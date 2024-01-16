Desi's Family Dining and Cocktails 1945 W River Rd
Full Menu
All-American Favorites
- House Sirloin
6-ounce sirloin cooked to order$13.95
- Hamburger Steak
12 ounces - cooked to order - smothered in onions$13.50
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and a choice of salad$13.50
- Chicken Mozzarella
Smothered in our homemade sauce, served with spaghetti (no potato)$12.75
- Spaghetti
Smothered in our homemade sauce,(no potato)$9.75
- Chicken and Fish
2 chicken tenders and 2 pieces batter dipped cod$12.75
- Chicken Tenders
Breaded white meat chicken strips (boneless)$12.50
- Wing Dings
Deep fried until golden brown$10.50
- Perch
Small, yellow lake huron perch, freshly breaded, then deep fried$22.95
- Clams
1/2 pound, lightly breaded and deep fried$10.75
- Shrimp Basket
1/2 pound tender shrimp, lightly breaded and deep fried$10.75
- Fish 'N' Chips
3/4 pound of batter dipped cod$14.95
Fresh Salads & Greens
- Chef Salad
Crisp greens, tomato, cheese, egg, onions, olives and diced ham$10.95
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Crisp greens, tomato, cheese, black olives and sliced crispy breaded chicken$10.95
- Taco Salad
Fresh lettuce, covered with seasoned beef, cheese, tomato, and black olives$10.95
- Chicken Taco Salad
Grilled chicken breasts with fresh lettuce, Spanish rice, cheese, tomato, black olives$12.25
Side Orders
- Homemade Chili$3.95
- Battered Mushrooms$6.95
- Onion Rings$6.95
- French Fries$2.95
- Mashed Potato$2.95
- Baked Potato$2.95
- Seasoned Cross Cut Fries$3.95
- Chili Cheese Fries$7.50
- Cheese Fries$7.50
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.95
- Wing Dings$7.50
- Chicken Nuggets (8)$3.75
- Chicken Tenders (2)$4.25
- Side of Clams$4.50
- Cole Slaw$3.25
- Cottage Cheese$3.25
- Applesauce$3.25
- Dinner Salad
Choice of dressing$3.95
- Mac & Cheese Wedges (8)$6.95
- Jalapeno Poppers (8)$6.95
Specialty Sandwich Platters
- Fish Sandwich Deluxe
2 pieces battered cod, topped with cheese, lettuce, and side of tartar sauce, served with fries and 3-ounce slaw$12.25
- Steak Sandwich
6-ounce sirloin steak, grilled to order, served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, fries and 3-ounce slaw$13.25
- Lake Perch Sandwich
Breaded lake perch with lettuce and a side of tartar sauce, served with fries and 3-ounce slaw$13.25
- Chicken Deluxe
Breast fillet served with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, fries, 3-ounce slaw$12.25
- Patti-Melt
1/2 pound hamburger grilled to order with cheese, sauteed onions, on grilled rye bread, served with fries and 3-ounce slaw$12.25
- Desi Burger
1/2 pound hamburger, grilled to order, served with fries and 3-ounce slaw$11.75
- BLT Deluxe
6 pieces smokey bacon, and cheese, served with fries and 3-ounce slaw$11.75
Sandwich Singles
Nachos
- Chips with Cheese
Hot Nacho Chips with Cheese$5.75
- Basket of Hot Chips$3.95
- Nachos Deluxe
Our own deep-fried corn chips, smothered in nacho cheese and covered with seasoned beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and onions$7.95
- Chips with Guac
California avocados mixed with tomato, served in a homemade shell... And surrounded by hot, homemade corn chips with lots of salsa!$9.25
Combination Plates
- No. 1 Classic Mexican
Beef taco, bean tostada, vegetable & diced chicken enchilada, pork and rice burrito, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and sour cream$13.95
- No. 2 Deluxe Mexican
Beef taco, bean tostada, beef and cheese enchilada, beef and bean burrito, served with Spanish rice, refried beans and sour cream$13.95
