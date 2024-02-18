Desi Chowrastha Suwanee, GA
Biryani's
- Guttivankaya Biryani$13.99
- Chef Special Veg Biryani$14.99
- Veg Dum Biryani$13.99
- Veg Kofta Biryani$14.99
- Paneer Biryani$14.99
- Kaju Paneer Biryani$14.99
- Vijayawada Veg Biryani$14.99
- Kaju Gobi Biryani$13.99
- Avakai Veg Dum Biryani$14.99Out of stock
- Gongura Veg Dum Biryani$14.99
- Ulavacharu Veg Dum Biryani$14.99Out of stock
- Vijayawada PANEER Biryani$15.99
- Gongura Paneer Biryani$14.99
- Ulvacharu Paneer Biryani$14.99Out of stock
- Egg Biryani$13.99
- Ulavacharu Egg Biryani$14.99Out of stock
- Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99Out of stock
- Vijayawada Boneless Biryani$15.99
- Chicken Fry Biryani$15.99
- Gongura Chicken Biryani$15.99
- Ulavacharu Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99Out of stock
- Chicken 65 Biryani$15.99
- Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
- Natukodi Chicken Biryani$16.99Out of stock
- Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
- Goat Fry Biryani$17.99
- Goat Kheema Biryani$17.99Out of stock
- Avakai Goat Dum Biryani$17.99Out of stock
- Gongura Goat biryani$17.99
- Ulavacharu Goat Dum Biryani$17.99Out of stock
- Shrimp biryani$16.99
- Fish biryani$16.99Out of stock
- Goat Haleem$13.99Out of stock
- NAWABI GOAT DUM BIRYANI$17.99Out of stock
- NAWABI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI$15.99Out of stock
- NAWABI VEG DUM BIRYANI$13.99Out of stock
- 3 Biryani/Pulav Combo$29.99Out of stock
- Sema Kodi Biryani$16.99Out of stock
- Aloo Gobi$13.99
- Andhra Kodi Biryani$15.99Out of stock
- Thalapakatti mutton biryani$16.99Out of stock
- Thalapakatti chicken biryani$16.99Out of stock
Family Pack Biryani's
- Guttivankaya Biryani FM$39.99
- Chef Special Veg Biryani FM$41.99
- Veg Biryani FM$39.99
- Veg Kofta Biryani FM$41.99
- Veg Kheema Biryani FM$41.99
- Paneer Biryani FM$41.99
- Kaju Paneer Biryani FM$41.99
- Kaju Gobi Biryani FM$39.99
- Vijayawada Paneer Biryani FM$43.99
- Vijayawada Veg Biryani FM$41.99
- Gongura Paneer Biryani FM$41.99
- Gongura Veg Biryani FM$41.99
- Ulvacharu Paneer Biryani FM$41.99Out of stock
- Avakai Veg Biryani FM$41.99
- Ulvacharu Veg Biryani FM$41.99Out of stock
- Egg Biryani FM$39.99
- Ulvacharu Egg Biryani FM$41.99Out of stock
- Chicken Dum Biryani FM$42.99
- Vijayawada Boneless Biryani FM$44.99
- Chicken 65 Biryani FM$44.99
- Chicken Fry Biryani FM$44.99
- Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani FM$44.99
- Gongura Chicken FM$44.99
- Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani FM$44.99
- Ulvacharu Chicken Dum Biryani FM$44.99Out of stock
- Goat Dum Biryani FM$47.99
- Gongura Goat FM$49.99
- Goat Fry Biryani FM$49.99
- Goat Kheema Biryani FM$49.99
- Avakai Goat Dum Biryani FM$49.99
- Shrimp Biryani FM$47.99
- Fish Biryani FM$47.99
- NAWABI GOAT DUM BIRYANI FM$47.99
- NAWABI CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI FM$44.99Out of stock
- NAWABI VEG DUM BIRYANI FM$39.99
- Gongura Goat Dum FM$49.99
- Ulvacharu Goat Dum Biryani FM$49.99Out of stock
- Natukodi Chicken Biryani FM$47.99
Snacks
- Samosa - 2 Pieces$3.99
- Onion Samosa - 6 Pieces$4.99Out of stock
- Mirchi Bajji - 4 Pieces$6.99
