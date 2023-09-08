64oz----Basilica Growler

$27.00

IPA - Triple / 10.5% ABV / 130 IBUs Aromas: Heavy melon notes (think all the melon flesh with some rind) with complementing grassy and dank hop aroma, some lighter berry and more delicate citrus notes. Hops: 100% Mosaic Notes: All the bright hop aroma and big body that you would expect from a heavy hitting TIPA while still having high drinkability! Very present melon complexity with more bold grassy/woody notes and decent alcohol warmth at the end to remind you that this is a big beer. Drinks super easy for a 10.5% beer! Intricate hop complexity naturally leans toward a Mosaic of different flavors, just like the complex and detailed artwork at St. Mark's Basilica.