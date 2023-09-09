Deutschtown Deli
FOOD
SANDOS
All Sandos Come With A House-made Pickle Spear
Chip Chopped Italian
$11.00
Soppressata,Calabrese Salami,Provolone,Banana Pepper,Tomato, Baguette
East O. Club BLT
$12.00
Ham,Turkey,Bacon,Cheddar,Pesto Mayo,Lettuce,Tomato,White Bread
I'm a Vegan
$9.00
Roasted Zucchini,Truffled White Bean Hummus,Roasted Red Peppers,Portobello,Wrap
Philly Transfer
$13.00
Shaved Pork Loin,Havarti,Chili Mayo,Pickled Fennel,Pineapple,Pretzel Roll
The Dubliner
$12.00
Corned Beef,Swiss,Thousand Island Slaw,Pumpernickel
The Lower East Side
$12.00
Hot Pastrami,Guiness Mustard,White Cheddar,Rye,Pickle
BUILD YOUR OWN
Build Your Own Sandwich Using Boar's Head Meats and Cheeses
SIDES
Deutschtown Deli Location and Ordering Hours
(412) 904-2532
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM