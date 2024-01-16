Desi District - Hollyhock 2275 University Drive
Veg Appetizers
- Veg Manchurian
Veg dumplings are deep-fried and tossed into Manchurian sauce.$9.99
- Paneer 65
Deep fried paneer fritters tossed in spicy curry sauce.$10.99
- Paneer 555
Fried paneer cooked with special sauce made with cashew nuts.$10.99
- Chilli Paneer
Marinated paneer tossed into a spicy tangy sauce with peppers and onions.$10.99
- Baby Corn Manchurian
Baby corn sauteed in a sweet-spicy sauce.$9.99
- Gobi Manchuria
Marinated cauliflower deep-fried and then tossed into a spicy tangy sauce.$9.99
- Gobi 65
Gobi 65 is a crispy fried snack made with cauliflower, plain flour, rice flour, cornflour along with spice powders, ginger garlic paste, curd, lemon juice, salt tossed with sweet&spicy sauce$9.99
- Paneer Majestic
flavorful appetizer or side dish made with cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked in a rich and creamy sauce infused with spices, herbs, and a tangy twist.$10.99
- Chilli Babycorn$9.99
- Chilli Egg
Chilli Egg is a savory Indo-Chinese dish featuring hard-boiled eggs cooked in a flavorful and spicy sauce with onions, and green chilies. The eggs are boiled until firm, then sliced and coated in a tangy sauce made with soy sauce, chili sauce, garlic, and ginger. It's a delicious fusion of bold flavors and textures$9.99
- Five Star gobi$9.99
Non Veg Appetizers
- Chicken Pakoda
Chicken cubes tossed into a creamy spicy sauce.$9.99
- Pepper Chicken
Chicken cubes tossed into a peppery spicy blend sauce.$10.99
- Chicken Majestic
Chicken strips tossed into a yogurt based creamy spicy sauce.$10.99
- Chicken 65
cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy and flavorful sauce. The cauliflower is first coated in a batter, typically made with cornstarch or chickpea flour (besan), and then deep-fried until crispy. The crispy cauliflower is then stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, garlic, ginger, and green chilies in a spicy sauce made with ingredients like soy sauce, chili sauce, and vinegarChicken cubes dipped into a spicy tangy red chilli sauce.$10.99
- Chicken 555
cauliflower florets tossed in a spicy and flavorful sauce. The cauliflower is first coated in a batter, typically made with cornstarch or chickpea flour (besan), and then deep-fried until crispy. The crispy cauliflower is then stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, garlic, ginger, and green chilies in a spicy sauce made with ingredients like soy sauce, sour cream, chili sauce, and vinegarChicken cubes dipped into a spicy tangy red chilli sauce.$10.99
- Chilli Chicken
Chicken cubes dipped into a spicy tangy chilli sauce.$10.99
- Chicken Manchurian
Chicken cubes tossed into a Manchurian sauce.$10.99
- Chicken Lollipop (6pcs)
Marinated chicken drumette batter fried until crisp.$10.99
- Lamb Chops
lamb pieces in a mixture of yogurt and spices such as ginger, garlic, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder. The marinated lamb is then cooked using methods like slow simmering, roasting, or grilling, often with the addition of onions, tomatoes, and various aromatic herbs like cilantro or mint.$14.99
- Chilli Fish
, bite-sized pieces of fish, typically firm white fish like tilapia or cod, are marinated in a blend of spices, cornflour, before being deep-fried until crispy.$13.99
- Tawa Fish
Typically made with firm-fleshed fish fillets such as tilapia, the fish is marinated with a blend of spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, chili powder, and ginger-garlic paste.$13.99
- Apollo Fish
marinated in a flavorful blend of spices and then deep-fried until crispy.$12.99
- Garlic Shirmp
shrimp are marinated in a mixture of minced garlic, ginger, chili powder, turmeric, cumin, coriander, and a splash of lemon juice. Once marinated, the shrimp are quickly stir-fried in a hot pan with additional garlic and spices until they turn pink and opaque. The garlic infuses the shrimp with a rich, aromatic flavor while the spices add depth and complexity.$13.99
