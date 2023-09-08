The Desoto House Hotel 230 S Main Street
Green Street
Appetizers
Pulled Pork Nachos
$14.00
Mac & Cheese Bites
$13.00
Onion Haystack
$11.00
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
$12.00
Pita Chips & Dip
$13.00
Zesty Wings
$13.00
Chicken Quesadilla
$14.00
Pork Quesadilla
$14.00
GRN ST Cheese & Sausage
$15.00
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
$15.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
$15.00
BLT Flatbread
$14.00
Cream of Bleu Cheese Soup
$6.00+
Soup du Jour
$4.00+
Chili
$4.00+
Tomato Basil Bisque
$4.00+
French Onion Soup
$7.00
Crab Bisque
$6.00+
Salads
Entrees
Sandwiches
GS Burger
$16.00
Mushroom Sandwich
$16.00
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
$13.00
Brisket Sandwich
$16.00
Cheese Steak Sandwich
$16.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Cuban Sandwich
$16.00
Club Sandwich
$15.00
Club Wrap
$15.00
Fish Taco
$15.00
Shrimp Tacos
$18.00
Chicken Tacos
$18.00
Beef Tacos
$18.00
Steak Tacos
$18.00
Pastrami Reuben
$16.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$15.00
Salmon Burger
$16.00
Shrimp Po Boy
$15.00
Turkey Melt
$15.00
Daily Specials
GS Sides
Fries
$4.00
Garlic Fries
$4.00
Sweet Potato
$4.00
Potato Chips
$4.00
Potato Salad
$4.00
Cole Slaw
$4.00
Cottage Cheese
$4.00
Seasonal Veggies
$4.00
Fruit Cup
$5.00
S/O Onion Haystack
$4.00
S/O Sauteed Mushrooms
$3.00
S/O Sauteed Onions
$3.00
S/O Pulled Pork
$5.00
s/o Chicken Breast-Grilled
$5.00
s/o Chicken Breast-Crispy
$5.00
s/o Chicken Breast-Parmesan
$5.00
S/O Salmon Fillet
$6.00
Avocado
$1.00
Extra Sauce
$0.50
S/O Jalapenos
$0.50
S/O Bacon
$3.00
Soup
$2.00
Dinner Roll
$1.00
Cesar Salad
$6.00
House Salad-Comp
Cesar Salad-Comp
S/O Mac & Cheese
$4.00
Green Street Split Plate HOT
$5.00
Green street Split Plate COLD
$5.00
s/o extra fish taco
$5.00
Side Marinara Sauce
$1.00
Extra Parmesan Cheese
$1.00
House Salad-with Entree
$3.00
House Salad-Serve First
$6.00
Generals
Appetizers
Salads & Soups
Pastas
Steaks & Chops
Seafood & Chicken
Generals Sides
Jasmine Rice
$5.00
Quinoa
$5.00
Mashed Potato
$5.00
Baked Potato
$5.00
Baked Potato LOADED
$8.00
Potato Gratin
$5.00
Fingerlings
$5.00
Asparagus
$5.00
Seasonal Veggies
$5.00
Spinach
$5.00
Root Veggies
$5.00
House Salad
$6.00
House Salad COMP
Cesar Salad
$6.00
Cesar Salad COMP
Grant Salad
$6.00
Grant Salad COMP
Send Generals Bread
Generals Split Plate
$10.00
Lobster Tail
$25.00
2 Scallops
$10.00
Crab Legs
$70.00
2 Gulf Shrimp
$7.00
Generals Bread
$4.00
Generals Specials
Chef Special-Seafood
$30.00
Chef Special-Steak
$46.00
Chef Special-Fish
$34.00
Chef Special-Chicken
$29.00
Chef Special-Pork
$28.00
Chef Special-Pasta
$24.00
VIP Dinner
$85.00
Holiday Prime Spec
$38.00
Seafood Alfredo
$36.00
Pork Osso Bucco
$32.00
Surf & Turf
$64.00
Lobster Ravioli
$30.00Out of stock
Sea Bass
$32.00
Tuxedo Bombe-Dessert Duo
$8.00
Martini-Dessert Duo
