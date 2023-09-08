Green Street

Appetizers

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$13.00

Onion Haystack

$11.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$12.00

Pita Chips & Dip

$13.00

Zesty Wings

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

GRN ST Cheese & Sausage

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$15.00

BLT Flatbread

$14.00

Cream of Bleu Cheese Soup

$6.00+

Soup du Jour

$4.00+

Chili

$4.00+

Tomato Basil Bisque

$4.00+

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Crab Bisque

$6.00+

SERVE FIRST

AS APPETIZER

AS ENTREE

RUSH!!! HOT SIDE

REMAKE-HOT SIDE

CHEF'S NOTE

RUSH!! COLD SIDE

REMAKE-COLD SIDE

Salads

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Apple & Berry Salad

$15.00

Baby Spinach Salad

$14.00

French Salad

$17.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Cesar Salad

$6.00

Entrees

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Tips & Spaetzle

$16.00

House Battered Cod

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Mac & Cheese with Pulled Pork

$17.00

Mac & Cheese with Chicken

$17.00

Sandwiches

GS Burger

$16.00

Mushroom Sandwich

$16.00

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Club Wrap

$15.00

Fish Taco

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Beef Tacos

$18.00

Steak Tacos

$18.00

Pastrami Reuben

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Daily Specials

Meatloaf

$12.00

Italian Beef

$13.00

Cod Special

$16.00

Family Meal Deal

$34.00

Employee Meal

Refire Cod Special

1 Piece of Cod

$2.00

Tips Bread Bowl

$13.00

Pork Tacos

$12.00

Waygu Burger

$13.00

ST PAT'S SPECIAL

$17.00

GS Sides

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

S/O Onion Haystack

$4.00

S/O Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

S/O Sauteed Onions

$3.00

S/O Pulled Pork

$5.00

s/o Chicken Breast-Grilled

$5.00

s/o Chicken Breast-Crispy

$5.00

s/o Chicken Breast-Parmesan

$5.00

S/O Salmon Fillet

$6.00

Avocado

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

S/O Jalapenos

$0.50

S/O Bacon

$3.00

Soup

$2.00

Dinner Roll

$1.00

Cesar Salad

$6.00

House Salad-Comp

Cesar Salad-Comp

S/O Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Green Street Split Plate HOT

$5.00

Green street Split Plate COLD

$5.00

s/o extra fish taco

$5.00

Cut in Half

DON'T MAKE

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Extra Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

House Salad-with Entree

$3.00

House Salad-Serve First

$6.00

Generals

Appetizers

Beef Tenderloin Pesto Crostini

$15.00

Duck Con Fit

$18.00

Infantry on Horseback

$15.00

Maryland Jumbo Crab Cakes

$15.00

Pesto & Mozzarella Flatbread

$15.00

Generals Cheese & Sausage

$17.00

Send Generals Bread

Generals Bread

$4.00

Salads & Soups

Grant Salad

$6.00+

House Salad

$6.00+

Generals French Salad

$15.00

Generals Caesar Salad

$6.00+

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Crab Bisque

$6.00+

Bleu Cheese Soup

$6.00+

Soup du Jour

$4.00+

Serve First!