- Prawns 65
the prawns are coated in a light batter made from rice flour or cornstarch, which helps achieve a crispy texture when fried. Once golden and crunchy, the prawns are tossed in a tempering of curry leaves, mustard seeds, and green chilies for an extra burst of flavor.$13.99
- Five Star Chicken$10.99
- Kodi Vepudu
Tawa fry chicken.$10.99
- Mamsam Goast Roast
tender pieces of goat meat, often from the shoulder or leg, are marinated in a blend of spices such as ginger, garlic, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander, cumin, and garam masala.$13.99
- Tandoori Shrimp$12.99
Tandoori (Kebabs)
- Paneer Tikka
Marinated paneer chunks cooked in tandoor. Served with mint sauce.$10.99
- Chicken Tikka Kebab
Marinated boneless chicken cooked in tandoor. Served with mint sauce.$10.99
- Hariyali Chicken Kebab
Marinated boneless chicken (in green housemade sauce) cooked in tandoor. Served with mint sauce.$10.99
- Tandoori Chicken(Full)
Marinated chicken leg quarters (4) with house spices and grilled in tandoor. Served with mint sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)$16.99
- Tandoori Chicken(Half)
Marinated chicken leg quarters (2) with house spices and grilled in tandoor. Served with mint sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)$10.99
- Gongura Chicken Kabab
flavorful taste of gongura (sorrel) leaves. In this dish, boneless chicken is marinated in a mixture of yogurt, spices, and gongura paste, which is made from blending fresh gongura leaves with ginger, garlic, and green chilies. After marinating, the chicken pieces are skewered and grilled or roasted until they are cooked through and develop a delicious charred exterior.$10.99
- Mutton Seekh Kabab
Marinated minced meat cooked in tandoor. Served with mint sauce.$13.99
- Grilled Fish
Marinated fish with house spices grilled on Tawa. Served with mint sauce.$14.99
- Mixed Tandoori Platter$15.99
- Malai Paneer Kebab
paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are marinated in a rich and flavorful mixture consisting of cream (malai), yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, ground spices like cardamom, coriander, cumin, the chicken or paneer pieces are threaded onto skewers and either grilled,$10.99
- Murgh Malai Kabab
creamy Indian appetizer made with tender pieces of chicken marinated in a rich blend of cream, yogurt, and aromatic spices. The marinade typically includes ingredients such as ginger-garlic paste, ground spices like cardamom, coriander, cumin, and a touch of nutmeg, which infuse the chicken with layers of flavor.$10.99
- Chole Bhatura
soft and fluffy deep-fried bread made from a dough of all-purpose flour, yogurt, baking powder, and sometimes a pinch of sugar. The dough is rolled into small rounds, flattened, and then deep-fried until they puff up and turn golden brown.$8.99
Veg Curries
- Chole Masala
16 oz curry with side of rice$10.99
- Paneer Butter Masala
16 oz curry with side of rice$12.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala
with side of rice$12.99
- Dal Tadka (Tomato/Spinach)
16 oz Dal with side of rice$10.99
- Aloo Gobi
16 oz dry curry with side of rice$11.99
- Veg Korma
16 oz curry with side of rice$11.99
- Kadai Paneer
16 oz curry with side of rice$12.99
- Gutti Vankaya Kura
Indian Eggplant. 16 oz curry with side of rice$11.99
- Palak Paneer
16 oz curry with side of rice$12.99
- Malai Kofta
16 oz curry with side of rice$12.99
- Achari Paneer
paneer curry made with spices and uses main ingredient as ripped mango paste$11.99
- Sambar
curry made with vegetable and indian spices$8.99
- Dal Makhani
curry made with variety of dal and enhanced with spices and cream$11.99
- Veg Navratan Korma
curry made with variety of vegetables and enhanced with spices and cream$9.99
