Desposito's Seafood
Food
Appetizers
- Crispy Lobster Ravioli$15.95
Flash fried lobster ravioli served with marinara.
- Chicken Egg Rolls$6.95
Shredded chicken and mixed cheese lightly fried, served with cajun ranch and salsa.
- Smoked Fish Dip$9.95
Creamy smoked fish dip, served with a baguette.
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$14.95
Local shrimp wrapped in bacon and grilled to perfection.
- Chili Cheese Fries$9.95
Seasoned fries topped with Desposito’s original homemade chili and cheese sauce.
- Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries$9.95
Seasoned fries with melted cheese, crumbled bacon, and a ranch drizzle.
- Loaded Old Bay Crabby Chips$15.95
House made Old Bay chips topped with crumbled crab cake, melted cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and pickled jalapeños with ranch.
- Popcorn Shrimp$13.95
A half pound of lightly breaded popcorn shrimp tossed in our spicy pirate sauce and served with a side of ranch.
- Deviled Eggs$7.95
Four southern style deviled eggs with a secret spice.
- Basket of Hush Puppies$7.95
Fresh hush puppies served with honey butter.
- Old Bay Chips$5.95
House made crispy chips tossed in Old Bay seasoning.
- Oysters Rockefeller$17.95
Baked with spinach, bacon, parmesan, provolone, toasted breadcrumbs.
- Basket of French Fries$6.95
Baskets / Buckets
- Shrimp Basket$18.95
Half a pound of fried or boiled shrimp. You can get them tossed at no additional cost.
- Chicken Finger Basket$13.95
Lightly breaded and fried chicken fingers.
- Deviled Crab Basket$24.95
Two of our homemade deviled crabs. Original Recipe!
- Snow Crab Basket$38.95
A pound and a half of Alaskan snow crab served with drawn butter.
- Fried Oyster Basket$17.95Out of stock
Lightly battered crispy oysters.
- Sausage Dog$9.95
Grilled Conecuh sausage dog served with a pickle and your choice of a side.
- Low Country Boil Basket$23.95
Half pound of boiled shrimp, corn on the cob, Conecuh sausage, and red potatoes with a side of your choice and hush puppies.
- From the Water - Fish Filet$16.95Out of stock
- Fish Basket$16.95
Sides
Dessert
Tacos
Soup
- Desposito's Chili Bowl$5.99
Savory beef chili is a hearty and flavorful dish made with ground beef, beans, tomatoes, and a blend of spices. Desposito’s original recipe!
- Deposito's Chili Cup$3.49
Savory beef chili is a hearty and flavorful dish made with ground beef, beans, tomatoes, and a blend of spices. Desposito’s original recipe!
- House Crab Soup Bowl$7.99
Our soup is rich & creamy and flavorful with crab meat, topped with a touch of sherry.
- House Crab Soup Cup$4.49
Our soup is rich & creamy and flavorful with crab meat, topped with a touch of sherry.
Salad
Pastas / Bowls
- Shrimp Scampi$18.95
Sautéed shrimp with garlic and lemon butter sauce, served over house pasta.
- Garlic Lobster Mac n' Cheese$18.95
Pasta cavatappi with chunks of flavorful lobster meat and creamy parmesan sauce topped with seasoned breadcrumbs.
- Lemon Veggie Pasta$16.95
Sauteed mushrooms, spinach, and cherry tomatos served over house pasta tossed in a lemon garlic sauce.
Sandwiches
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Fried chicken fingers served on a toasted bun topped with house made slaw, sliced tomato, and swiss cheese.
- Shrimp Po' Boy$14.95
Lightly battered fried shrimp served with house tartar sauce and slaw.
- Fish Po' Boy$15.95
Lightly battered fried fish of the day served with house tartar sauce and slaw.
Kids Meals
À La Carte
- Blackened Chicken$6.00
- Blackened Shrimp$8.00
- Boiled Shrimp$8.00
- Chili
- Crab Soup
- Cup of Cheese Sauce$1.50
- Deviled Crab$9.50
- Extra Chips$1.99
- Fried Chicken$6.00
- Fried Shrimp$8.00
- Grilled Chicken$6.00
- Grilled Shrimp$8.00
- Half pound of Shrimp$15.00
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$5.00Out of stock
- Scoop of Shrimp Salad$8.00Out of stock
- Side Baguette$1.99
- Side of Sausage$6.00
- Single Cluster of Crab$15.00
- Single Fish$14.00
Specials
Sips & Snacks
Beverages
Alcohol
- Creature Comforts Tropicália$13.99
- Creature Comforts Classic City Lager$11.99
- Sweetwater 420$12.99
- Southbound Mountain Jam$13.99
- Southbound Hoplin IPA$13.99
- Dogfish Head Seaquench$13.99
- Miller Lite$14.99
- Coors Light$14.99
- Michelob Ultra$16.99
- Corona$18.99
- Modelo Especial$18.99
- Heineken$18.99
- Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy$18.99
- Hign Noon (8PK)$21.99
- Long Drink (6PK)$18.99
- Day Chaser (8PK)$20.99
- White Claw (12PK)$18.99
- Sunboy Pineapple (4PK)$13.99
- Jack & Coke Zero (4PK)$15.99