- Cut Mirchi$5.99
- Punugulu - 10 Pieces$6.99
- Onion Spinach Pakora$5.99
- Masala wada- 5 pieces$6.99
- Stuffed Mirchi - 3 Pieces$6.99Out of stock
- Veg puff$2.99
- Chicken puff$3.49Out of stock
- Egg puff$3.49
- Paneer Puff$3.49Out of stock
- Osmania biscuit$0.50
- Chicken Samosa 4 Pcs$5.99Out of stock
Veg Appetizers
- Chickpeas Pepper Salt$10.99
- Gobi 65$10.99
- Baby Corn Manchuria$10.99
- Gobi Manchuria$10.99Out of stock
- Dragon Cauliflower$10.99
- Chilli BabyCorn$10.99
- Chilli Mushroom$11.99
- Chilli Paneer$11.99
- Paneer Pakoda$11.99
- Paneer Manchuria$11.99
- Jalapeno Paneer$11.99
- Chilli Egg$11.99
- Chilli gobi$10.99
- Dragon Paneer$11.99
- Bullet Gobi$10.99Out of stock
- Veg Chilli Momo$10.99Out of stock
Non-Veg Appetizers
- Chowrastha Fried Chicken (CFC)$10.99
- Curry Leaf Chicken$10.99
- Chicken 65$10.99
- Guntur Kodi Vepudu$10.99
- Chicken Majestic$10.99
- Hariyali chicken$10.99Out of stock
- Pepper Chicken$10.99
- Chilli chicken$10.99
- Chicken Pakoda$10.99Out of stock
- Chicken Manchuria$10.99
- Golkonda Kodi (Bone-In)$11.99
- Dragon chicken$11.99
- Cashew Chicken$11.99
- Jalapeno Chicken$11.99
- Fish Pakoda$11.99Out of stock
- Apollo fish$12.99
- Chilli Fish$12.99Out of stock
- Chilli Shrimp$13.99
- Pepper shrimp$13.99
- Chilli Goat Roast$13.99
- Goat Pepper Fry$13.99
- Chilli Chicken Momo$11.99Out of stock
Veg Curries
- Yellow Dal tadka$11.99
- Mix Veg Curry$12.99
- Kadai Veg$12.99
- Nizami Handi$12.99
- Chana Masala$12.99
- Palak Chana$12.99
- Aloo Gobi$13.99
- Guttivankaya Curry$13.99
- Bhindi Masala$13.99
- Malai Kofta$13.99
- Karai Kudi Veg$13.99
- Navaratan Koorma$13.99
- Paneer Butter Masala$14.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
- Palak Paneer$14.99
- Kadai Paneer$14.99
- Mutter Paneer$14.99
- Malai Methi Paneer$14.99
- Mushroom Masala$14.99
Chaat
Street Style
Tiffins
- Idli - 3 pcs$5.99Out of stock
- Ghee karam Idli$6.99Out of stock
- Sambar Idli (2 Pcs)$6.99Out of stock
- Idli Vada combo$6.99Out of stock
- Vada - 2 pcs$5.99
- Sambar Vada - 2 pcs$6.99
- Poori Bhaji (3 pcs)$10.99
- Chole Poori (3 pcs)$10.99
- Poori & Chicken Curry$12.99
- Poori & Goat Curry$13.99
- Poori & Goat Kheema Curry$13.99Out of stock
- Extra Bhajji Masala (8 oz)$3.99
- Sambaar (8 oz)$3.99
- Sambaar (16 oz)$5.99
- Extra Poori$1.99
Indo Chinese
Tandoor
- Plain naan$2.49
- Butter Naan$2.99
- Garlic naan$2.99
- Bullet Naan$3.49
- Chapati (2 pcs)$3.49Out of stock
- Paneer Tikka Kebab 7 pcs$12.99
- Malai Tikka 7 pcs$12.99
- Haryali Tikka Kebab 7 pcs$12.99Out of stock
- Chicken Tikka 7 pcs$11.99
- Achari ChickenTikka Kabab 7 pcs$12.99Out of stock
- Chicken Tandoor 2 Pcs$8.99
- Chicken Tandoor 4pcs$12.99
- Jaffrani Tikka Kebab$12.99Out of stock
- Chicken Shekh Kebab$13.99
- Goat Shekh Kabab$14.99Out of stock
- Whole Chicken Tandoor$19.99Out of stock
- Tandoori Pomfret Fish$16.99Out of stock
Dessert
- Paan$2.99Out of stock
- Pastries$3.99
- Dessert Cup Shot$4.99Out of stock
- Ice Cream - 1 Scoop$2.49Out of stock
- Ice Cream - 2 Scoops$4.49Out of stock
- Fruit Salad With Ice Cream$7.99Out of stock
- Gulab jamun$5.99
- Rasmalai$5.99
- Kala jamun$5.99Out of stock
- Fruit cake$3.99
- Fruit custard$4.99Out of stock
- Chum Chum$2.49Out of stock
- Carrot Halwa$4.99
- Banginpalli Mangos$39.99Out of stock
