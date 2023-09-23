Food

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandiwch

$9.00

Choice of bacon, sausage, ham, with egg , with a choice of pepperjack or cheddar cheese. On a Croissant roll.

Breakfast Wrap

$11.00

Choice of ham or chorizo, egg, country potatoes, in a wrap.

Oatmeal

$5.00

A cup of quaker oatmeal.

Lunch

Hot Dog Combo

$8.00

Hot dog with chips and a drink.

Hot Dog Beer Combo

$10.00

Hot dog with chips and a beer.

Hot Dog

$6.00

Just a plain hot dog.

Canyon Wrap

$11.00

Ham, bacon, turkey, with choice of pepperjack or cheddar cheese, with tomato and lettuce, and choice of sauce, ranch or chipotle.

BLT Wrap

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with choice of sauce, ranch or chipotle.

Turkey / Ham Wrap

$10.00

Choice of ham or turkey, with lettuce and tomato. Choice of ranch or chipotle.

Snacks

Candy

$2.77

Cliff Bar

$2.77

Chips

$2.77

Muffin

$3.69

Jerky

$3.69

Drinks

12oz Hot Drinks

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

Cup of desert canyon signature blend drop coffee from cafe mela.

12oz Latte

$5.00

Hot espresso with milk.

12oz Mocha

$5.50

Hot espresso with milk and chocolate flavor.

12oz White Mocha

$5.75

Hot espresso with milk and white chocolate flavor.

12oz Americano

$3.00

Espresso with water.

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

A cup of hot chocolate.

12oz Steamer

$3.00

Steamed milk.

12oz Tea

$3.00

A cup of hot tea.

16oz Hot Drinks

16oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cup of desert canyon signature blend drop coffee from cafe mela.

16oz Latte

$6.00

Hot espresso with milk.

16oz Mocha

$6.50

Hot espresso with milk and chocolate flavor.

16oz White Mocha

$6.75

Hot espresso with milk and white chocolate flavor.

16oz Americano

$4.00

Espresso with water.

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

A cup of hot chocolate.

16oz Steamer

$4.00

Steamed milk.

16oz Tea

$4.00

A cup of hot tea.

12oz Cold Drinks

12oz Iced Latte

$6.00

Espresso with milk and ice.

12oz Iced Mocha

$6.50

Espresso with milk, ice, and chocolate flavor.

12oz Iced White Mocha

$6.75

Espresso with milk, ice, and white chocolate flavor.

12oz Iced Americano

$4.00

Espresso with water and ice.

12oz Iced Chai Tea Latte

$7.00

Black chai tea with milk over ice.

16oz Cold Drinks

16oz Iced Latte

$6.00

Espresso with milk and ice.

16oz Iced Mocha

$6.50

Espresso with milk, ice, and chocolate flavor.

16oz Iced White Mocha

$6.75

Espresso with milk, ice, and white chocolate flavor.

16oz Iced Americano

$4.00

Espresso with water and ice.

16oz Iced Chai Tea Latte

$7.00

Black chai tea with milk over ice.

Beverages

Refresher

$5.00

Redbull with choice of flavored syrup.

Energy Drink

$5.00

An energy drink.

Sports Drink

$4.00

Refreshing electrolyte drink.

Smart Water

$5.00

Bottle of smart water.

Dasani Water

$3.00

Bottle of dasani water.

Soda

$4.00

A bottle of soda.

Coffee Extras

Espresso Shot

$0.80

An extra shot.

Flavor

$0.75

Extra flavor.

Almond Milk

$0.75

Substitute with almond milk.

Coconut Milk

$0.75

Substitute with coconut milk.

Soy Milk

$0.75

Substitute with soy milk.

Something Stronger

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00

Proseco with orange juice.

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Vodka with house made bloody mary mix.

Screwdriver

$8.00

Vodka with orange juice.

Greyhound

$8.00

Vodka with grapefruit juice.

DBL Bloody Mary

$12.00

Vodka with house made bloody mary mix.

DBL Screwdriver

$12.00

Vodka with orange juice.

DBL Greyhound

$12.00

Vodka with grapefruit juice.

Beer

$5.00

Domestic beer

Seltzer

$7.00

Alcoholic seltzer

Cutwater

$9.00

Canned cocktails

6 Pack Special

$25.00

Six beers for the price of 5

Single Shot

$8.00

Liquor shooter

Mixed Cocktail

$8.00

A liquor shooter with a choice of mixer.

DBL Mixed Cocktail

$12.00

A liquor shooter with a choice of mixer.