- No. 3 Mexican Fiesta
Stuffed Mexican potato cup, chimichanga, taco, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and sour cream$13.95
- No. 4 El Grande Mexican
Small burrito supreme, chimichanga, taco, served with Spanish rice, refried beans and sour cream$14.95
Desi's Famous Fajitas
Desi's Mexican Favorites
- Wet Burrito Dinner
10-inch flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned beef, beans, and nacho cheese, smothered in a special sauce, then topped with melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and garnished with lettuce, tomato, olives, and sour cream$12.50
- Chicken Quesadilla
10-inch flour tortilla loaded with white meat chicken, cheddar, Monterey jack cheese, and garnished with lettuce, tomato, olives, and ranch or sour cream$9.95
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.95
- Mexican Potato Cups
Deep-fried potato skins stuffed with our seasoned beef, covered with nacho cheese, and garnished with lettuce, tomato, black olives and sour cream$8.95
- Taco Special
Three beef or bean tacos in a soft or crisp com shell, served with Spanish rice, refried beans and sour cream$9.95
- Flour Taco Special
Two beef or bean tacos in a 6-inch flour shell, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and sour cream$10.95
- Fish Tacos
Battered cod$12.25
- Burrito Supreme Dinner
10-Inch flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned beef, beans, and cheddar cheese, smothered with nacho cheese sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato, olives, and sour cream, and served with Spanish rice and refried beans$11.75
- Burrito Dinner
Your choice of any two 6-inch burritos with spanish rice, refried beans, and sour cream$10.95
- Chimichanga Dinner
Two large flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of seasoned beef or chicken, deep fried until golden and crisp, then covered with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and olives, and served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and sour cream$11.95
- Mexican Sandwich
Three flour tortillas, layered with refried beans, Spanish rice, our seasoned beef, and covered with brown gravy, garnished with lettuce, tomato, cheese, black olives, and sour cream$12.50
- Enchilada Dinner
Your choice of any two enchiladas with spanish rice, refried beans, and sour cream$13.50
Single Servings
- Vegetable & Chicken$5.50
- Cheese$5.50
- Beef$5.50
- Beef & Cheese$5.50
- Beef Bean & Cheese$5.50
- Bean$4.50
- Beef$4.95
- Beef and Bean$4.95
- Rice and Pork$4.50
- Bean$4.50
- Beef$4.50
- Beef and Cheese$4.50
- Beef and Bean$4.50
- Beef, Bean & Cheese
- Burrito Supreme$9.95
- Chicken Borrachos$6.95
- Jalapeno Poppers (8)$6.95
- Spanish Rice$2.75
- Refried Beans$2.75
- Refried Beans and Cheese$3.75
- Chili Relienos$3.50
- 3 Hot Tomales$6.95
- 3 Corn Tortillas$0.95
- 3 Flour Tortillas$0.95
- Guacamole (2 oz)$1.75
- Sour Cream$0.25
- Beef$5.95
- Chicken$5.95
- Corn Bean$2.25
- Corn Beef$2.25
- Flour Bean$3.50
- Flour Beef$3.95
- Fish Taco$4.50
Breakfast
Breakfast Specials
- Steak & Eggs
6 oz. house sirloin cooked to order, two eggs, hash browns, and toast with jelly$13.95
- Cheese Steak Omelette
Three egg omelette stuffed with Philly-style steak, swiss cheese, mushrooms, and onions, with toast and jelly$10.75
- Farmer's Omelette
Three egg omelette stuffed with ham, cheese, green peppers, onions, hash browns, and toast and jelly$10.25
- Pecan Pancakes
Our famous pancakes, loaded with pecans$4.75
- Desi's Special
Two eggs, two pancakes, and choice of ham, bacon or sausage$10.25
- Two Egg Special
Served with hash browns, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, toast and jelly$8.25