- Aloo Baingan$11.99
- Egg Korma
boiled egg curry made with spice blend and cream$11.99
- Paneer Kholapuri$12.99
- Paneer Makhani
paneer curry$12.99
- Paneer Methi Chaman
paneer curry made with main ingredient as methi for a flavorful curry$12.99
- Shahi Paneer$12.99
- Veg Jalfrezi$11.99
Non-Veg Curries
- Butter Chicken
16 oz curry with side of rice$12.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala
16 oz curry with side of rice$12.99
- Kadai Chicken
with side of rice$12.99
- Chicken Chettinad
with side of rice$12.99
- Hyderabadi Chicken Curry
16 oz curry with side of rice$12.99
- Gongura Chicken
16 oz curry with side of rice$12.99
- Hyderabadi Mutton Curry
16 oz curry with side of rice$14.99
- Mutton Korma
curry made withheld spices and infused with cream$14.99
- Gongura Mutton
16 oz curry with side of rice$13.99
- Shrimp Chettinad
16 oz curry with side of rice$14.99
- Achari Chicken
curry cooked with chicken and achari paste$12.99
- Chicken Korma
Chicken curry made with mild spices and infused with cream$12.99
- Mutton Chettinad
curry made with blend of spices and cooked with chettinad masala$14.99
- Achari Mutton
curry made with blend of spices cooked with achari sauce$14.99
- Matar Keema
16 oz curry with side of rice$14.99
- Chicken Kholapuri$12.99
- Chicken Methi Chaman
Chicken curry made with main ingredient as methi infused with other spices$12.99
- Mutton RaRa$14.99
- Shrimp Gongura
shrimp tossed and cooked with spices and used main ingredient as gongura leaves$14.99
- Shrimp Hyderbadi
shrimp curry made with blend of spicy spices in Hyderabad style$14.99
- Shrimp Korma
shrimp curry made with mild spices and infused with cream$14.99
- Chicken Kali Mirchi$12.99
Breads
Biryanis/Pulavs
- Veg-Dum Biryani
Vegetables cooked with rice with spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce.$11.99
- Paneer Biryani
marinated paneer cooked with spices and rice$13.99
- Chicken-Dum Biryani
Marinated chicken cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)$13.99
- Chicken 65 (Boneless) Biryani$14.99
- Special Chicken Biryani$14.99
- Mutton-Dum Biryani
Marinated lamb meat cooked with rice and spices. Served with yoghurt dip and spicy sauce. Special Instructions Add a note (extra sauce, no onions, etc.)$15.99
- Egg Biryani
boiled egg cooked with spices and mixture of rice$12.99
- Special Mutton Biryani$16.99
- Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani$14.99
- Gutti Vankay Biryani$13.99
- Veg pulav$11.99
- Gongura Mutton pulav$16.99
- Special Chicken pulav
Marinated chicken cooked with rice and spices$14.99
- Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Pulav$14.99
- Egg Pulav$12.99
- Special Mutton Pulav$16.99
- Keema Biryani$16.99
- Paneer Pulav$13.99
- Guttivankay Pulav$12.99
- Gongura Chicken Biryani$14.99
- Gongura Mutton Biryani$16.99
- Gongura Chicken Pulav$14.99
- Keema Pulao$16.99
- Fry Piece Chicken Pulao$14.99
- Shrimp Pulao$16.99
- Shrimp Biryani$16.99
- Gutti Vankaya Pulao$13.99
- Thalapakattu Mutton Biryani$16.99
- chicken 65 pulav$14.99
Rice
- Sambar Rice
Sambar rice is a dish made with lentils, rice, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. It is a delicious, flavorful & protein packed dish that is also healthy & nutrient dense.$9.99
- Jeera Rice
Jeera rice or Zeera rice is an Indian and Pakistani dish consisting of rice and cumin seeds. It is a popular dish in North India and Pakistan as an everyday rice dish.$9.99
- Curd Rice
Curd rice, also known as thayir saddam, dahi chawal and daddojanam. A very simple dish made using the most basic ingredients, curd and rice with an authentic South-Indian tempering.$8.99
- Kodi Pappu Charu (Chicken)
Chicken Sambar rice is a dish made with cooked chicken, lentils, rice, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. It is a delicious, flavorful & protein packed dish that is also healthy & nutrient dense.$11.99
- Mamsam Pappu Charu (Mutton)
