Detroit Pizza Depot 358 W 38th St Unit K13
Detroit Pizza Depot 358 W 38th St Unit K13
Detroit-Style Pizza
Breads
Baked Chicken Wings
Salads
Desserts
Beverages
Condiments/Dip Cups/Utensils
Detroit-Style Pizza
Build Your Own (The Assembly Line)
$16.99
The O.G.
$17.99
The Detroiter
$18.99
Aretha Margherita
$19.99
The Corvette
$20.99
The Stafford
$20.99
The Viper
$20.99
Depot Bagel
$20.99
Eastern Market
$20.99
The Supremes
$21.99
Firebird
$21.99
V-8 (Vegan)
$18.99
Garlic Cheese Bread
$12.99
Classic Stix
$9.99
Cinna Stix
$9.99
Baked Chicken Wings
Bone-In Chicken Wings (16oz)
$12.99
Boneless Chicken Wings (8oz)
$8.99
Classic Ceasar
$9.99
Greek Salad
$10.99
Cinna Stix
$9.99
Best RKT EVER
$6.99
Water
$1.95
Vernors
$3.25
Faygo Rootbeer
$3.25
Faygo Red Pop
$3.25
Faygo Orange Pop
$3.25
Faygo Rock N' Rye
$3.25
Faygo Grape
$3.25
Mike's Hot Honey
$2.25
Parmesan PKT
Red Pepper PKT
Extra Parmesan
$0.25
Extra Red Pepper
$0.25
Homemade Ranch
$2.00
House Marinara
$1.45
Chipotle Chili Aioli
$1.45
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ
$1.45
Garlic Parmesan
$1.45
Pesto
$2.50
Fork/Knife Packet
Napkins
Plates
Detroit Pizza Depot 358 W 38th St Unit K13 Location and Ordering Hours
(909) 978-7383
358 W 38th St Unit K13, Los Angeles, CA 90037
