64oz----Little Things That Go Boom Growler

$20.00

Session IPA - American / 4.8% ABV / IBU: 41 Aromas: Wide spectrum of tropical fruit. Clean juicy citrus with a delicate touch of strawberry. Hops: Amarillo, CRYO POP All the exploding aroma of a fully structured IPA, but just in a smaller package! This sessionable IPA features a new CRYO POP blend of hops that highlights specific fruity compounds to bring even more bursting flavors to the palate. Intense sweet tropical fruit (fresh yellow pineapple, ripe mango, sweet guava) with bright fleshy pink grapefruit citrus in balance with a light malt backbone. A touch of slightly dank strawberry herbaceousness provides additional character.