Goat Sambar rice is a dish made with cooked goat, lentils, rice, mixed vegetables, spices & herbs. It is a delicious, flavorful & protein packed dish that is also healthy & nutrient dense.$12.99
- Plain Rice$2.99
Indo-Chinese
- Chicken Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice$13.99
- Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice$13.99
- Chicken Manchuria Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion in Manchurian sauce and mixed with rice$13.99
- Chicken Noodles
Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with noodles$13.99
- Chicken Schezwan Noodles
Wok-tossed with chicken, carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with noodles$13.99
- Veg Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice$11.99
- Veg Schezwan Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with rice$12.99
- Veg Manchuria Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion in Manchurian sauce and mixed with rice$12.99
- Veg Noodles
Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with noodles$11.99
- Veg Schezwan Noodles
Wok-tossed with carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with noodles$12.99
- Paneer Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with paneer, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice$13.99
- Paneer Schezwan Fried Rice$13.99
- Egg Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with egg, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed with rice$12.99
- Egg Schezwan Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with egg, carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with rice$12.99
- Egg Schezwan Noodles
Wok-tossed with egg, carrots, peas, green onion in Schezwan sauce and mixed with noodles$12.99
- Paneer Noodles$13.99
- Egg Noodles
Wok-tossed with scrambled egg, carrots, peas, green onion and mixed noodles$12.99
- Paneer Schezwan Noodles$13.99
- Mixed Fried Rice (Chk,egg,shrimp)$13.99
Kati Rolls
- Delhi Belly Paneer Kati Roll
Paneer strip dipped into creamy peppers and onions medley. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with paneer rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.$9.49
- Paneer Tikka Kati Roll
Paneer strip dipped into tikka masala. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with paneer rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.$9.49
- Achari Paneer Kati Roll
Made with homemade spread and served with Salad$9.49
- Chicken Tikka Kati Rolls
Chicken strip dipped into tikka masala. 3 rolls served with side of beans and chickpeas salad. Comes with chicken rolled with onions, peppers, and cabbage with special mint cream base sauce into flaky Indian flatbread.$9.49
- Achari Chicken Kati Roll
Made with homemade spread and served with Salad$9.49
- Veggie Kati Rolls
Made with homemade spread and served with Salad$7.99
- Anda Culcatta Chicken Kati Roll$10.49
- Lamb kabab kati roll$11.99
- Chatpotato Kati Roll$7.99
- Chole Kulcha$9.99
- Ghee Roast Chicken Kati Roll$9.49
- Shahi Panner Kati Roll$9.49
Desi Burgers
- Veggie Cheese Burger
Made with homemade spread and served with Chips$7.99
- Paneer Tikka Burger
Made with homemade spread and served with Chips$9.49
- Masaledar Paneer Burger
Paneer strips dipped into spicy tomato cilantro based sauce. Comes with side potato chips. We use spicy mayonnaise.$9.49
- Butter Chicken Tikka Burger
Chicken strip dipped in tikka masala sauce. Comes with side potato chips. We use spicy mayonnaise.$9.49
- Spiced Lamb Burger
Spicy minced lamb meat patty well cooked. Comes with side potato chips. We use spicy mayonnaise.$11.99
- Chole Kulchu$9.99
- Shahi Paneer Burger$9.49
- Spicy Chicken Burger$9.49
- Shahi Chicken Burger$9.49
Tosa
- Veggie Tosa
Served with Salad$7.49
- Chennai Express (Panner) Tosa
Paneer strip dipped into tomato cilantro based sauce. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.$9.99
- Paneer Tikka Tosa
Paneer strip dipped into tikka masala. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.$9.99
- Chicken Tikka Tosa