As Appetizer

As Entree

Pastas

Parmesan Ravioli

$22.00

Tortellini Carbonara

$24.00

Gluten Free Carbonara

$19.00

Vegetable Platter

$18.00

Seafood Pasta Alfredo

$36.00

Steaks & Chops

Ribeye

$38.00

Sirloin

$33.00

NY Strip

$33.00

Filet Mignon

$44.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Generals Gourmet Burger

$19.00

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

$23.00

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$32.00

Prime Rib Queen

$38.00

Prime Rib King

$42.00

Surf & Turf

$60.00Out of stock

Pork Osso Bucco

$32.00

Seafood & Chicken

Walleye

$30.00

Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Scallops

$35.00

Proscuitto Stuff Chicken

$29.00

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Shrimp Tempura

$30.00

Seafood Alfredo

$38.00

Generals Sides

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Quinoa

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked Potato LOADED

$8.00

Potato Gratin

$5.00

Fingerlings

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Root Veggies

$5.00

House Salad

$6.00

House Salad COMP

Cesar Salad

$6.00

Cesar Salad COMP

Grant Salad

$6.00

Grant Salad COMP

Send Generals Bread

Generals Split Plate

$10.00

Lobster Tail

$25.00

2 Scallops

$10.00

Crab Legs

$70.00

2 Gulf Shrimp

$7.00

Generals Bread

$4.00

Generals Specials

Chef Special-Seafood

$30.00

Chef Special-Steak

$46.00

Chef Special-Fish

$34.00

Chef Special-Chicken

$29.00

Chef Special-Pork

$28.00

Chef Special-Pasta

$24.00

VIP Dinner

$85.00

Holiday Prime Spec

$38.00

Seafood Alfredo

$36.00

Pork Osso Bucco

$32.00

Surf & Turf

$64.00

Lobster Ravioli

$30.00Out of stock

Sea Bass

$32.00

Tuxedo Bombe-Dessert Duo

$8.00

Martini-Dessert Duo

$4.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Skewers App

$1.00

Spinach Salad Spec

$1.00

Blackened Chop Spec

$1.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Spec

$1.00Out of stock

Streusel Cake spec

$1.00

Bourbon Tasting Spec

$1.00

Whiskey Lovers Dinner

$64.00

Special Menus

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$7.00

S/O Fries

$2.75

S/O Kids Fruit

$2.75

Gluten Free Menu

GF Fish Tacos

$13.00

GF French Salad

$15.00

GF Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

GF Mac & Cheese

$10.00

GF House Cod

$14.00

GF Tavern Burger

$13.00

Banquet Menu

Thanksgiving Buffet-Adult

$33.95

Thanksgiving Buffet-Kids

$18.95

Champagne-Buffet

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Nouveau

$16.95

Nouveau Wine Bottle

$20.00

Champagne Toast

$2.50

Moscato Toast

$2.50

Banq Inclusive Meal ++

$25.49

Banquet Inclusive Lunch ++

$17.76

Inclusive Lunch $18.95

$14.66

INC GS Burger

$14.66

INC Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.66

INC Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.66

INC Deluxe Club Sandwich

$14.66

INC Baby Spinach Sandwich

$14.66

INC French Salad

$14.66

INC Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.66Out of stock

INC Soup and Croissant Sandwich

$14.66Out of stock

INC Taco Salad

$14.66Out of stock

Holiday Menus

St Pat's Lunch

$19.00

St Pat's Dinner

$24.00

Holiday Buffet-Adult

$33.95

Holiday Buffet-Kids

$18.95

Desserts

$6 Specialty Dessert

$6.00

Birthday Dessert

Banana Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Espresso Torte

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Overload Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Rasp Donut Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Blueberry Flapjack Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Marquis

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$7.00Out of stock

Tuxedo Bomb

$8.00Out of stock

A La Mode

$3.00

Ice Cream for Bar Drinks

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Peanut Butter Cup Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Prickly Pear Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Long Stem Berries

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Strudel

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Ice Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Berry Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheese Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip & Milk Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$7.00

GF Choc Lava Cake

$6.00

Caramel Crunch Cake

$7.00Out of stock

GEN Red Velvet Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate marquise

$7.00Out of stock

Neoplitano Truffle

$7.00Out of stock

Americano

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Streudel

$7.00Out of stock

Pistachio cake

$7.00Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Spec

$7.00Out of stock

Courtyard (NEW MENU 2022)

Omelette

Classic Denver Omelette

$15.00

Vegetable Omelette

$14.00

Tuscan Omelette

$15.00

Desoto Omelette

$16.00

Build Your Omelette

$13.00

Specialty Breakfast

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Country Benedict

$14.00

Huevos Burrito

$14.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Breakfast Platter

$16.00

SUNDAY BUFFET-Adult

$19.00

SUNDAY BUFFET-Kids

$11.00

Rudolph Waffles

$9.00Out of stock

Frosty Pancakes

$9.00Out of stock

Tradional Breakfast

Two Eggs Breakfast

$12.00

Bacon Breakfast

$14.00

Ham Breakfast

$15.00

Sausage Link Breakfast

$14.00

Sausage Patty Breakfast

$14.00

Turkey Sausage Breakfast

$14.00

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$14.00

Sirloin

$17.00

Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Sirloin Steak

$9.00

Skillets

Farmers Skillet

$15.00

Desoto Skillet

$15.00

Healthy Options

Oatmeal

$10.00

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$11.00

Benedict Florentine

$15.00

From the Griddle

Blueberry Danish Crepes

$14.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.00

French Toast

$12.00

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Apple Cobbler French Toast

$13.00

Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Breakfast Sides

Bacon Side

$4.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

Corned Beef Hash Side

$4.00

Danish

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Ham Side

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Sausage Links Side

$4.00

Sausage Patties Side

$4.00

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$3.00

Side 1 Pancake

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Courtyard Split Plate

$4.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Biscuit

$3.00

1 French Toast

$4.00

Kids Breakfasts

Kids 1 Egg Breakfast

$9.00

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$9.00

Kids Choc Chip Pancake

$9.00

Kids Choc Chip Waffles

$9.00

4th of July

Food

Chicken

$10.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Brat

$8.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Ice Cream Cone

$3.00

Drinks

Red Apple Sangria

$9.00

Strawberry Peach Sangria

$9.00

Bush light

$6.00

Budwiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Mic Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

12 oz Angry Orchard

$6.00

12 oz Blue Moon

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Coke

$2.00

Dt Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Btl Water

$2.00

Banquet Bar

Drinks

Banq Call Drinks

$8.00

Banq Other

$2.00

Banq Wine - BTL

$31.00