CHAT MELA - Wednesday Only
Desi Bites
Chaat Chatpata
Kathi Roll
Appetizers
- Paneer Pakora$6.99
- Mix Veg Pakora$6.99
Crispy mixed vegetable pakoras are vegetarian and gluten-free Indian fritters that are deep-fried and served with chutney.
- Aloo Bonda$2.99
- Bread Pakora$2.99
bread slices dipped in spiced gram flour batter & fried
- Mirchi Bhaji$2.99
Mirchi means green jalapeno, and bajji means deep-fried fritters with mix massed potatoes and spices
- Aloo Grilled Sandwich$4.99Out of stock
- Veg Puff$3.99Out of stock
- Paneer Puff$4.99Out of stock
- Chole Bhature$8.99Out of stock
- Chole Poori$7.99Out of stock
- Poori Bhaji$7.99
- Pav Bhaji$8.99
- Vada Pav$5.99
Vada pav is simply Indian style veggie burger that’s vegan too. The filling has a flattened Batata Vada, which is a spiced potato patty that’s batter fried.
- Dhokla$7.99Out of stock
- Paneer 65$13.99
- Chicken Puff$4.99
- Chicken 65$13.99
- Pepper Chicken$13.99
- Apolo Fish Fry$15.99
Indian Tandoor
Indo Chinese
Non-veg curries
- Egg Masala curry$12.99
- Andhra chicken curry$13.99
- Butter chicken$14.99
- Chicken tikka masala$14.99
- Telangana chicken curry$13.99
- Chicken curry homestyle$13.99
- Chicken chettinad$13.99
- Kadahi chicken$13.99
- Gongura chicken$13.99
- Goat Rogan Josh$15.99
- Goat kasa$15.99
- Goat curry$15.99
- Telangana goat curry$15.99
- Goat chettinad$15.99
- Gongura goat curry$15.99
- Bhuna gosht$15.99
- Lamb rogan josh$15.99
- Rajasthani laal maas$15.99
- Lamb vindaloo$15.99
- Fish Masaladaar Fried$15.99
- Shrimp curry$15.99
- Fish curry$14.99
- Fish mustard curry$15.99
Veg curries
- Dal tadka$10.99
- Dal panchrattan$10.99
- Dal makhani$11.99
- Chana masala$10.99Out of stock
- Paneer butter masala$13.99
- Paneer tikka masala$13.99
- Palak paneer$13.99
- Kadahi paneer$13.99
- Mattar paneer$12.99
- Shahi paneer$13.99
- Bhindi do pyaza$12.99
- Nilgiri veg kurma$11.99
- Mix veg jalfrezi$11.99
- Bagara baingan$11.99
- Jaipuri Malai kofta$13.99
House of Biryani
- Veg Dum Biryani$11.99+
- Paneer Dum Biryani$12.99+
- Gobhi Manchurian Biryani$12.99+
- Malai Kofta Biryani$12.99+
- Egg Biryani$11.99+
- Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99+
- Chef's Special Chicken Boneless Biryani$16.99+
- Chicken 65 Biryani$15.99+
- Goat Dum Biryani$15.99+Out of stock
- Lamb Dum Biryani$15.99+
- Chef's Special Fish Biryani$16.99+
- Shrimp Biryani$15.99+
Breads & Parathas
Sweet Bites
Extra