$4.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$13.00
Skewers App
$1.00
Spinach Salad Spec
$1.00
Blackened Chop Spec
$1.00Out of stock
Blackened Salmon Spec
$1.00Out of stock
Streusel Cake spec
$1.00
Bourbon Tasting Spec
$1.00
Whiskey Lovers Dinner
$64.00
Special Menus
Kids Menu
Gluten Free Menu
Banquet Menu
Thanksgiving Buffet-Adult
$33.95
Thanksgiving Buffet-Kids
$18.95
Champagne-Buffet
Shrimp Cocktail
$12.00
Nouveau
$16.95
Nouveau Wine Bottle
$20.00
Champagne Toast
$2.50
Moscato Toast
$2.50
Banq Inclusive Meal ++
$25.49
Banquet Inclusive Lunch ++
$17.76
Inclusive Lunch $18.95
$14.66
INC GS Burger
$14.66
INC Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$14.66
INC Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$14.66
INC Deluxe Club Sandwich
$14.66
INC Baby Spinach Sandwich
$14.66
INC French Salad
$14.66
INC Chicken Salad Wrap
$14.66Out of stock
INC Soup and Croissant Sandwich
$14.66Out of stock
INC Taco Salad
$14.66Out of stock
Holiday Menus
Desserts
$6 Specialty Dessert
$6.00
Birthday Dessert
Banana Cake
$7.00
Carrot Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Espresso Torte
$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Overload Cake
$7.00
Chocolate Cheesecake
$6.00Out of stock
Rasp Donut Cheesecake
$7.00Out of stock
Turtle Cheesecake
$6.00Out of stock
Vanilla Cheesecake
$6.00Out of stock
Blueberry Flapjack Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Marquis
$7.00Out of stock
Raspberry Lemon Drop
$7.00Out of stock
Tuxedo Bomb
$8.00Out of stock
A La Mode
$3.00
Ice Cream Scoop
$3.00
Ice Cream Sundae
$5.00
Peanut Butter Cup Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Prickly Pear Cheesecake
$8.00Out of stock
Long Stem Berries
$4.00Out of stock
Apple Strudel
$8.00Out of stock
Lemon Ice Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Lemon Berry Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Turtle Cheese Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate Chip & Milk Cake
$7.00Out of stock
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
$7.00
GF Choc Lava Cake
$6.00
Caramel Crunch Cake
$7.00Out of stock
GEN Red Velvet Cake
$6.00Out of stock
Turtle Cheesecake
$7.00Out of stock
Chocolate marquise
$7.00Out of stock
Neoplitano Truffle
$7.00Out of stock
Americano
$7.00Out of stock
Pineapple Streudel
$7.00Out of stock
Pistachio cake
$7.00Out of stock
NY Cheesecake
$7.00Out of stock
Cheesecake Spec
$7.00Out of stock
Courtyard (NEW MENU 2022)
Omelette
Specialty Breakfast
Tradional Breakfast
From the Griddle
Breakfast Sides
Bacon Side
$4.00
Bagel & Cream Cheese
$4.00
Blueberry Muffin
$4.00
Cinnamon Bun
$4.00
Corned Beef Hash Side
$4.00
Danish
$4.00
Fruit Cup
$5.00
Ham Side
$4.00
Hashbrowns
$4.00
Sausage Links Side
$4.00
Sausage Patties Side
$4.00
Short Stack Pancakes
$7.00
Side 1 Egg
$2.00
Side 2 Eggs
$3.00
Side 1 Pancake
$4.00
Toast
$3.00
Courtyard Split Plate
$4.00
Biscuit & Gravy
$4.00
Turkey Sausage
$4.00
Biscuit
$3.00
1 French Toast
$4.00
Kids Breakfasts
4th of July
Drinks
Banquet Bar
