50
- 1 scoop cup$3.50
- 1 Scoop Kids sm cup$3.00
- 1 Scoop Kids sm- Sugar Cone only$3.50
- 1 Scoop Oreo Wafer$4.50
- 1 scoop Waffle Cone$5.00
- 2 scoop cone$7.50
- 2 scoop cup$6.50
- 2 scoop waffle cone$8.00
- Affogato$6.00
- Float w/ Donut Lg$12.50
- Float w/ Donut Reg$10.50
- Float w/ Donut Sm$8.50
- Shake Cereal Lg$12.50
Delicious milkshake made with vanilla Blue Bell ice cream, blended with your choice of cereal, topped with a vanilla cake donut with white icing and your chosen cereal.
- Shake Cereal Reg$10.50
Delicious milkshake made with Vanilla Blue Bell ice cream, blended with your choice of one cereal, topped with a vanilla cake donut with white icing and your chosen cereal.
- Shake Cereal Sm$8.50
- Shake Chip Lg$12.50
- Shake Chip Reg$10.50
- Shake Chip Sm$8.50
- Shake Dottie Lg$12.50
Large strawberry milkshake with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles topped with a strawberry glazed donut with rainbow sprinkles.
- Shake Dottie Reg$10.50
Regular strawberry milkshake with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles topped with a strawberry glazed donut with rainbow sprinkles.
- Shake Dottie Sm$8.50
- Shake w/ Donut Lg$12.50
- Shake w/ Donut Reg$10.50
- Shake w/ Donut Sm$8.50
- Wafer choc chip 1 scoop$4.75
- Wafer oreo 1 scoop$4.75
Pies
- Pie Espresso$12.50
Personal 4 inch frozen Ice Cream Pie made with Desert Donuts exclusive donut crust, vanilla ice cream mixed with espresso coffee, caramel, marshamallow drizzle and whipped cream.
- Pie Cinnamon Apple$12.50
Personal 4 inch frozen ice cream pie made with Desert Donuts exclusive donut crust, caramel spread, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon crunch and whipped cream
- Pie Banana Cream$12.50
Personal 4 inch frozen ice cream pie made with Desert Donuts exclusive donut crust, banana pudding ice cream, banana chips and whipped cream
- Pie Coconut Cream$12.50
Personal 4 inch frozen ice cream pie made with Desert Donuts exclusive donut crust, vanilla ice cream, sweet & toasted coconut, marshmallow drizzle and whipped cream
- Pie Rocky Road$12.50
Personal 4 inch frozen ice cream pie made with Desert Donuts exclusive donut crust, rocky road ice cream, sliced almonds, marshmallow drizzle and whipped cream
- Pie Strawberries & Cream$12.50
Personal 4 inch frozen ice cream pie made with Desert Donuts exclusive donut crust, strawberry ice cream, white chocolate curls and whipped cream
- Pie Lemon Cream$12.50
Personal 4 inch frozen ice cream pie made with Desert Donuts exclusive donut crust, vanilla ice cream, Lemon filling, white chocolate curls and whipped cream
- Pie Berry Cobbler$12.50
Personal 4 inch frozen ice cream pie made with Desert Donuts exclusive donut crust, black berry cobbler ice cream, rasberry filling, white chocolate curls and whipped cream