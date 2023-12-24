Detour Diner 5341 Harborage Dr
Main Menu
- The Classic Burger$11.00
A single smash burger, topped with American cheese, LTOP & Burger sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun.
- The Detour (Patty Melt)$14.00
A double patty melt, topped with caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, burger sauce, served on Texas toast.
- The Monte Cristo$12.00
Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Cheddar, Dijon spread, served on white bread, tempura fried and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a side of raspberry sauce.
- Balls of fire$10.00
Jalepeno, Monterey Jack, and Mozzarella, fried into crispy golden balls, served with housemade ranch.
- Fry Flight$12.00
A basket of Cajun, Classic, and Truffle Fries, served with spicy ketchup and housemade ranch.
- BLT$10.00
Crispy Bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, and Mayo. Served in toasted sourdough bread.
- Weekly Milkshake$9.00
Milkshake of the week!
- Float$6.00
Vanilla ice cream served inside your favorite soda pop.
- Side of fries$4.00
Side of our crispy fried Original or Cajun seasoned
- Classic Soda$3.00
One of our classic soda pops.
- Truffle Fries (Basket)$8.00
Our crispy French fries tossed in white truffle oil, Parmesan, and fresh parsley.