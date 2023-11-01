Desi Fusion 4313 Common Street
Appetizer
Hummus
$4.99
Chick Peas & Tahini Dip
Veg Samosa
$2.99
Potato & Green Peas Seasoned with Indian Spices & Fried in a All Purpose Dough
Chicken Samosa
$3.49
Ground Chicken with Onion mixed with Indian Spices wrapped in Dough and Deep Fried
Beef Samosa
$3.49
Ground Beef Mixed with Onions and Indian Spices wrapped in a Dough and Deep Fried
Veg Pakora
$6.99
Onions and Cilantro mixed with Indian Spices in a Chick Pea Flour and Deep Fried
Traditional Curries with Rice
Karahi Junction
Shrimp Karahi 2 people
$13.99
Goat Karahi 2 people
$12.99
Chicken Karahi 2 people
$10.99
Paneer Karahi 2 people
$14.99
Shrimp Karahi 4 people
$27.99
Goat Karahi 4 people
$24.99
Chicken Karahi 4 people
$21.99
Paneer Karahi 4 people
$29.99
Shrimp Karahi 8 people (full)
$54.99
Goat Karahi 8 people (full)
$49.99
Chicken Karahi 8 people (full)
$39.99
Paneer Karahi 8 people (full)
$59.99
Rice Corner
BBQ House
Wraps & Rolls
Pizza 12" Regular Crust
Burgers & Fries
Chicken Chicken
Dessert
Beverages
Vegetarian
Desi Fusion 4313 Common Street Location and Ordering Hours
(337) 884-5434
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM