Gongura Chicken Kabab

flavorful taste of gongura (sorrel) leaves. In this dish, boneless chicken is marinated in a mixture of yogurt, spices, and gongura paste, which is made from blending fresh gongura leaves with ginger, garlic, and green chilies. After marinating, the chicken pieces are skewered and grilled or roasted until they are cooked through and develop a delicious charred exterior.