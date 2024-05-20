Diamond B Cafe 246 Tenaha St.
Breakfast
Pancakes
- The Stack
3 Buttermilk Pancakes served with real butter and syrup$7.00
- Banana Nut Pancakes
2 buttermilk pancakes with banana slices and walnuts, served with real butter and syrup.$8.00
- Strawberry Pancakes
2 Fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with Strawberries and whipped cream, served with real butter and Sypup.$8.00
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes
2 Fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolte chips cooked inside. served with butter and syrup.$8.00
- Blue Berry Pancakes
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with blueberries cooked inside. served with butter and syrup.$8.00
- Nut-cakes
2 multigrain pancakes with walnuts and pecans inside.$8.00
French Toast
Belgian Waffle
- 1 Powder Keg Waffle
Our Belgian waffle with powdered sugar, served with butter and warm syrup.$6.00
- 2 Powder Keg Waffles$10.00
- 1 Banana Nut Waffle
Our Belgian waffle with Bananas and walnuts. Served with butter and warm syrup.$8.00
- 2 Banana Nut Waffles$12.00
- 1 Blueberry Waffle
Our Belgian waffle with Blueberries on top, served with butter and warm syrup.$8.00
- 2 Blueberry Waffles$12.00
Crepes
- 3 Powder Keg Crepes
3 scratch made crepes with powdered sugar and butter served with warm syrup.$8.00
- 3 Strawberries and Cream Crepes
3 fresh homemade crepes topped with strawberries and whipped cream served with warm syrup.$10.00
- 3 Banana Nutella Crepes
3 fresh homemade crepes topped with bananas and Nutella serves with warm butter.$10.00
Ranch Hand Plates
- The Rookie
2 eggs, bacon or sausage, toast or biscit.$9.00
- The Rustler
2 eggs, bacon or sausage, toast or biscuit, grits or hashbrowns.$11.00
- The Wrangler
8 oz. strip loin steak, 2 eggs, toast or biscuit, grits or hashbrowns.$16.00
- The Big Boss
Our chicken fried steak with homemade gravy, 2 eggs, toast or biscit, hashbrowns or grits.$15.00
Border Breakfast
- Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs over easy on soft corn tortillas topped with ranchero salsa, served with refried beand and seasoned potatoes.$12.00
- Huevos Divorciados
2 eggs served over easy on soft corn tortillas, one with red salsa one with verde salsa, seperated by refried beans and seasoned potatoes.$12.00
- Migas
Crisp corn tortillas pieces, potatoes, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes and 3 eggs scrambled together and topped with shreaded cheese, served with refried beans and tortillas.$12.00
- Huevos con Chorizo
3 eggs scrambled with chorizo topped with shreaded cheese and served with refried beans, seasoned potatoes and tortillas.$12.00
- El Vaquero
3 ggs scrambled with piccadillo (taco meat) topped with cheese and salsa, served with refried beans, seasoned potatoes and tortillas.$13.00
- Breakfast Taco Plate
3 tacos of your choice with refried beans and seasoned potatoes.$12.00
Omelets
- Bacon Asiago Omelet
3 egg omelet with spinach, bacon and rich asiago cheese.$11.00
- The Mountain Omelet
3 egg omelet with ham, cheddar, bell pepper and onions$11.00
- Spinach Omelet
3 egg omelet with spinach, tomato. and chese.$10.00
- The Diamond B Omelet
3 egg omelet with bacom, sausage, ham, tomato, onion, jalapenos and cheese.$12.00
Diamond B Delights
- The Famous Quiche
A little different presentation of the famous Diamond B Coffee quiche.$8.00
- The Keto Stack
2 sausage, 2 eggs, 2 cheese, 6 bacon stacked up and drizzled with sauce of your choice.$10.00
- Eggs Benedict
The classic only over easy eggs, also other sauce options.$11.00
- Biscuits and gravy
2 fresh baked biscuits served open faced and covered in our homemade gravy, served with hashbrowns.$8.00
- The Tumbleweed
Hashbrowns, and open faced biscuit, sausage, 2 eggs, and gravy topped with cheese.$12.00
Oatmeal
- Maple and Brown sugar
Whole grain oatmeal with real maple syrup, brown sugar, butter and cream.$8.00
- Strawberries and Cream
Whole grain oates, strawberries, sugar, butter and cream.$9.00
- Banana Walnut
Whole grain oates, banana slices, walnuts, real maple syrup, real butter and cream.$9.00
- Raisin Crunch
The Best! Oats, raisins, craisins, walnuts, almond slices, brown sugar, real butter and cream.$9.00
Parfait
Kids Meals
- Fried PB&J
An Uncrustable PB&J battered and fried, served with hashbrowns.$6.00
- Smiley Face Pancake
A regular buttermo;l or chocolate chip pancake with a cream smiley face on it, served with hashbrowns.$6.00
- Lil' Barrell Racer
1 strawberry and cream crepe and bacon.$6.00
- Lil' Rustler
1 egg, bacon and hashbrowns.$6.00
Ala Carte / Build your own breakfast
Lunch
Appetizers
- Loaded Potatoes
Cheesy fries topped with bacon pieces, chives, sour cream and nacho pepper slices, served with ranch dipping sauce.$9.00
- Jalepeno Popper
Cheddar stuffed jalapeno halves, battered and fried golden brown, served with ranch dressing.$8.00
- Small House Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese croutons and dressing.$5.00
- Buffalo Wings
6 naked wings fried crisp outside and juicy inside tossed in original Franks Red Hot buffalo sauce. Not too hot, not too mild.$10.00
Sandwiches
- Classic BLT
Bacon, Romaine leaves, tomato and mayo on our sour dough toast. with fries.$10.00
- Guacamole BLT
The classic BLT with a gererous shmear of guacamole on one side.$12.00
- The Club
Double decker sandwith with deli turey, chicken swiss on the bottom and a BLT on top. with fries.$13.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken on a sourdough bun with mayo, swiss,lettuce and tomato, with fries.$13.00
- Crispy Chicken Sanwich
Crispy fried chicken breast on a sourdough bun with mayo, swiss, lettuuce and tomato, served with fries.$13.00
- Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Our crispy chicken sandwich with original buffalo sauce.$13.00
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Our hand battered fried cubed steak on a sordough bun with mayo, lettuce and tomato, served with fries.$14.00
Burgers
- The Classic Burger
A 1/3 pouund patty on a sourdough bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Add a patty for $3 or cheese for $1. Served with fries.$12.00
- Bacon Patty Melt
our 1//3 pound patty on grilled Texas toast with mayo, 2 slices of cheese, bacon and grilled onions if you like.$13.00
- Spicy Sriracha Burger
A 1/3 pound patty on sourdough bun with 2 slices of pepper jack, jalapenos slices and Sriracha mayo.$13.00
- The Steer Wrestler
Our double patty burger with mayo, bacon, an ovver easy fried egg, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with fries.$15.00
- Buid Your Own Burger
A burger of your dreams. You pick how we make it.$12.00
Lunch Plates
- Crispy Chicken Breast with Cream Gravy
A chicken fried breast filet with cream gravy, 2 sides and a roll.$14.00
- Chicken Fried Steak with gravy
Our chicken fried steak topped with cream gravy, 2 sides and a roll.$15.00
- Pot Roast "Weekends"
Homemade every weekend lots of potatoes and carrots.$12.00
- 8 oz. Strip Loin Steak
An 8 oz strip loin cooked to orderc comes with 2 sides and roll.$18.00