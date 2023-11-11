Dia Y Noche Latin Food Truck The food truck culture
Sandwiches
- Cuban$9.99
Sweet Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard and Mayo. On Cuban Bread from La Segunda Bakery. Buttered, Pressed and Drizzled with Honey for a touch of sweetness.
- Roast Pork$8.99
Mojo Marinated Roast Pork topped with Marinated Raw Onions and drizzled with Garlic Cilantro Sauce. On Cuban Bread from La Segunda Bakery.
- Picadillo$8.99
Ground Beef, with Onions, Peppers and Garlic. Stewed in Tomato Sauce and Beef Broth. On Cuban Bread from La Segunda Bakery.
- Media Noche$8.99
All the ingredients of a Cuban on Sweet MediaNoche Bread.
- Croqueta Preparada$6.99
3 Ham Croquettes, Provolone Cheese, Mustard and Ketchup on Sweet MediaNoche Bread.
- Disco Cubano$4.50
This childhood staple consists of a Cuban Bread Roll with filling of your choice. Brushed with Butter and toasted on a “Toas-tite”. This makes a luscious, sealed-in, hot toasted sandwich.
Snacks
- Croquetas de Jamon-Ham Croquettes$3.50
2 Ham Croquettes. Homemade with chopped ham, sweet onions and béchamel sauce. Breaded with Cuban Bread Crumbs and fried until golden brown.
- Papa Rellena-Stuffed Potato ball$2.50
Potato Balls stuffed with either picadillo or ham and cheese. Breaded and fried to perfection.
- Papas Fritas-Fries$2.50
Crinkle Cut Fries, salted.
- Cuban-Papas$6.99
Fries topped with Chopped Sweet Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Roasted Pork and Cheese. Drizzled with Garlic-Cilantro Sauce and Mayo-Ketchup.
Sweets
Pastelitos-Turnovers
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Eggs
Specials
- Sabor de Cuba$11.99
Sabor de Cuba; The Taste of Cuba. This plate consists of white rice topped with black beans. Mojo Marinated Roast Pork topped with raw marinated onions. Served with Sweet Plantains and buttered Cuban toast.
- Arroz con Pollo$9.99
Arroz con Pollo, a Cuban staple. We start by searing diced chicken breast. We then cook our sofrito and spices with carrots, onions, peppers, peas and white wine. We the. add the rice and chicken and cook until tender and fluffy. Served with Sweet Plantains and Buttered Cuban Bread.