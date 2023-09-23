2x points for loyalty members
Desert Canyon Dining - Coffee House
Food
Breakfast
Lunch
Hot Dog Combo
Hot dog with chips and a drink.
Hot Dog Beer Combo
Hot dog with chips and a beer.
Hot Dog
Just a plain hot dog.
Canyon Wrap
Ham, bacon, turkey, with choice of pepperjack or cheddar cheese, with tomato and lettuce, and choice of sauce, ranch or chipotle.
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with choice of sauce, ranch or chipotle.
Turkey / Ham Wrap
Choice of ham or turkey, with lettuce and tomato. Choice of ranch or chipotle.
Drinks
12oz Hot Drinks
12oz Drip Coffee
Cup of desert canyon signature blend drop coffee from cafe mela.
12oz Latte
Hot espresso with milk.
12oz Mocha
Hot espresso with milk and chocolate flavor.
12oz White Mocha
Hot espresso with milk and white chocolate flavor.
12oz Americano
Espresso with water.
12oz Hot Chocolate
A cup of hot chocolate.
12oz Steamer
Steamed milk.
12oz Tea
A cup of hot tea.
16oz Hot Drinks
16oz Drip Coffee
Cup of desert canyon signature blend drop coffee from cafe mela.
16oz Latte
Hot espresso with milk.
16oz Mocha
Hot espresso with milk and chocolate flavor.
16oz White Mocha
Hot espresso with milk and white chocolate flavor.
16oz Americano
Espresso with water.
16oz Hot Chocolate
A cup of hot chocolate.
16oz Steamer
Steamed milk.
16oz Tea
A cup of hot tea.
12oz Cold Drinks
12oz Iced Latte
Espresso with milk and ice.
12oz Iced Mocha
Espresso with milk, ice, and chocolate flavor.
12oz Iced White Mocha
Espresso with milk, ice, and white chocolate flavor.
12oz Iced Americano
Espresso with water and ice.
12oz Iced Chai Tea Latte
Black chai tea with milk over ice.
16oz Cold Drinks
16oz Iced Latte
Espresso with milk and ice.
16oz Iced Mocha
Espresso with milk, ice, and chocolate flavor.
16oz Iced White Mocha
Espresso with milk, ice, and white chocolate flavor.
16oz Iced Americano
Espresso with water and ice.
16oz Iced Chai Tea Latte
Black chai tea with milk over ice.
Beverages
Coffee Extras
Something Stronger
Mimosa
Proseco with orange juice.
Bloody Mary
Vodka with house made bloody mary mix.
Screwdriver
Vodka with orange juice.
Greyhound
Vodka with grapefruit juice.
DBL Bloody Mary
Vodka with house made bloody mary mix.
DBL Screwdriver
Vodka with orange juice.
DBL Greyhound
Vodka with grapefruit juice.
Beer
Domestic beer
Seltzer
Alcoholic seltzer
Cutwater
Canned cocktails
6 Pack Special
Six beers for the price of 5
Single Shot
Liquor shooter
Mixed Cocktail
A liquor shooter with a choice of mixer.
DBL Mixed Cocktail
A liquor shooter with a choice of mixer.