- cake 2LB$50.00Out of stock
Family Pack Pulav
- Chef Special Veg Pulao FM$41.99
- Guttivankaya Pulav FM$39.99
- Veg Kheema Pulao FM$41.99
- Veg Kofta Pulao FM$41.99
- Vijayawada Veg Pulao FM$41.99
- Kaju Gobi Pulao FM$39.99
- Paneer Pulav FM$41.99
- Gongura Paneer Pulao FM$41.99
- Kaju Paneer Pulao FM$41.99
- Vijayawada Paneer Pulao FM$43.99
- Ulvacharu Paneer Pulao FM$41.99
- Egg Pulao FM$39.99
- Ulvacharu Egg Pulao FM$41.99
- Chicken 65 Pulao FM$44.99
- Vijayawada Chicken Pulao FM$44.99
- Chicken Fry Pulav FM$44.99
- Natukodi Chicken Pulao FM$47.99Out of stock
- Goat Fry Pulav FM$49.99
- Goat Kheema Pulav FM$49.99
- Fish Pulav FM$47.99
- Shrimp Fry Pulav FM$47.99
Pulav
- Guttivankaya Pulav$13.99
- Chef Special Veg Pulav$14.99
- Veg Kheema Pulao$14.99
- Veg Kofta Pulao$14.99
- Kaju Gobi Pulao$13.99
- Vijayawada Veg Pulao$14.99
- Gongura Paneer Pulao$14.99
- Kaju Paneer Pulao$14.99
- Paneer Pulav$14.99
- Vijayawada Paneer Pulao$15.99
- Ulvacharu Paneer Pulao$14.99Out of stock
- Egg Pulao$13.99
- Ulvacharu Egg Pulao$14.99Out of stock
- Chicken 65 Pulao$15.99
- Chicken Fry Pulao$15.99
- Natukodi Chicken Pulao$16.99Out of stock
- Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Pulav$15.99
- Goat Fry Pulav$17.99
- Goat Kheema Pulav$17.99
- Shrimp Fry Pulav$16.99
- Fish Pulav$16.99
- Gongura Goat Kheema Pulav$17.99
- Chicken Joint Pulav$15.99Out of stock
- Nizam's Mutton Pulav$17.99Out of stock
- Pachi Mirchi Paneer Pulav$14.99Out of stock
- Masthani Kheema Pulav$17.99Out of stock
- Ghee Roast Mutton Pulav$17.99
- Andhra Kodi Pulav$15.99
- Jalapeno Paneer Pulav$14.99
- rajugari kodi pulav$15.99Out of stock
Dosa
- Plain Dosa$9.99
- Masala Dosa$10.99
- Onion Dosa$10.99
- Mysore Masala Dosa$11.99
- Podi karam Dosa$10.99
- Guntur Karam Dosa$10.99
- Ghee Karam Dosa$10.99
- Amul Cheese Dosa$11.99
- Paneer Dosa$11.99
- Nutella Dosa$11.99
- Chocolate Dosa$7.99
- Egg Dosa$10.99
- Chicken 65 Dosa$12.99
- Chicken Tikka Dosa$12.99
- Goat Kheema Dosa$13.99
- Plain Rava Dosa$9.99
- Rava Onion Dosa$10.99
- Rava Masala Dosa$11.99
- Plain Utappam$10.99Out of stock
- Onion Utappam$11.99Out of stock
- Onion Chilli Utappam$11.99Out of stock
- Cheese Utappam$12.99Out of stock
- Paneer Utappam$12.99Out of stock
- Pesarattu$10.99Out of stock
- Upma Pesarattu$12.99Out of stock
- Upma Dosa$10.99
Non Veg Curries
- Butter Chicken$13.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
- Chowrastha Spl Chicken$13.99
- Andra Chicken Curry$13.99
- Dhaba Style Chicken$13.99
- Malai Methi Chicken$13.99
- Chicken Vindaloo$13.99
- Chettinad Chicken Curry$13.99
- Palak Chicken Curry$13.99
- Kadai Chicken$13.99
- Mughlai Chicken Curry$14.99
- Gongura Chicken Curry$14.99
- Natu Kodi Masala Curry$15.99Out of stock
- Andra Goat Curry$15.99
- Dhaba Style Goat curry$15.99
- Chowrastha Spl goat curry$15.99
- Goat Vindaloo$15.99
- Palak Goat Curry$15.99
- Kadai Goat Curry$15.99
- Chettinad Goat Curry$15.99
- Ginger Goat Curry$15.99
- Goat Kheema Curry$16.99
- Goat Rara$16.99
- Gongura Goat Curry$16.99
- Kaju Kheema Goat Curry$16.99
- Egg Masala$12.99
- Egg Burji Dhaba Style$12.99
- Fish Masala$15.99Out of stock
- Shrimp Masala$15.99
Desi Chowrastha Suwanee, GA Location and Ordering Hours
(678) 626-6655
Open now • Closes at 10PM