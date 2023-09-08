Device Brewing The Brewery & Taproom - 8166 14th Avenue, Suite A
CANNED 4-PACKS TO-GO
Light/Lager
16oz/4----Device Dunkel
Device Dunkel / Munich Dunkel / 5.4% ABV / German Saphir Hops Aromas: Cereal, slight honey, slight chocolate/roast/coffee, wheat, toast Flavor: Malt, chocolate/roast/coffee, cereal Notes: An old friend of Bavaria, Munich Dunkel's are smooth, rich, and complex without being overly heavy. Little to no hop aroma is detectable; the nose is dominated by malty notes of bread, nuts, and perhaps a touch of chocolate.
16oz/4----Device Helles
Lager-Helles / 5.0% Very light and pale lager base with high drinkability made with German MITTELFRUH (mitt-el-froo) hops. Delicately floral and fruity with a touch of clean Pilsner malt doughy sweetness in balance with noble hops.
16oz/4----Kid Casual
Blonde Ale / 4.7% ABV / IBU: 15 Aromas: Clean ale with a lightly sweet malt character Hops: German Magnum Notes: 2016 California state fair bronze medal winner. Soft biscuity malt sweetness, moderately low hop character with low bitterness
16oz/4----Lime Ginger Hard Seltzer
HARD SELTZER / 5% ABV / Sacramento, CA
16oz/4----Little Things That Go Boom
Session IPA - American / 4.8% ABV / IBU: 41 Aromas: Wide spectrum of tropical fruit. Clean juicy citrus with a delicate touch of strawberry. Hops: Amarillo, CRYO POP All the exploding aroma of a fully structured IPA, but just in a smaller package! This sessionable IPA features a new CRYO POP blend of hops that highlights specific fruity compounds to bring even more bursting flavors to the palate. Intense sweet tropical fruit (fresh yellow pineapple, ripe mango, sweet guava) with bright fleshy pink grapefruit citrus in balance with a light malt backbone. A touch of slightly dank strawberry herbaceousness provides additional character.
16oz/4----Pincushion
Pilsner - German / 5.3% ABV / IBU: 28 Aromas: Light pilsner malt Hops: Hallertau Mittelfruh Notes: Present floral sweetness, and delicate spice notes with a classic German yeast showcase.
16oz/4----Rice Crispy Boi
American Rice Lager / 4.2% ABV / IBU: 5 Aromas: Rice, malty, light citrus Flavor: Dry delicate maltiness with distinct flaked rice character, slight citrus Notes: Flaked rice is 30% of the grist to bring complementing flavors to the remaining foundation of traditional pale German pilsner malt
West Coast
16oz/4----bigtruck
IPA - American / 7.0% ABV / IBU: 45 Aromas: Complex floral-forward hoppiness with a counter-balance of traditional citrus (orange blossom, tangerine) Hops: Amarillo and Simcoe Notes: Rich mix of citrus and apricot fruits with a nice resinous touch. Collaboration with Big Truck hat company from Truckee, CA and percentage of the profits from all beer and hat sales to the High Fives Foundation and Send It Foundation.
16oz/4----Hop Revolt
IPA - Imperial / 8% ABV / IBU: 65 Aromas: Pine, citrus Hops: Simcoe Notes: Bold sticky citrus hop character reminds you that this is a big IPA with a clean aftertaste showing how palatable it drinks for a high ABV and heavily dry-hopped ale.
16oz/4----Integral
IPA - American / 7% ABV / IBU: 50 Aromas: Citrus, tropical fruit Hops: Mosaic and Simcoe Notes: 2019 NorCal brew competition gold medal winner. Bold mix of overripe citrus and melon fruits with a resinous touch
16oz/4----Little Things That Go Boom
Session IPA - American / 4.8% ABV / IBU: 41 Aromas: Wide spectrum of tropical fruit. Clean juicy citrus with a delicate touch of strawberry. Hops: Amarillo, CRYO POP All the exploding aroma of a fully structured IPA, but just in a smaller package! This sessionable IPA features a new CRYO POP blend of hops that highlights specific fruity compounds to bring even more bursting flavors to the palate. Intense sweet tropical fruit (fresh yellow pineapple, ripe mango, sweet guava) with bright fleshy pink grapefruit citrus in balance with a light malt backbone. A touch of slightly dank strawberry herbaceousness provides additional character.
16oz/4----Made in Sac
IPA - American / 6.2% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: Mandarin, oranges, apricot, hints of berry Hops: Simcoe, Amarillo, and Citra Notes: Enormous hop character with a wide spectrum of hop flavors. Heavy citrus (sweet orange, pomelo, grapefruit) and complementing earthy tropical (fleshy pineapple and guava), delicious ripe stone fruit (apricot, white peach, nectarine)
16oz/4----Rising Together
Rising Together / West Coast IPA / 6.8% ABV / Amarillo®, Idaho 7™, & Strata® Hops Aromas: Bold melon, citrus pith (grapefruit, lemon zest), lemon lime soda, and delicate pear skin. Flavor: Incredibly fruity with bold juicy fruit, citrus, and a solid bitterness. Notes: Brewed in collaboration with the Sacramento Area Brewer's Guild for Sacramento Beer Week 2023. Additionally sponsored by White Labs, Capital Label Company, and Admiral Maltings.
Hazy
16oz/4----Curious Haze
Hazy IPA / ABV: 7% / IBU: 40 Aromas: Tropical, citrus, mango Hops: Citra and Mosaic Notes: Big sweet juicy orange/OJ pop with fleshy green mango and tropical notes, quite light on bitterness and full of hop expression
16oz/4----Killed By Curiosity
Hazy IPA / ABV: 6.7 / IBU: 17 Potently aromatic and just in time as a treat for drinkers during beer judging season! Generous sweet grapefruit and citrus pith with ripe tropical pineapple. Candied apricot with additional mango and papaya. Bountiful helpings of hops (CITRA TERPENE OIL + CRYO IDAHO 7 + CITRA) in a soft and silky beer that's chewy in all the right places.
16oz/4----What The Haze?!
IPA - New England / 6.5% ABV / IBU: 30 Aromas: citrus Hops: Simcoe, Cascade
SINGLE CANNED BEER TO-GO
Light/Lager
West Coast
Hazy
GROWLER BEER TO-GO
Light/Lager
West Coast
Hazy