Chicken strips dipped into tikka masala sauce. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.$9.99
- Lamb Kebab Tosa
Flavorful marinated minced lamb meat cooked in tandoor. Comes with 2 tosa rolls. Served with beans and chickpeas salad. Tosa is a taco filling with mint creamy dressing.$10.99
Momos
- Manchurian Veg Momos (10 pcs)
Steamed veg dumplings and tossed into manchurian sauce. Momos are steamed dumpling cooked and tossed into your choice of sauce.$9.99
- Tandoori Veg Momos (10 pcs)
Steamed veg dumplings and tossed into tandoori sauce. Momos are steamed dumpling cooked and tossed into your choice of sauce.$9.99
- Manchurian Chicken Momos (10 pcs)
Steamed chicken dumplings and tossed into manchurian sauce. Momos are steamed dumpling cooked and tossed into your choice of sauce.$10.99
- Tandoori Chicken Momos (10pcs)
Steamed chicken dumplings and tossed into tandoori sauce. Momos are steamed dumpling cooked and tossed into your choice of sauce.$10.99
Tacos
- Samosa Chat Taco$3.99
- Paneer Manchurian Taco
Marinated paneer strip dipped into manchurian sauce. Taco garnish with cabbage, onions, and creamy cilantro and spicy chipotle sauce.$3.99
- Chicken 65 Tacos
Marinated chicken nuggets dipped into 65 sauce. Taco garnish with cabbage, onions, and creamy cilantro and spicy chipotle sauce.$3.99
- Lamb Sheekh kebab taco$4.99
Little Dino Menu
Dosa,idly and vada
- Steamed Idly$5.99
- Medhu Vada$6.99
- Plain Dosa$8.99
- Onion Dosa$9.99
- Masala Dosa$9.99
- Onion Masala Dosa$10.99
- Spring Dosa$10.99
- Guntur Karam Dosa$10.99
- Butter Masala Idly$7.99
- Mysore masala Dosa$10.99
- Ghee Dosa$9.99
- Uthappam$8.99
- Cheese Utthappam$9.99
- Kaara Utthappam$9.99
- Onion Uttappam$9.99
- ALU Bonda$4.99
- Veg Manchuria Dosa$10.99
Desserts
- Gulab Jamun (3 pcs)$2.99
- Rasamalai (2 pcs)$2.99
- Gulkand Paan Ladoo$2.99
- Special Sweet Paan$3.49
- Chocolate Cupcake$2.49
- Gulab Jamun Cupcake$2.49
- Red Velvet Cupcake$2.49
- Rabdi Tres Leches$4.49
- Rabdi Gulab Jamun$4.49
- Chocolate Mousse$3.99
- Oreo Mousse$3.99
- Mango Mousse$3.99
- Chocolate Pastry
Cake slice flavored with chocolate mousse$3.99
- Pineapple Pastry
Cake piece flavored with sweetened pineapple pieces and fresh cream$3.99
- Dil Pasand
Cake slice flavored with chocolate, cherries and fresh cream$1.99
- Butterscotch Pastry
Cake slice flavored with Butterscotch chips & caramel$3.99
- Mango Pastry
Cake slice flavored with Mango mousse$3.99
- fruit biscuits$2.99
- Red velvet pastry$3.99
- Nutella Pastry$3.99
- Black Forest Pastry$3.99
- Oreo Paan$1.99
- Cookies$2.49
- Triple Chocolate Cookies$1.49
- Plum Cake$6.99
- Dil Kush$1.99
- Cream Bun$2.99
- Swiss Roll$3.99
- Gulab Jamun Cheesecake$5.99
- Paan Shot$1.00
- Sweets_upfront. (4.99)$4.99
- Meeta Pan$3.49
- Rasmalai Pastry$3.99
- Banana Bread$2.99
Shakes / Drinks
- Sweet Lassi$3.99
- Soft Drinks
Any one of Thums up, Sprite, Coco Cola, Diet Coke$1.99
- Nimbu Masala Soda
Freshly squeezed lemon juice spiked with cumin and ginger with soda.$3.99
- Chickoo Milk Shake
Sapodilla dates milkshake.$4.99
- Badam milk$4.99
- Salt Lassi$3.99
- Mango lassi$4.99
- Custard Apple (Sitaphal) Milk Shake
Custard apple vanilla flavor milkshake.$4.99
Chats
Snacks
- Samosa (3 pcs)
Curried potato and peas filled savory pastry. Served with tamarind chutney.$4.49
- Onion Samosa (6 Pcs)
Savory pastry filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.$3.99
- Punugulu (10Pcs)
Lentil and rice pop.$4.49
- Onion Pakoda
Crunchy fritters made using mixed vegetables and spices.$4.49
- Cut Mirchi
Cut jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and deep fried.$4.49
- Mirchi Bajji (4 pcs)
Jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and deep-fried.$4.99
- Mirchi Bajji with onion (3 pcs)
Jalapenos dipped into chickpeas flour and stuffed with onions.$5.99
- Egg Bonda (2pcs)$4.99
- Masala Vada$4.49
- Mysore Bonda (4pcs)$5.99
- Alu Bonda 3 Pcs$4.99
- Veg Puff$2.49
- Egg Puff$2.49
- Chicken Puff$2.99