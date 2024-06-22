Desi Aroma 9659 Milliken Ave, Ste D103
Appetizers
- Papdi Chaat
Assorted crisps, masala potato topped with yogurt, mint and tamarind chutney (V)$8.99
- Samosa
Stuffed pea, potato pastries served with desi mint and tamarind chutney (V)$7.99
- Samosa Loaded Chaat
Crushed samosas, chick peas, yogurt and tamarind and cilantro chutney (V)$9.99
- Vada Pav
Bombay street favorite, mash potato cakes in a buttered bun with assorted chutneys (V,G**) Gluten Free without bun$9.99
- Kathi Roll
Choice of paneer/chicken/lamb in a flour wrap with fries or salad$9.00
- Chicken Tikka Slider
Chicken with tikka sauce, grilled onion in slider buns. Choice of fries or salad.$10.99
- Aloo Tikki Slider
Mashed Potato cakes in bun with spicy garlic and mixed chutneys. Choice of fries or salad (V/G)$10.99
- Pani Puri
8 Counts Water balls potato stuffed with tamarind and mint water (V)$9.99
- Chips and Salsa
Tortilla chips Indian spices with house made Salsa. (V)$5.99
- Spicy Naan Wrap
Choice of Paneer/chicken/lamb greens wrapped in a fresh naan with fries or salad$9.00
- Chana Chaat
Garbanzo beans, peanuts, onions tomatoes mixed in a spicy tangy sauce. (V,G)$9.99
- Samosa Pav
Stuffed pea,potato pastries served with desi chutney in pav bread (V)$9.99
- Desi Masala Papad
Fried papadum topped with onion tomato peanuts, cilantro and masala(V)$5.99
- Aloo Tikki Chaat
Fried Potato patties topped with tangy sweet tamarind and spicy green chutney and curd (V,G)$9.99
- Desi Achari Bhel Puri
Puffed rice with Indian spices and pickles tossed with Indian chutneys (V)$7.99
- Pepperoni Chips
15/30 counts$4.99
Clay Oven Pizzas
- DESI VEGGIE DELIGHT
Tikka Sauce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Olives, and Onions.$13.99
- MEXICAN DESI WAVE
onions ,bell peppers, tomato, jalapenos, mexican blend sauce, cheese$13.99
- PEPPY PANEER
Tikka sauce, tandoori Paneer ,bell pepper, pickled onions, red paprika spice, cheese$13.99
- VEGGIE PARADISE
Tikka sauce , corn, olives, bell peppers, onion, tomato, jalapeno, cheese$13.99
- BASIL PESTO PIZZA
House made basil sauce topped with onion tomato pepper chini, olives,cheese$13.99
- CHUTNEY PIZZA
Green chutney sauce topped with onion, jalapeno, cilantro, spinach$13.99
- BARBECUE PANEER PIZZA
Onion, green bell pepper, pineapples, jalapeno, tikka & bbq Sauce,cheese$13.99
- SHAHI PANEER PIZZA
Rich cashew tikka sauce Paneer, bell peppers, onions, cheese$13.99
- MARGHERITA SENORITA
House-made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil$13.99
- INDIAN BY NATURE
Red sauce Cheese,Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Onions, fresh Cilantro and indian spices$13.99
- CHEESE PIZZA
Classic Marinara with Cheese$12.99
- CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Tikka Sauce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, tandoori chicken, Green Onions, Bell pepper and Cilantro$14.99
- SAUSAGE TIKKA MASALA
Red Sauce, Cheese, sausage (pork, chicken) any 1, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Onions, Bell pepper, Cilantro$14.99
- PEPPERONI PIZZA
Classic Marinara sauce with cheese and Pepperoni$14.99
- TAWA GRILLED CHICKEN$14.99
- HAWAIIAN PIZZA
Marinara sauce, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple$14.99
- CHILLY CHICKEN PIZZA
Fried chicken tossed with bell peppers and Garlic chilly sauce$14.99
- PERI PERI PIZZA
African spice sauce ,Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Onions and fresh Cilantro peri peri spice marinated chicken$14.99
- CREAMY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA
Creamy garlic sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, crisp garlic and onions flakes, tomatoes Garlic marinated chicken$14.99
- BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
BBQ Tikka sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, bbq chicken, cilantro$14.99
- BUTTER CHICKEN POUTINE PIZZA
Butter Tikka sauce, fries, chicken and cheese curds$14.99
- SUPREME PIZZA
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, red onion, black olives, Cheese$15.99
- Personal Pizza Combo$9.99
- S/M/L/XL Custom Pizza$9.99
- Personal Pizza
Personal One topping pizza$7.99
Family Deals
Desi Meets Rancho
- Spring Rolls
6 Counts$9.99
- Chicken Wings
8 Counts$10.99
- Boneless Chicken Wings$6.99
- Chicken Nuggets
8 Counts$9.99
- Fried Zuccini
8 Counts$7.99
- Jalapeno Poppers
7 Counts$8.99
- Desi Calzone$9.99
- Desi Masala Naan$7.99
- Plain Naan$3.99
- Garlic Naan$3.99
- Paneer Tikka Burger with Fries$10.99
- Chicken Tikka Burger with Fries$11.99
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Corn Nuggets
10 Counts$7.99
- Mozerella Sticks
6 Counts$8.99
- Desi Garlic Knots$8.99
- Desi Garlic Bread$7.99
- Desi Fries$6.00
- Roasted Papads$3.99
- Side Salad$4.99
Drinks
- Mango Lassi$3.99
- Sweet Lassi$3.99
- Salted Lassi$3.99
- Fountain Soda$2.49
- Lipton Tea$1.99
- Thums Up$2.99
- Limca$2.99
- Fanta$2.99
- Frooti
Indian Mango Drink$2.49
- Desi Lemonade$4.99
- Monster$3.95
- Gatorade$1.99
- Arizona Tea$1.99
- Water Bottle$1.99
- Masala Chai$3.99
- Coffee$3.99
- Can Coca Cola$2.09
- Can Diet Coke$2.09
- Can Sprite$2.09
- Can Coke 0$2.09
- Can Apple Soda$2.09
- 2 Liter Soda Bottle$4.99
- Jarritos$2.99
- Coca Cola Glass Bottle$2.99
- Pepsi Glass Bottle 500 ml$3.49